ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Comments / 4

M.ROUX
3d ago

☝GOOD LUCK❗..A year ago, my neighbor moved from her old 🏡home which she listed for $800,000..She got married and purchased another home for a little under 2 Million..Last week, she told me, she HASN'T had 1 potential buyer interested in her old home in spite of the "New" $100,000. she spent to remodel the kitchen and appliances..I desperately wanted to tell her, the housing market is basically DEAD..No one is going to purchase a home with the current ⤴sky-HIGH interest rates..And NOT many are willing to spend their cash in an uncertain economy..

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

Star Resort, A World Class Mega Mansion in Los Angeles with A Kobe Bryant Legacy Basketball Court Back on the Market for $43 Million

1047 N Bundy Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 1047 N Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, California called “Star Resort” is an incredibly stunning resort-style mega mansion with 30,000 SF of outdoor spaces, a Kobe Bryant Legacy basketball court, spectacular Getty Museum views, and perfect amenities include an expansive automobile gallery on the lower level featuring an impressive posh lounge that can be turned into a private club. This Home in Los Angeles offers 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 16,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1047 N Bundy Drive, please contact Dan Malka (Phone: 310-623-1310) & Yohann Bensimon (Phone: 310-923-1550) at Keller Williams Hollywood Hills for full support and perfect service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

Los Angeles Home Prices Continue to Decline

Forbes analist shows pullback from buyers in Los Angeles home market. After a seller’s market reigned, the prices of homes declined for three months in a row as of September 2022 as reported by Forbes.com. Bill Adams, a chief economist for Comerica Bank, said in an emailed statement to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiahomedesign.com

This Eichler Classic Lives Like A Loft, $1.7M

Joseph Eichler was one of California’s most prodigious developers after WWII, bringing Modernist design (and racial integration) to new communities from the San Francisco Bay area to the Los Angeles basin. Working with a small group of architects and within very specific design parameters—the signature weeping roof lines, interior atriums and walls of glass—he also did infill projects involving only one or few homes, like this one in Thousand Oaks, designed by Claude Oakland.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
cottagesgardens.com

Live Like a Rockstar at This $9.9M Art Nouveau-Esque Masterpiece in L.A. Once Home to Iconic Musicians

A rocking property is on the market in Los Angeles. This $9,885,000 home has been a hit among iconic rockstars. Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Michael “Flea” Balzary, who seems to have an appreciation for iconic architecture, once owned the striking abode. Other former residents include Bob Dylan, The Beatles, and The Velvet Underground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu West couple wins important case against City of Malibu

Beginning in 2016, new California laws have made it easier for residents to build an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), also called a “granny flat,” on their property — a self-contained living unit averaging 750 square feet. The state hoped ADUs would help alleviate housing shortages and high housing prices, providing places to live for family members, students, in-home health care providers, the disabled, and others at below-market prices within existing neighborhoods.
MALIBU, CA
KTLA.com

Cozy December: Trains around the tree in Burbank; Lily’s Bar is Hollywood’s hidden cocktail gem

On today’s Finally Friday, KTLA’s Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese are celebrating the beginning of December with some cozy ideas. The Train Shack in Burbank is a great place to get inspired for the holidays. Whether you’re looking for a starter train set or are adding to a giant layout, the extensive selection of trains of all scales, eras and price points means there’s a little something for everybody.
BURBANK, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Gala Raises Over $1 Million

Hollywood Icon Award Winner Jamie Lee Curtis speaks at the 2022 Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Nov. 30. The event raised $1,084,038 and included a dinner, awards presentations, live auction, and a disco show. Councilmember John Mirisch and his mother Wendy Goldberg presented Curtis with her award.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
InsideHook

The 5 Best New Restaurants in LA

The sudden cold spell that hits Los Angeles every year always manages to shock the city’s system. It usually only lasts a few days — a week at the most — but it startles all of us sunny-day creatures of LA into hats, coats, mittens and scarves. The cold also spikes the appetite, and whets our collective palate for a boozy cocktail, a hearty plate of comfort food or a quiet coffee shop to stop for a snack and warm beverage. Here are our picks for where to duck the cold this month, or pop out to a patio that looks like Tulum (even if the heaters are blazing nearby).
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers

LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
daytrippen.com

Day Trip to King Harbor – Redondo Beach Los Angeles

Redondo Beach Pier was initially built to facilitate timber delivery from ships to trains in 1889; the Redondo Beach pier has undergone six transformations, surviving a series of storms, fires, and demolitions throughout the 20th century on the way to its current design — a large horseshoe shape structure that has been given the name – the “endless” pier.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Historical Tradition: Griffith Park's Pony Rides Coming to an End

A historic Los Angeles tradition that dates back to the 1940s. By the end of this month, the pony rides at Griffith Park will be shutting down. Steve Weeks, the owner of Griffith Park Pony Rides says he received a letter from the LA department of recreation and parks that states the company's contract will not be renewed after Dec. 21 of this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

Lyft Removes Scooters and Bikes From Los Angeles and Santa Monica

Santa Monica down to three shared-mobility companies. Lyft has removed its micro-mobility services from the cities of Santa Monica and Los Angeles. The company said that they are disappointed to have to withdraw the service, despite their commitment to micro-mobility, but that their experiences in North America have shown that cities believe that those services “should be run through long-term public-private partnerships with a limited number of operators.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Harrison Ford Says Reuniting with Mosquito Coast Costar Helen Mirren for 1923 Was a 'Pleasure'

The pair, who appeared together in the 1986 film directed by Peter Weir, opened up about working with one another again at the 1923 premiere in Los Angeles on Friday After first appearing on-screen together 36 years ago, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are back at it for the Yellowstone franchise's latest offering, 1923. The Yellowstone prequel series sees the actors reunite decades after Peter Weir's 1986 film The Mosquito Coast. As Ford, 80, explained at the Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43 series premiere on Friday evening, his respect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, CA

What comes to mind when you think of California? Surely it’s the beautiful weather, sprawling beaches, and, of course, versatile cuisine. In the sunshine state alone, you can indulge in some of the best food in the country as you explore ethnic cuisines and embrace different cultures. And one...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
People

People

361K+
Followers
60K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy