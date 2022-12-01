‘Gang’s All Here’ Podcast Episode 126: Can Jets Keep It Rolling in Minnesota? feat. Willie Colon

In. The. Graphic.

That was the hope come December 1 before the season. The Jets have gone far and beyond that. They were hoping to be “in the hunt” and they are in a playoff spot. It’s been a whirlwind season thus far, but there are still six games to go. None of them will be easy. Four against potential playoff teams and two games against teams that have not been pushovers.

The road to a playoff spot begins in Minnesota against the 9-2 Vikings. Can Magic Mike White keep the good times rolling ?

To preview Sunday’s Jets-Vikings game, we bring you a new episode of the “Gang’s All Here” podcast with Brian Costello and me. Former Jets offensive lineman Willie Colon joins the show to discuss the state of Gang Green entering December.

IN THE GRAPHIC: The talk before the season was for the Jets to enter December "in the graphic" for a playoff spot. In fact, it was Coz's question that got that answer from GM Joe Douglas. With six games to go, the Jets are in a playoff spot, for now. The job is not done though. This team deserves to be in the playoffs, but still needs to likely go at least 3-3 to get there .

INJURY REPORT: Tough to see Michael Carter playing this week. Good chance he returns for the next game in Buffalo. It will likely be the Bam Knight show, along with Ty Johnson and James Robinson mixed in. Max Mitchell will be back starting at right tackle. George Fant should be activated this week, but probably won't start yet. Sheldon Rankins likely comes back on Sunday.

JETS @ VIKINGS PREVIEW: Mike White will have the chance to put points up against a Vikings defense that is worst in the NFL against the pass. Almost all the Vikings wins have been by one possession. Sauce Gardner vs. Justin Jefferson will be a tremendous watch. This could be a high scoring affair. Coz is taking the Vikings in a shootout. I'm taking the Jets 27-24.

WILSON TO WHITE: Looking back at his time with the Jets when Ryan Fitzpatrick took over for Geno Smith. Fitz is similar to White with the confidence he has in himself. QB job is White's to lose right now. What if White is THE guy and it's not Zach Wilson?

FUTURE QB: Maybe it's White, maybe it's Wilson. Jimmy Garoppolo seems like the perfect fit, but not fair if White balls out the rest of the season to replace him. Jets fans are used to this with taking a QB high in the draft only to send them packing after poor seasons.

O-LINE COHESION: Max Mitchell deserves a ton of credit for what he has come in and done. This offensive line does not get enough love for what they have done with patching new guys in and having instant success. Duane Brown has been the glue of the line and the leader amongst these guys.

SUPER BOWL CONTENDER: Can the Jets go on a Super Bowl run? Just get in and never know what will happen. Their inexperience will actually be helpful come playoff time.

