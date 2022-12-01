Read full article on original website
Olay Sirisavath
2d ago
🧸🧸I love both of them they have class they will be good King and Queen in future for their kingdom. very proud of them ilove both of them ❤❤
smasher
2d ago
I’m glad they made a visit to US. It is refreshing to see a couple with class and elegance represents the UK.
life is good ✌️
2d ago
Prince William is a good man. He is ,because of his Mother's loving, and parenting.
Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Having A 'Very Difficult Time' With 'Stress And Anxiety' Now, Royal Expert Says
Moving house can be stressful for anyone – and moving from one luxurious residence to another is no exception, as Kate Middleton is reportedly finding it hard to adjust to her new home!. According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the new Princess of Wales, 40, has been having a...
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Body Language Shows ‘Telltale Signs’ of ‘a Couple in Love’ During Boston Royal Visit, Expert Says
Body language expert Judi James analyzes Prince William and Kate Middleton's gestures and facial expressions when they arrived in Boston for a three day visit.
King Charles May Give Princess Charlotte Queen Elizabeth's Little-Known Former Title: Report
The speculated shift aligns with King Charles' rumored vision for a slimmer monarchy Is King Charles III saving something special for Princess Charlotte? Over the weekend, The Mail on Sunday reported that the King, 73, may not bestow the Duke of Edinburgh title on his brother Prince Edward as previously speculated. Instead, he may name his 7-year-old granddaughter Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh one day. Queen Elizabeth II was known as the Duchess of Edinburgh before she became monarch, and the decision to pass the position to Charlotte would align with Charles'...
Tyler Perry Says Meghan Markle Quietly Shopped for Baby Formula for Family in Need During Shortage
Meghan Markle went out of her way for a family in need. While speaking on stage at the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on Tuesday night, Tyler Perry revealed that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, personally searched stores for baby formula during the national shortage earlier this year. According to...
Kate Middleton Leaves Us Speechless In A Camel Coat And Matching Dress While Drama Surrounding Prince Harry's Memoir Ensues
Kate Middleton just proved that neutral is *the* perfect color palette for the autumn season, as she looked so effortlessly chic in a nude, monochrome ensemble when she and husband Prince William attended an official engagement to launch funding for young people’s mental health in Scarborough, England on November 3rd.
thezoereport.com
Kate Middleton’s Dress Just Stunned Everyone At The Earthshot Prize Event
This week, Kate Middleton and Prince William went on a three-day trip to Boston to attend The Earthshot Prize Awards, which was held on Dec. 2 at the MGM Music Hall. The annual event celebrated individuals whose work helps to repair the planet. Prior to the ceremony on Friday, the couple partook in a host of activities, and for these very public outings around Boston, Middleton wore outfits that showcased her polished and refined style. (She knew her fans would be watching!)
HelloGiggles
Former Royal Security Official Reveals Meghan Markle Faced “Very Real” Threats in UK
It’s no secret that Meghan Markle felt unwelcome in the United Kingdom throughout her courtship and engagement to Prince Harry and during the birth of their eldest, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. To this day, the couple is vocal about the fears and anxieties that come with returning to Britain soil...
Meghan Markle 'Vindicated' After William's Godmother Resigns Over 'Racism'
The late queen's lady-in-waiting resigned after outrage over her racially charged conversation with a Black woman attending a palace reception.
epicstream.com
Prince William Feels Obliged to Meet With Prince Harry in The US? Kate Middleton’s Husband Allegedly Worried About His Brother Making Their Private Conversation Public
Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains estranged. Even though the brothers reunited during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September, there is no indication that their relationship improved after their brief reunion. Now, there are claims that the Prince of Wales will make the most of his time in the US to have a conversation with Prince Harry.
Prince Harry’s Own Biographer Says Interview Duke and Meghan Are Getting Award for Was Filled With ‘More Than 30 Lies’
Prince Harry's biographer did not hold back about the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights award, which she says the Sussexes are receiving for an interview with "over 30 lies."
Former Royal Chef Reveals Only 1 Royal Family Member ‘Actually Talked’ to Them
A former royal pastry chef said Prince Philip was the only royal family member who “actually talked” to the kitchen staff.
Prince William And King Charles Lost Their Minds Over This Donald Trump Tweet
When William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, were dating, they experienced a similar amount of intrusion and pressure from the media and paparazzi to Princess Diana. As their relationship became more and more serious, the attention only worsened. This culminated in 2012, when a newly married Kate was photographed sunbathing topless by the pool at a private château in Provence, France (via BBC News). The photographs were subsequently circulated in the tabloid media and published in the French edition of Closer magazine, an Italian gossip magazine, and the Irish Daily Star.
King Charles III's Affair With Camilla Reportedly Left Prince William & Prince Harry to 'Look After Themselves’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III loves his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but he may have been a less strict parent after Princess Diana’s death. He was reportedly too distracted by his ongoing affair with Camilla. That idea of lax parenting led both of the boys to run a bit wild without someone monitoring their activities outside the palace. In Kate Nicholl’s book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, she discusses how the loss of Diana...
Prince William’s Body Language at Recent Appearance With Kate Middleton Shows ‘Inner Tension,’ But Subtle Signals Show Their ‘Closeness and Support,’ Expert Says
A body language expert examines how Prince William displayed 'inner tension' during the Boston Celtics game and Kate Middleton gave affectionate support.
Kate Middleton Wears Princess Diana's Emerald Choker (Once Worn as a Headband!) to Earthshot Awards
The emerald and diamond choker was given to Princess Diana after her royal wedding Kate Middleton wore the ultimate accessory to the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday: Princess Diana's emerald and diamond choker. The stunning piece hasn't been seen since Diana herself wore it. In addition to wearing it as a necklace in 1993, she famously wore it as a headband in 1985 during her tour of Australia alongside Prince Charles. It was by accident that Diana came to wear it as a headpiece. Instead of clasping it...
Delish
Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes's House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges
Awkward Royal Family Moments You've Probably Never Seen Awkward Royal Family Moments You've Probably Never Seen. Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living...
Prince William, Kate Middleton U.S. Visit: Who Are Looking After Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis?
Prince William and Kate Middleton are now in the U.S. for the second Earthshot Prize ceremony. The royals arrived overseas Wednesday, November 30, and the visit would last until Friday, December 2. So, where are their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis?
Elle
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip
10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Prince William meets JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg: Photos
Prince William was greeted by members of John F. Kennedy ’s family as he arrived at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on Friday. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, daughter of the late president, and two of her kids, Jack Schlossberg and Tatiana Schlossberg, met with the heir...
Prince William, Kate mocked with ‘USA’ chants, boos at Celtics game
New videos show Prince William and Kate Middleton being mocked with raucous chants of “USA, USA” as they sat courtside at a Celtics game on the first night of their whirlwind Boston trip Wednesday. Just hours after touching down in the Massachusetts capital for their first stateside visit since 2014, the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, watched the Celtics take on the Miami Heat alongside Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey, Celtics legend Thomas “Satch” Sanders, and two of the team’s owners. But when the royal couple were featured on the Jumbotron twice, they were met with raucous cries of “USA, USA”...
