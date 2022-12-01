Read full article on original website
Fairfielder Amy Barnouw Joins CT Audubon Society as Fairfield Region Director
FAIRFIELD, CT -- The Connecticut Audubon Society has named Amy Barnouw as the new director of the Fairfield Region. Barnouw will lead the organization’s Center at Fairfield, as well as the historic Birdcraft Museum and Sanctuary, which also serves as Connecticut Audubon’s state headquarters. Barnouw will be working...
Ridgefield Letter to the Editor: Two ECDC Cultural District Awards
As a fourth-generation Ridgefielder, I am proud of the past and present traditions that make our town so special. Ridgefield's rich history is characterized by its legacy of giving in a multitude of ways. As CT's first town with a designated Cultural District, our rich tradition of valuing arts and...
Hard Truths About Reading: Why Kids Can’t Read
While the goal of reading instruction is to help students develop skills to become capable, enthusiastic readers in order to succeed in school and in life, our national scores are failing. That’s why local nonprofit Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities is hosting “Hard Truths About Reading: Why Kids Can’t Read” on December 7 with reading experts Emily Hanford and Margie Gillis, Ed.D.
Vote for The Iris Fund: Fairfield County Bank December Charity of the Month
The Iris Fund is honored to have been included in Fairfield County Bank’s Charity of the Month program for December. The charity that receives the most votes (online, in-branch, and through the Customer Care Center) by the end of the month will win a $1,000 donation!. Anyone can vote...
Former Ridgefield resident Carol Green, 79, has died
Carol Ann Green, 79, of New Milford, formerly of Maine died on November 21, 2022 at Danbury Hospital. She was the wife of Peter L. Green who passed away in Maine in 2020. Carol was born in Danbury, on December 20, 1942; the daughter of the late Donald and Marjorie (Wilson) Paris. Carol lived in Ridgefield most of her life and moved to Maine in 1991 with her husband.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: Sunshine Daycare
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Sunshine Daycare!
Westchester County Civil Service Exams
The filing window for Civil Service positions and the following examinations has now been opened:. 02-104 Admitting Clerk See announcement Open to All. 10-776 CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE II See announcement Open to All. 02-124 Clerk - County Clerk See announcement Open to All. 02-400 Office Assistant (Word Processing) See announcement...
Brewster Student Corrects History
Sometimes even historians get a key fact wrong. Last fall, Brewster High School student Ellen Cassidy found just such a mistake while researching a project. She realized that a black military hero, long believed to come from Paterson, New Jersey, was in fact born in Patterson, New York, and later lived in the Town of Southeast.
Ridgefield is home to the BEST running store in America!
Adrenaline was running high on Ridgefield Running Company’s Instagram page last night when they shared live footage from Austin, Tx of The Running Event. It was during North America’s premier run specialty trade show that Ridgefield Running Company was named Best Running Store in AMERICA!. Owner Megan Searfoss...
Darien Police Issue All Night Parking Advisory
Darien Police have announced that effective immediately, the parking of vehicles on public roads in Darien between the hours of 2:00am and 6:00am is prohibited. "The purpose of this restriction is for the Town to be able to clear the streets of snow during the winter months," police say.
