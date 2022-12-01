ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
750thegame.com

How to watch: Pac-12 bowl schedule roundup

Bowl season is upon us, and the Pac-12 has seven teams participating in the festivities. Here’s all you need to know:. Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl – Washington State (7-5) vs. Fresno State (9-4). From So-Fi Stadium at 12:30 pm on ABC. Washington State is favored by 4.5 points.

