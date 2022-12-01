ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Schools issue 2-hour delays ahead of icy Monday morning commute

PORTLAND, Ore. — After weekend winter weather and freezing overnight temperatures, a few school districts announced 2-hour delays for Monday morning. Transportation officials said they plan to work overnight to address any ice, however, drivers are asked to use caution through the morning commute. As of 6 p.m. Sunday,...
US 30 remains blocked by landslide, no estimated time for reopening

CLATSKANIE, Ore. — US Highway 30 remains blocked by dirt and debris following a November 30 landslide, with no reopening in sight. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Landslide blocks Highway 30 west of Clatskanie. The Oregon Department of Transportation stated on Friday that Highway 30 remains closed about 20 miles east...
Snow, freezing rain all possible Sunday morning and afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. — SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE:. Snow has started falling across the Portland Metro area and into the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Western Oregon except for the coast. The advisory is set to expire at 6 p.m. "Snow...
St. Paul Highway closed south of Newberg due to injury crash

NEWBERG, Ore. — Firefighters and emergency responders are on the scene of an injury crash near the intersection of the St. Paul Highway and Hash Road in Yamhill County. Officials with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said one person was trapped in their vehicle but was later freed. Life...
Clackamas Fire District #1 launches 'Operation Santa Claus' for 48th year

PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas Fire kicked off their “Operation Santa Claus” Saturday morning. Operation Santa Claus has been a tradition for Clackamas Fire District #1 for 48 years. Officials say that they will re-introduce some of the community parades, however, they will not be accepting donations during...
Motorcycle rider dies in crash with vehicle in Bethany area

PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcycle rider died Saturday afternoon in a crash with an electric SUV in the Bethany area, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. According to deputies, the crash between a motorcycle and a Kia Niro happened at about 4:45 p.m. along Northwest Laidlaw Road east of the Bethany Boulevard intersection.
All aboard for holiday fun - Portland's Christmas Ships set sail

PORTLAND, Ore. — One of Portland's favorite winter traditions sets sail tonight!. The 2022 Christmas Ships are embarking on their first parade of the season tonight, December 2. This will mark the 68th year of the Christmas Ships, which offer a fun, colorful display of holiday spirit and seamanship.
Motorcyclist dies in Southeast Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash with a driver of a car in Southeast Portland on Thursday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Duke Street. The motorcyclist died at the scene. Police said...
Shop selling illegal mushrooms draws big crowd in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Shroom House on West Burnside is getting attention around the country, even The New York Times is doing a story about it. And judging by the blocks-long line of people waiting to get in and buy psilocybin, local attention is even greater. Shroom House calls...
Things 2 Do: December 2-4

All aboard the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad's Candy Cane Express! This one-hour ride takes you from Garibaldi to Rockaway Beach and back in historic train cars decorated for the holidays. Elves will deliver hot cocoa and cookies. You'll even get to hand-deliver your letter to Santa and Mrs. Claus! Rides are at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. every weekend through Dec. 18. It's $40 for adults, $30 for kids and free for infants. Get your tickets early. OCSR says they sell out!
Police: Two 16-year-old males shot Friday night in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say two 16-year-old males were shot Friday evening, both suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Police were called to the 10100 block of North Iris Way just before 7:15 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Officers from North Precinct responded and found both males suffering from...
Morrison Bridge lights up in red to mark World AIDS Day

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thursday was World AIDS Day, and the city of Portland marked it my illuminating the Morrison Bridge in red. The day remembers the lives lost to HIV and AIDS and raises awareness about treatment for those living with it, as well as prevention. The first case...
Two teens shot and wounded in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two teenagers were injured after a shooting on North Iris Way on Friday evening. Portland police said the injuries are not life threatening. They have not made any immediate arrests. The investigation is still ongoing.
