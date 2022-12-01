ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fairfielder Amy Barnouw Joins CT Audubon Society as Fairfield Region Director

FAIRFIELD, CT -- The Connecticut Audubon Society has named Amy Barnouw as the new director of the Fairfield Region. Barnouw will lead the organization’s Center at Fairfield, as well as the historic Birdcraft Museum and Sanctuary, which also serves as Connecticut Audubon’s state headquarters. Barnouw will be working...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Ridgefield Letter to the Editor: Two ECDC Cultural District Awards

As a fourth-generation Ridgefielder, I am proud of the past and present traditions that make our town so special. Ridgefield's rich history is characterized by its legacy of giving in a multitude of ways. As CT's first town with a designated Cultural District, our rich tradition of valuing arts and...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Hard Truths About Reading: Why Kids Can’t Read

While the goal of reading instruction is to help students develop skills to become capable, enthusiastic readers in order to succeed in school and in life, our national scores are failing. That’s why local nonprofit Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities is hosting “Hard Truths About Reading: Why Kids Can’t Read” on December 7 with reading experts Emily Hanford and Margie Gillis, Ed.D.
NORWALK, CT
Former Ridgefield resident Carol Green, 79, has died

Carol Ann Green, 79, of New Milford, formerly of Maine died on November 21, 2022 at Danbury Hospital. She was the wife of Peter L. Green who passed away in Maine in 2020. Carol was born in Danbury, on December 20, 1942; the daughter of the late Donald and Marjorie (Wilson) Paris. Carol lived in Ridgefield most of her life and moved to Maine in 1991 with her husband.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: Sunshine Daycare

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Sunshine Daycare!
BETHEL, CT
Westchester County Civil Service Exams

The filing window for Civil Service positions and the following examinations has now been opened:. 02-104 Admitting Clerk See announcement Open to All. 10-776 CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE II See announcement Open to All. 02-124 Clerk - County Clerk See announcement Open to All. 02-400 Office Assistant (Word Processing) See announcement...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Brewster Student Corrects History

Sometimes even historians get a key fact wrong. Last fall, Brewster High School student Ellen Cassidy found just such a mistake while researching a project. She realized that a black military hero, long believed to come from Paterson, New Jersey, was in fact born in Patterson, New York, and later lived in the Town of Southeast.
BREWSTER, NY
Ridgefield is home to the BEST running store in America!

Adrenaline was running high on Ridgefield Running Company’s Instagram page last night when they shared live footage from Austin, Tx of The Running Event. It was during North America’s premier run specialty trade show that Ridgefield Running Company was named Best Running Store in AMERICA!. Owner Megan Searfoss...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Darien Police Issue All Night Parking Advisory

Darien Police have announced that effective immediately, the parking of vehicles on public roads in Darien between the hours of 2:00am and 6:00am is prohibited. "The purpose of this restriction is for the Town to be able to clear the streets of snow during the winter months," police say.
DARIEN, CT

