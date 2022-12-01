All aboard the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad's Candy Cane Express! This one-hour ride takes you from Garibaldi to Rockaway Beach and back in historic train cars decorated for the holidays. Elves will deliver hot cocoa and cookies. You'll even get to hand-deliver your letter to Santa and Mrs. Claus! Rides are at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. every weekend through Dec. 18. It's $40 for adults, $30 for kids and free for infants. Get your tickets early. OCSR says they sell out!

ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO