KATU.com
Highway 30 reopens for one lane during night time travel only, ODOT continues clean up
PORTLAND, Ore. — Highway 30 west of Clatskanie has reopened only to night traffic. ODOT says one lane is open with flaggers guiding traffic starting at 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. Crews will continue to remove rock from the cliffside. Highway 30 was closed on Tuesday night when a...
KATU.com
Snow totals show biggest amounts fell in on Portland's east side, Cascade foothills, gorge
PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service has released some snow totals for today's snow event. We want to know how much snow you got as well. Take a measurement and a picture and send it to us on our ChimeIn Portal. The highest totals appear to be in...
KATU.com
Schools issue 2-hour delays ahead of icy Monday morning commute
PORTLAND, Ore. — After weekend winter weather and freezing overnight temperatures, a few school districts announced 2-hour delays for Monday morning. Transportation officials said they plan to work overnight to address any ice, however, drivers are asked to use caution through the morning commute. As of 6 p.m. Sunday,...
KATU.com
Snow falling in NW Oregon, SW Washington; steady snow tapering off Sunday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — After steady snow through much of the day Sunday, the flurries will taper off in the afternoon, KATU's Joe English says. The threat of freezing rain will also end, however, snow showers will remain in the forecast into the evening. LATEST FORECAST | SHARE YOUR PHOTOS.
KATU.com
Law enforcement reminds motorists to be cautious when driving in winter weather
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies with Washington County are reminding all motorists to slow down, leave extra space, and always be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions. Officials say this vehicle slid off the road and rolled over on Highway 6. The driver was not injured. Snow showers are coming...
KATU.com
US 30 remains blocked by landslide, no estimated time for reopening
CLATSKANIE, Ore. — US Highway 30 remains blocked by dirt and debris following a November 30 landslide, with no reopening in sight. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Landslide blocks Highway 30 west of Clatskanie. The Oregon Department of Transportation stated on Friday that Highway 30 remains closed about 20 miles east...
KATU.com
Heavy fire consumes garage of two story home in Oregon City; residents, pets make it out
PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas Fire crews were called to the 13000 block of Gaffney Lane in Oregon City just after 12 p.m. Saturday on the report of a house fire. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the garage of a two-story residence. Firefighters say the residents...
KATU.com
Snow, freezing rain all possible Sunday morning and afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE:. Snow has started falling across the Portland Metro area and into the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Western Oregon except for the coast. The advisory is set to expire at 6 p.m. "Snow...
KATU.com
Conditions not cold enough to trigger emergency warming shelters, Multnomah County says
PORTLAND, Ore. — While snow is falling across Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, Multnomah County’s Joint Office of Homeless Services said the temperatures are not low enough to open emergency warming shelters. However, people seeking shelter from the winter weather should reach out to 211info to find a...
KATU.com
St. Paul Highway closed south of Newberg due to injury crash
NEWBERG, Ore. — Firefighters and emergency responders are on the scene of an injury crash near the intersection of the St. Paul Highway and Hash Road in Yamhill County. Officials with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said one person was trapped in their vehicle but was later freed. Life...
KATU.com
Clackamas Fire District #1 launches 'Operation Santa Claus' for 48th year
PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas Fire kicked off their “Operation Santa Claus” Saturday morning. Operation Santa Claus has been a tradition for Clackamas Fire District #1 for 48 years. Officials say that they will re-introduce some of the community parades, however, they will not be accepting donations during...
KATU.com
Motorcycle rider dies in crash with vehicle in Bethany area
PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcycle rider died Saturday afternoon in a crash with an electric SUV in the Bethany area, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. According to deputies, the crash between a motorcycle and a Kia Niro happened at about 4:45 p.m. along Northwest Laidlaw Road east of the Bethany Boulevard intersection.
KATU.com
All aboard for holiday fun - Portland's Christmas Ships set sail
PORTLAND, Ore. — One of Portland's favorite winter traditions sets sail tonight!. The 2022 Christmas Ships are embarking on their first parade of the season tonight, December 2. This will mark the 68th year of the Christmas Ships, which offer a fun, colorful display of holiday spirit and seamanship.
KATU.com
Motorcyclist dies in Southeast Portland crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash with a driver of a car in Southeast Portland on Thursday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Duke Street. The motorcyclist died at the scene. Police said...
KATU.com
Shop selling illegal mushrooms draws big crowd in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Shroom House on West Burnside is getting attention around the country, even The New York Times is doing a story about it. And judging by the blocks-long line of people waiting to get in and buy psilocybin, local attention is even greater. Shroom House calls...
KATU.com
Things 2 Do: December 2-4
All aboard the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad's Candy Cane Express! This one-hour ride takes you from Garibaldi to Rockaway Beach and back in historic train cars decorated for the holidays. Elves will deliver hot cocoa and cookies. You'll even get to hand-deliver your letter to Santa and Mrs. Claus! Rides are at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. every weekend through Dec. 18. It's $40 for adults, $30 for kids and free for infants. Get your tickets early. OCSR says they sell out!
KATU.com
Police: Two 16-year-old males shot Friday night in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say two 16-year-old males were shot Friday evening, both suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Police were called to the 10100 block of North Iris Way just before 7:15 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Officers from North Precinct responded and found both males suffering from...
KATU.com
Morrison Bridge lights up in red to mark World AIDS Day
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thursday was World AIDS Day, and the city of Portland marked it my illuminating the Morrison Bridge in red. The day remembers the lives lost to HIV and AIDS and raises awareness about treatment for those living with it, as well as prevention. The first case...
KATU.com
Two teens shot and wounded in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two teenagers were injured after a shooting on North Iris Way on Friday evening. Portland police said the injuries are not life threatening. They have not made any immediate arrests. The investigation is still ongoing.
KATU.com
Tillamook County Sheriff's Office looking for two 'persons of interest' in homicide case
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people possibly associated with a homicide victim who was discovered on December 2. Officials say a deceased 52-year-old male was found in a campsite in the Tillamook State Forest. The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office says they...
