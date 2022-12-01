ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden on rail worker sick leave: ‘We’re going to get it done but not within this agreement’

By Brett Samuels
 3 days ago
President Biden on Thursday said he supports increasing paid leave accommodations for rail workers, but that it should be addressed separately from a congressional bill to avoid a work stoppage that he warned could cause a recession.

“I think we’re going to get it done, but not within this agreement,” Biden said when asked if the rail workers deserve more than one day of paid sick leave. “We’re going to avoid the rail strike, keep the rails running, keep things moving, and I’m going to go back and we’re going to get paid leave, not just for rail workers, but for all workers.”

Shortly after Biden spoke, the Senate rejected a proposal to provide rail workers the additional sick leave the unions had sought.

Biden on Monday called on Congress to intervene in the impasse that had union leaders and rail workers at odds and brought the U.S. closer to a rail strike, which threatened to cripple the economy and ravage supply chains. The deadline to reach an agreement is Dec. 9.

The president and his team helped negotiate a tentative agreement in September between the freight rail carriers and union workers that provided workers with 24 percent raises over five years and allows for time off for medical appointments. But it did not include more than one day of paid sick leave, a sticking point for many union members and some Democrats.

The House voted Wednesday to force the freight rail carriers and unions to accept the contract negotiated in September. The chamber separately voted to approve a separate version of the deal that included seven paid sick days.

Minutes after Biden made the remarks, the Senate rejected a proposal to provide additional sick leave before voting on the House-passed bill.

Just before the Senate’s vote Thursday, Biden said lawmakers should not let concerns about paid sick leave become an obstacle to avoiding a work stoppage.

“If in fact this shuts down over the question of one to five or seven or nine or whatever the number is… of paid leave days, it’s going to immediately cost 750,000 jobs and cause a recession,” Biden said, arguing what had been negotiated in September was “so much better than anything they ever had.”

“I’m going to continue to fight for paid leave for not only rail workers but for all American workers,” Biden said.

Related
Biden signs bill to avert rail shutdown

President Biden on Friday signed a bill that will avert a rail strike, just days before the deadline for an agreement to have been reached and amid fears that such a halt in railroad operations would cripple the U.S. economy. The bill implements the labor agreement between freight rail carriers and unionized workers, which Biden […]
Who in the U.S. gets paid sick leave, in four charts

As lawmakers in Congress battled over a labor deal to increase pay for railroad workers and avert an impending strike, a key element was left out of the bill sent to President Joe Biden’s desk this week: mandating paid sick leave. After a separate vote to add seven days...
Indiana Congressman unsure if rail worker deal will get enough support

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Republican member of Indiana’s Congressional delegation on Tuesday said it’s unfortunate Congress is being asked to force a labor deal. The U.S. House could vote as early as Wednesday on a measure to force the nation’s rail unions to accept a deal brokered in September. The deal would give rail workers a major boost in pay but would not provide them with paid sick leave, something most employers now offer but rail workers currently lack. Four of the nation’s 12 rail unions have rejected the deal. If their objections are sustained, the nation’s rail workers could go on strike Dec. 9.
Biden signs emergency law forcing rail unions to accept wages deal

US President Joe Biden signed into law Friday a rare intervention by Congress forcing freight rail unions to accept a salary deal, avoiding a possibly devastating strike -- but putting the pro-union Democrat in an awkward political position. The episode is awkward politically for Biden who frequently touts his pro-union credentials.
Congress avoids rail strike that could have further damaged the economy

(The Center Square) - A railroad shutdown that could have done billions in damage to the economy according to experts was avoided by a Senate vote Thursday. The Senate voted 80 to 15 to approve an agreement that gives rail workers a 24% raise over the next five years. A second bill that would have added seven days of paid sick leave was rejected.
How an arcane 96-year-old law stopped the rail strike

Most labor disputes never end up being debated in Congress. But thanks to a nearly century-old law that regulates labor relations only when it comes to railroads and airlines, what otherwise would be strictly an economic issue became a political one.
Rail strike is cancelled - at the cost of paid sick leave

When Gabe Christenson started feeling run down a few years ago, he didn't go to the doctor. Like roughly 30 million other Americans, the 45-year-old railroad worker doesn't have any paid sick leave and he didn't want to get punished for taking time off. According to Gabe, his company's attendance...
Unions bash senators for rejecting paid sick leave for rail workers

Labor leaders lashed out Thursday at senators who voted against a proposal to provide rail workers with seven days of paid sick leave. While the Senate overwhelmingly approved a measure to force through a railroad contract that gives workers a 24 percent raise over five years, a proposal to add paid sick days to the deal failed to reach 60 votes. All but six Republicans voted against the measure.
MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

