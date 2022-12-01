Supreme Court sets Biden student loan forgiveness plan arguments for February
The Supreme Court announced Thursday it will hear arguments by six Republican-led states against President Biden’s $400 billion student loan forgiveness program in February of next year — the latest high court showdown over one of the president’s policies.Previous 1 of 3 Next
The attorneys general of Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina have argued that Biden was incorrect to use the COVID-19 pandemic as justification to launch the program in August of this year — and overstepped the limits of his power while doing so.
