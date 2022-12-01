Supreme Court sets Biden student loan forgiveness plan arguments for February

The Supreme Court announced Thursday it will hear arguments by six Republican-led states against President Biden’s $400 billion student loan forgiveness program in February of next year — the latest high court showdown over one of the president’s policies.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments by six Republican-led states. The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Supreme Court's announcement marks the latest high court showdown for Joe Biden's policies. Getty Images

The student loan forgiveness program has drawn criticism from attorneys general of Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina. AFP via Getty Images

T​he attorneys general of Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina have argued that Biden was incorrect to use the COVID-19 pandemic as justification to launch the program in August of this year — and overstepped the limits of his power while doing so.

