KAKE TV
K-State fans in Wichita watch, celebrate Big 12 championship
The Wichita Catbackers, a local non-profit, hosted watch parties for the Big 12 Championship Saturday at Chicken N Pickle and Walk-On’s for Kansas State fans in Wichita. The Wildcats won in overtime against Texas Christian University. It was the school’s first Big 12 championship since 2012. “This is...
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
KVOE
Emporia High boys wrestling takes second at Riley County
The Emporia High boys wrestling team finished in second place at the Riley County Falcon Duals Saturday. Emporia High went 3-2 in its duals by defeating Perry-Lecompton, Minneapolis, 60-23, and Marysville, 48-36. The Spartans dropped duals to Andover, 42-25 and Clay Center, 37-34. Three Spartans went 5-0 on the day....
sportsinks.com
Sports in Kansas 2022 Football Coach of the Year Honors Announced
Sports in Kansas Coach of the Year by Class Announced. Over 30 media members in Kansas in all parts of the state determine our awards, along with input from Conor Nicholl and Bethany Bowman, then finalized by Chet Kuplen of Sports in Kansas. Congrats to the Coaches of the Year that were honored this week at our all-state event – powered by Mammoth Sports Construction, Nex-Tech Wireless, SAFE, and Watco. All-State teams by classification and non-senior teams will be out 12/3-12/5. Bios/capsules are from Conor Nicholl of Sports in Kansas. Be sure to check back for more professional photos from the creative team we had in attendance and follow along for more postseason awards, honors, patches, apparel coming out over the weekend. Click here for all of the COY FINALISTS.
KVOE
Audio – Friday – 12-2-22
Newsmaker: Kaila Mock promotes the December rendition of the Emporia First Friday Art Walk. What’s In Outdoors with Phil Taunton.
KVOE
Emporia State basketball teams pick up wins at Washburn
The Emporia State basketball teams picked up wins over Washburn Saturday. The Lady Hornets defeated Washburn 58-43. They overcame an early 6-0 deficit. They would go on a 10 -0 run in the 2nd quarter and 12-0 run in the 3rd quarter to build a lead they would not give up.
Kansas State Collegian
Ahearn Field House stays: just with a new look
Guests are hit with strong feelings of nostalgia immediately after walking into Ahearn Field House, Casey Lauer, Kansas State University associate vice president of facilities said. Visitors are transported into a 1950s old school short-shorts basketball game. “Ahearn really speaks to who we are and this institution, and we are...
KVOE
EMPORIA FIRE: Taylor, Beck take similar paths to department leadership positions
Over 20 years after joining Emporia Fire on a voluntary basis, Jesse Taylor is settling into his new role as deputy fire chief. In a special two-on-one interview involving Taylor, Chief Brandon Beck and KVOE News this week, Taylor said family ties drew him to firefighting. Taylor joined the department...
KVOE
Emporia High basketball teams sweep Ottawa
It was a strong start to the basketball season for Emporia High Friday night at Ottawa. The Lady Spartans opened up the doubleheader with a 57-44 victory over the Lady Cyclones. The Spartans capped off the night with a 72-65 victory over the Cyclones. The Emporia High girls led 15-9...
KVOE
Emporia State football team closes out season with win
The Emporia State football scored the games first 28 points and rolled to a 48-27 win over Southeastern Oklahoma State in the Live United Bowl Saturday. Emporia State Coach Garin Higgins said it was a good way to finish the season. Braden Gleason threw 5 touchdown passes to lead the...
'Subs-N-Such,' home of the 'Kitchen Sink' celebrates 40 years in MHK
Just over 30 years ago, Paula and Darrin Frey took over as owners of 'Subs-N-Such' sandwich shop in Manhattan, Kansas. In 1992, Paula, who was an employee at 'Subs-N-Such' at the time suggested to the owners it may be time for them to officially retire and sell the business following the owners experiencing some health issues.
KVOE
Residents gather for fourth annual Ace It Up Tree Lighting and Toy Drive Sunday night
For the fourth consecutive year, the memory of Ace Garate will serve as a shining beacon over downtown Emporia through the holiday season. Family, loved ones and community members all convened at White Memorial Park Sunday night for the fourth annual Ace It Up tree lighting and toy drive. The event is held in memory of Ace Garate who sadly passed following a traffic accident in Missouri several years back.
KVOE
The 87th annual Seasonal Celebration is ready to bring music to the community again
The 87th annual Seasonal Celebration of the Emporia Public Schools music departments is ready to perform for the community different holiday music from around the world. This concert has a long history of bringing the holiday mood to Emporia for decades and offers the unique opportunity to see the middle school and high school play together. Emporia High School teacher Sarah Bays says many students see the concert as a way to continue a tradition.
KVOE
Kansas State wins Big-12 Football Championship 31-28 in overtime
The Kansas State football team won the Big 12 Football Championship. A field goal in overtime lifted the Wildcats to a 31-28 win over TCU Saturday. Kansas State quarterback Will Howard threw two touchdown passes and scored a rushing touchdown to give the Wildcats a 21-10 lead. Deuce Vaughn scored a rushing touchdown to give the Wildcats a 28-17 lead. TCU would tie the game at 28 to send it to overtime.
Kansans cheer for friend who moves into top 8 on ‘The Voice’
Kansan Justin Aaron successfully moved into the semi-finals of "The Voice" on Tuesday night.
KVOE
Demolition permit approved for former Montana Mike’s restaurant
Demolition equipment is at the site of what could well become Emporia’s next hotel. Last month, Emporia city commissioners approved a resolution to issue up to $13 million worth of industrial revenue bonds as Fairview Hotels LLC flattens the former Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive. The nearly 8,000 square-foot building, which was built in 1997 and served as a Cracker Barrel restaurant before becoming Montana Mike’s, has been vacant since 2017 after a royalty payment dispute.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Grand Ole Opry Veteran Comes to El Dorado
Waverly, TN – The community is invited to attend a concert by singer, songwriter, and storyteller Daryl Mosley on Friday, December 9 at 7:00pm at Trinity United Methodist Church, 430 Eunice, El Dorado, KS. From countless appearances on “The Grand Ole Opry” to classic shows at the famous Bluebird...
KVOE
Former LCAT director passes away
Former Lyon County Area Transportation director Ken Barrows passed away at the age of 65. Barrows died Thursday at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka. A native of Sesquehanna, Pennsylvania, Barrows moved to Emporia in 2002 to join LCAT as director, a position he held until he retired from Lyon County government in 2015. Barrows also owned several small businesses, including Ken’s Sharpening.
WIBW
2 Topeka couples on cruise cut short by rogue wave that killed passenger
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka couples were among those on a cruise cut short first by an accident, then by a rogue wave that took a passenger’s life. Pam and Tom Trusdale planned the trip of a lifetime to Antarctica. “We were going to get to do a...
KVOE
Cause of northwest Lyon County grass fire not yet released
A grass fire in northwest Lyon County was extinguished about an hour after it was first reported. The fire was reported in the 3200 block of Road F, between Americus and Bushong, around 12 pm. The fire worked into a tree line but was put out without any injuries or structural damage, thanks to the work of Allen-Admire and Americus firefighters.
