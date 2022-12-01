WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County has launched its annual Holiday Appeal Campaign. CHJC’s Michelle Monnat said the idea is to spread holiday cheer to the children and families they serve, as well as some of the staff that take care of those kids and families. In all, the Children’s Home serves 3,000 people in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.

