Read full article on original website
Related
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
The Proud Family Cast Praises Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Family Halloween Costume: 'Super Fabulous'
In a conversation with Vulture, the cast of The Proud Family opened up about what it was like to see Beyoncé's family take on the characters The Proud Family cast was definitely made proud by the Carter family's Halloween costume. In a sitdown with Vulture, the cast of the Disney+ reboot opened up about what it was like to have Beyoncé's family take on the characters this past Halloween. Jo Marie Payton, who voices Suga Mama in both the original series and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, revealed...
Natalia Bryant Shows Off the Meaningful Necklaces She Wears in Honor of Late Father Kobe Bryant
The model shared the sweet stories behind the sentimental jewelry in her new Beauty Secrets video with Vogue Natalia Bryant carries dad Kobe Bryant around with her wherever she goes. The model and daughter of the late NBA star shared in her Vogue Beauty Secrets video that she wears a necklace that says "Slim," because it was a nickname her dad gave her as a child. "I wanna show you my necklaces," Natalia, 19, shares in the video before holding them up to the camera. "This is a necklace...
Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter
The couple have been together since 2021 after meeting on Anstead’s show, Celebrity IOU Joyride Ant Anstead was feeling the love this Thanksgiving weekend! On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, shared a series of nature photos from his getaway to Sedona, Arizona. While his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 53, doesn't appear in the snaps of stunning red rocks and sprawling canyons, the British car expert hinted at her presence in the caption to his post: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona...
Pa. Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'
Jennifer Krasna, 30, of Newtown, died Monday only days after giving birth to her second son, Cade, according to ABC affiliate WPVI-TV A Pennsylvania woman who died shortly after giving birth is being remembered for her passion as both a mom and a teacher. Jennifer Krasna, 30, of Newtown, died Monday only days after giving birth to her second son, Cade, according to ABC affiliate WPVI-TV. The Bucks County woman, who was a teacher at Charlestown Elementary School in Malvern, passed away "unexpectedly," Principal Chris Pickell told FOX affiliate WTXF-TV. Jennifer's husband Jesse Krasna...
'90 Day: The Single Life' 's Natalie Tells Caesar to 'Go to Hell' for 'Insulting' Ukraine
Tensions are rising between Natalie Mordovtseva and Caesar Mack during the second part of 90 Day: The Single Life reunion. In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode, Caesar tells host Shaun Robinson that even though his relationship with Ukrainian woman Alona didn't work out, he's "got two" new "girlfriends" in Ukraine: "Stella and Katrina. I met them online. And they both want to date me."
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Justin Bieber Shares Post-Facial Selfie Covered in Pimple Patches: 'I Think My Face Is Purging'
Justin Bieber gave a glimpse at his skincare routine with a new selfie — and he shared his beauty must-have in the process. In the photo, shared to the "Peaches" singer's Instagram Story on Thursday, Bieber got candid about his post-facial skin "purging," a term used to describe the skin's reaction to new products, regimes or treatments. According to Medical News Today, this can look like breakouts, flaking or peeling.
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reunite with Their Wedding Singer Ellie Goulding at Earthshot Awards
The British songstress serenaded the newlyweds with her version of Elton John's "Your Song" Kate Middleton and Prince William were reminded of their royal wedding on their last night in Boston. Ellie Goulding, who performed at the couple's 2011 wedding reception, was also a performer at William's Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday. After the show, the royal couple, both 40, chatted with performers backstage. They were pictured excitedly catching up with Goulding, who was the voice behind their first dance as husband and wife. The British songstress, 35, who...
Viral Video Shows Conn. Mom Tossing a Raccoon After It Latches onto Her Daughter's Leg: Watch!
"I can’t tell you how proud I am of this Brave girl!!" Logan Kelsey MacNamara wrote on Facebook alongside a video of her daughter Rylee after the "unprovoked" raccoon attack A video that captures a mom jumping into action after a raccoon attacks her 5-year-old daughter outside their house has gone viral. Logan Kelsey MacNamara of Ashford, Connecticut, posted a video of the incident filmed by a surveillance camera Friday morning on her Facebook, which shows her daughter Rylee screaming after a raccoon latches onto her legs while she is standing on...
