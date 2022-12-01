Read full article on original website
Related
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Transfer Portal Targets: Kentucky Offers Vanderbilt RB Davis, Alabama CB Jackson
The transfer portal is officially open. As of 4 p.m. EST on Dec. 5, eight Kentucky Wildcats have entered the portal, which is open for the next 45 days, closing on Jan. 18, 2023. Kentucky — like over a hundred other teams in FBS —will see mass exodus as players search for new homes. ...
750thegame.com
How to watch: Pac-12 bowl schedule roundup
Bowl season is upon us, and the Pac-12 has seven teams participating in the festivities. Here’s all you need to know:. Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl – Washington State (7-5) vs. Fresno State (9-4). From So-Fi Stadium at 12:30 pm on ABC. Washington State is favored by 4.5 points.
Comments / 0