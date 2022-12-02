Bank robbery suspect exchanges gunfire with Greenwood Village police 02:31

Several law enforcement agencies responded to Greenwood Village on Thursday after a bank robbery suspect exchanged gunfire with officers. Police were joined by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and the FBI in the area of S. Clinton Street and East Costilla Avenue.

About 10:45 a.m., police officers rushed to the Key Bank at 9250 E. Arapahoe Road on reports of a bank robbery. When officers arrived, the robbery suspect exchanged gunfire with officers after they made contact with the suspect.

That suspect then ran away and was chased by the officer. The suspect was seen running into a nearby hotel.

That's when officers surrounded the hotel and tried to make contact with the suspect. A reverse 911 was activated.

Copter4 flew over the area where there were several law enforcement agencies parked in the parking lot across the street from the hotel with other law enforcement surrounding the hotel.