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Told Christine Not to Leave Kody Until She Could 'Support Yourself Financially'
"What every woman needs is a friend that is just supportive and kind of good. But when you need to have a different perspective, they don't mind just giving it to you," Christine said of Janelle Sister Wives' Janelle Brown gave Christine Brown some practical advice when she initially considered leaving their husband Kody Brown. "I asked when we were in Vegas, and I was just done in Vegas. I remember asking her, I'm like, 'I need to leave. I need to leave. I don't even want to be married to Kody anymore....
iheart.com
TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post
A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments
The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
Rosie O'Donnell Shows Off Coconut Cake Tom Cruise Sent Her for the Holidays: 'I Love That Guy'
Cruise sending O'Donnell a holiday gift has become an annual tradition for the two stars Rosie O'Donnell is feeling the holiday spirit from Tom Cruise. The TV personality and producer, 60, shared a photo of the special gift she received from the Top Gun: Maverick star, also 60, which has become an annual tradition between the pals. "My Tommy sent me a coconut cake!! I love that guy," O'Donnell wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the mouthwatering dessert. RELATED: Rosie O'Donnell Says She's Been Asked to Bring Back Her...
Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari 'Surprised' Her with Cake and Balloons on Her Birthday: 'Love You'
"He was pretty f---ing smooth !!!!" the "Gimme More" singer wrote of her husband in an Instagram post on her 41st birthday Friday Britney Spears was showered with love by her husband on her 41st birthday! On Friday, the singer-songwriter shared a video on Instagram of husband Sam Asghari surprising her on her special day with a birthday cake and balloons as she battled an illness. "My husband surprised me ✨🎂🎈!!!" Spears wrote in her caption. "I'm sick with the flu and he came downstairs … he was pretty...
Christine Brown Says Kody Brown 'Doesn't Know' Their Kids After Years of 'Missing Out'
Christine Brown opened up about the custody battles with ex Kody Brown during an appearance on Reality Life with Kate Casey Christine Brown is opening up about why her kids were a big part of her decision to move on from ex Kody Brown. In an appearance on Friday's episode of the podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey, the Sister Wives star opened up about how she was impacted when seeing her children — 12-year-old Truely, 19-year-old Ysabel, Gwendlyn, 21, Paedon, 24, Mykelti, 26, and 27-year-old Aspyn — disappointed...
Sharon Stone Tells Her Kids to Auction Her Movie Costumes When They 'Notice I Never Got Equal Pay'
Sharon Stone has previously spoken about being paid significantly less than her male costars and why she had it written into her contracts to keep her movie wardrobes Sharon Stone is giving her children permission to sell her movie costumes. The actress, 64, shared a video on her Instagram Story Friday that claimed her 1995 film Casino worked with a $1 million budget for the wardrobe department. Stone — who earned a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her performance as Ginger McKenna — said she would want her...
Amanda Kloots Says Son Elvis Would Start 'Crying' When She Went on Dates: 'I Feel Guilt'
Amanda Kloots shares 3-year-old son Elvis with late husband Nick Cordero, who died from COVID-19 in 2020 Amanda Kloots is opening up about the difficulties of dating as a single mom after losing husband Nick Cordero. Appearing on a recent episode of Jana Kramer's podcast Whine Down, the TV personality, 40, discussed the challenges that both she and her 3-year-old son Elvis Eduardo face when it comes to her going on dates. "I have not dated a lot. This is the first time I'm dating, at 40 years old," she...
90 Day: Michael Packs Up and Tells Angela to 'Marry' Billy When She Refuses to Cancel Canada Trip
Sunday night's episode marked the first time Michael threatened to leave their marriage — and Angela admitted she's usually been the one to walk away On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? it seemed Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi were about to end their relationship — yet again. But this time Michael was the one threatening to leave. The couple's ongoing fight about her plans to travel to Canada to help care for her ailing "crush" Billy escalated when Michael asked Angela not...
People
361K+
Followers
60K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0