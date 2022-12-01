Read full article on original website
P2E gaming platform Axie Infinity spearheads metaverse; NFT tokens surged significantly
Given the fact that the crypto market is recovering, tokens related to the metaverse and NFT in AXS, Apecoin, Sandbox, and others have benefitted the most. Tokens such as Axie Infinity, Flow, Sandbox, and Apecoin have noted significant gains over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity was the coin that...
Magic Eden announces partnership with Stripe to help trade NFTs conveniently
Magic Eden has partnered with Stripe to help the community trade NFTs conveniently and enhance the wallet experience. The first phase of integration will only extend support to SOL purchases in the United States. Users can begin purchasing crypto with a bank account or debit/credit card following their verification. In...
Ankr addresses why trading is halted for their aBNB cryptocurrency
Ankr has advised liquidity providers to withdraw liquidity from liquidity pools. Ankr suggests withdrawal of liquidity offering to minimise speculative trading. After the airdrop of new AnkrBNB tokens, aBNBc and aBNBb will be useless. On 1 December, Ankr addressed on Twitter why they have put the trading of their aBNB...
Malta is keen to eliminate NFTs from crypto law
The Financial Services Authority of Malta has expressed its desire to eliminate service providers for NFTs from its 2018 scope’s virtual-assets law while preparing for a whole new European Union crypto legislation. According to the 2018 Virtual Financial Assets Act of the country, service providers must be authorized as...
DecentraLand Announces Its New Renting System
Dencetraland has come up with its news of renting land. The process is live, and it is a more secure and safe way of getting things done. Both the LAND owners and Tenants will benefit from this advanced new way. On the afternoon of December 6, DecentraIand announced its new...
Solana trading volume rose while NFT trading on Flow slumped over 50%
November was all of the turbulence that also impacted the NFT sector, with plunging crypto prices and declining NFT values further impacting a dwindling market. As per the latest market reports, it was seen that again in November, the total NFT trading volume fell, following a broader market trend that started in May.
BinaryX Token BNX crashes down from $175
BinaryX Token BNX crashes down from $175. Its all-time high price was $175. Majority of the dip has taken place in the last 24 hours. An investment, BinaryX Token BNX, a blockchain game, by Binance Labs has recently crashed from its all-time-high point of $175. This dip in the amount has taken place in the last 10 days, with about 50% of its dip taking place in the past 24 hours.
Australian crypto exchange “Swyftx” lays off 40% staff to prepare against worst-case scenario
Swyftx, Australian crypto exchange, has laid off its 90 staff members as a result of the FTX crash besides a likely collapse in trading volume worldwide in 2023. Alex Harper, Swyftx co-CEO, shared the news on December 5 through a statement mentioning that even though the firm is not exposed to FTX, it is not safe from the collapse over the bankrupt exchange.
Facebook Parent Meta Re-Enters Policy Circles to Promote the Metaverse
This time they’re coming for the Metaverse with a comparatively less aggressive approach Last Friday, the company stated in a discussion that policymakers must establish fair rules for Web3 technologies as they’re in charge of encouraging innovation and keeping people safe. In order to emphasize the teamwork involved,...
Opera’s dedicated browser allows immediate NFT minting via Alteon LaunchPad
Opera has joined Alteon LaunchPad to allow newbies of NFT and Web3 space mint non-fungible tokens easily. Users will have access to a feature that will allow them to drag and drop media files in the browser that will write a smart contract besides uploading the file into a blockchain to transform the files into non-fungible tokens.
