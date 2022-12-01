Carol Ann Green, 79, of New Milford, formerly of Maine died on November 21, 2022 at Danbury Hospital. She was the wife of Peter L. Green who passed away in Maine in 2020. Carol was born in Danbury, on December 20, 1942; the daughter of the late Donald and Marjorie (Wilson) Paris. Carol lived in Ridgefield most of her life and moved to Maine in 1991 with her husband.

NEW MILFORD, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO