American Legion Post #586 prepares hundreds of dinners for area families
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - More than dinners were prepared at the American Legion Don Rounds Post 586 in Adams Sunday. It’s a holiday tradition that first began with the Whitney family, and has been carried on for nearly 5 decades. Sunday morning, about 35 volunteers helped prepare and...
Deadline to donate to Toys for Tots is fast approaching
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Toys for Tots donation deadline is fast approaching. The tables are continuing to fill up at Top of the Square Plaza in Watertown with new, unwrapped toys, but the need for some specific age groups like newborn to 1 years old, or teenagers aged 12-16 is still in a high demand.
Watertown photo exhibit celebrates women over 40
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown photographer is using her platform to showcase the beauty in woman over the age of 40. Melissa Tousley of Sarissa Melissa Photography held an event for her new collection called the 40 Over 40 Portrait Experience. It brought people in to take a...
‘Christmas Through the Years’: 60th Annual Clayton Christmas Parade & Fireworks on Dec. 3
CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 60th Annual Christmas Parade & Fireworks in Clayton takes place Saturday, December 3 beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “Christmas Through the Years.” Downbeat Percussion, the official drum-line for the Buffalo Bills, will be returning again this year. In addition to participating in the parade, they will also […]
Children’s Home launches annual holiday appeal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County has launched its annual Holiday Appeal Campaign. CHJC’s Michelle Monnat said the idea is to spread holiday cheer to the children and families they serve, as well as some of the staff that take care of those kids and families. In all, the Children’s Home serves 3,000 people in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.
It’s Old Newsboys Day!
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Old Newsboys Day and you can read all about it by picking up a special edition of the Watertown Daily Times for a small donation to the Salvation Army. Every year, volunteers set up shop at businesses like Walmart or Kinney Drugs to...
North Country maple producers look to perfect their craft in interactive seminar
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Syrup lovers rejoice! The North Country’s maple producers are working to perfect their craft. Saturday in Lowville, the Cornell Cooperative Extension hosted “Making The Most of Maple”. The 3 hour seminar featured speakers specializing in the production and culinary use of maple syrup, aiming to maximize yield and quality.
North Country seniors honored for volunteer work in Lewis, St. Lawrence counties
NORTHERN NEW YORK (WWTI) – The New York State Office for the Aging recently honored 94 older adults throughout the state for volunteerism as part of the office’s annual Older New Yorkers’ Day celebration. Awardees were nominated by New York’s network of 59 county-based Area Agencies on...
Home for the Holidays brings the Christmas spirit to Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - For the last time this season, the Lewis County Historical Society has been transformed into a winter wonderland. The event, called Home for the Holidays, invites guests of all ages to return to Lewis County for a silent auction and the sale of custom-made Christmas trees.
Dec. 3-4: CitiBus’s Concert Shuttle
Watertown’s CitiBus and Paratransit Service will provide free transportation to the Northern Choral Society’s Annual Concert. The concert is a Ashbury United Methodist Church on Parker St. in Watertown and will start a 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4. The shuttle service will begin...
Copenhagen man publishes ‘Fishes of Northern NY and the Adirondacks’
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Douglas M. Carlson, a biology research associate at SUNY Potsdam, has released “Fishes of Northern New York and the Adirondacks,” a study published by Northeastern Naturalist. The 50-page illustrated booklet is a complete guide to the fish species in the region, based on...
Watertown celebrates the Christmas season with a tree lighting and parade
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city flipped the switch Friday night, turning on the lights on its Christmas tree. With a cheer, the city celebrated the start of the most wonderful time of the year. This year, the decorated tree is on Washington Street at City Hall, rather than...
Holiday parades take over the North Country Saturday night
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Some North Country communities took time to celebrate the Christmas holiday Saturday night. The Village of Clayton held it’s annual Christmas parade down Riverside Drive. This year’s theme was Christmas through the years. It was followed by fireworks. People could be seen lined...
Gouverneur Elementary School students perform first concert of the holiday season
The Gouverneur Elementary School Pre-K and Kindergarten Concert, conducted by Mrs. Betty Hall, was held on Nov. 29 in the GHS Auditorium. This was the first indoor concert hosted by Gouverneur Elementary School since the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. All were welcomed by Gouverneur Elementary School Principal Charity Zawatski, Assistant Principal Rich Trowbridge, and other GES staff. The concert commenced with an introduction by GES Music Teacher Mrs. Betty Hall. The GHS Auditorium was packed with community members ready to support the youngest Gouverneur Wildcat students.
Thelma E. Koelmel, 103, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thelma E. Koelmel, age 103 (nee Scarpell) born August 31, 1919. Daughter of Marguerite Gallagher and George Scarpell, and step-daughter of Richard Colesanti. Thelma died peacefully at her home on Friday December 2, 2022. She graduated from Sacred Heart School and Immaculate Heart Academy. She...
TV Dinner: A French Canadian holiday favorite
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning shows a dish that was a Christmastime favorite in his family. It’s called a Tourtiere and it’s a French Canadian meat pie. His mother was born in Quebec, so it his grandmother learned to make it when they lived there. It became a Christmas Eve staple that his grandmother would make ahead.
Stewart’s Shops cuts ribbon at new Watertown store
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stewart’s Shops officially opened its new location on Washington Street in Watertown. Joined by elected officials from both the state and the city, representatives from the convenience store cut the ribbon Friday morning to celebrate the new shop. The store at 715 Washington Street...
Linda W. Cutway, 75, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - It is with heartfelt sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Linda W. Cutway. Linda passed away on November 29, 2022 at the age of 75 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Carl Kenny (Sue Ann) Cutway, Kevin Cutway...
Threat deemed not credible at Sauquoit High School
SAUQUOIT, NY (WKTV) - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigated a possible threat at Sauquoit High School Thursday evening. The sheriff's department was notified of the possible threat at about 10:40pm Thursday. The investigation found that the threat stemmed from a social media post that was previously investigated and had...
School dental exam program celebrates 5 years at South Lewis Central
TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Dental exams aren’t the kind of test you’d usually associate with a school day, unless you’re a student at South Lewis Central School. Friday, the school district celebrated it’s 5th year of partnership with North Country Family Health Center. That partnership allows them to offer free preventative dental care for students right at school.
