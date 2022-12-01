ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regional Pizzeria, Looking to Spice Up Its Brand, Tosses to Customers for New Mascot Name

 3 days ago

Peppi Roni, the customer-named mascot of Tony Roni's pizza.Photo byElysium Marketing Group.

Tony Roni’s, a regional pizzeria, recently deepened its brand presence by adding a mascot named Peppi Roni. He is being positioned as as a unique visual in the active Phila. metro pizza market.

After deciding on a look — a happy slice of pie with a distinctive crust mustache (he’s currently sporting a festive Santa hat for the holidays) — the creation needed a name. So, the shop’s leaders turned that duty over to customers, by way of a contest.

More than 600 responses resulted, each submitted by a Tony Roni’s fan eager to win the prize: free pizza for a year.

The field was whittled to four contenders, with the final decision turned over to a customer vote.

Peppi Roni reflected the creative inspiration of two entrants; therefore, they both get a 12-month pie supply.

Tony Roni’s has eight area locations, with four of them in Montgomery County:

  • Bala Cynwyd
  • Conshohocken
  • Drexel Hill
  • Havertown
  • Mount Ephraim, N.J.
  • Roxborough
  • Spring House
  • Willow Grove

Tony Roni’s appreciates everyone’s enthusiasm and participation; it was a fun experience to share with the community that has supported its business for the past 20 years.

Tony Roni‘s catering menu — convenient and delicious for football season and the upcoming holidays — includes signature salads, sandwiches, pastas, and a popular make-your-own cheesesteak tray.

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

