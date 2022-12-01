Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Hundreds Show for the Annual Festival of Trees in Downtown Casper
Dressed to the nines, hundreds of people showed up to support the Special Olympics Wyoming at the Annual Festival of Trees in downtown Casper. It was a decadent evening with dazzling donations and delicious hors d'oeuvres. The People's Choice Award went to the Hilltop Candyland Tree, donated by Hilltop Bank,...
Casper’s Tate Museum Gets into the Holiday Spirit with Santasaurus, Dino-Ornaments and Face Painting
For the first time since the pandemic, the Tate Museum held it's oft-annual Holiday Open House from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Casper College (look for the T-Rex). One happy volunteer, a pre-lab technician named Dwane Wagoner, said he's been working at the Tate for 23 years. He's excited to see the doors open for events like these.
Check out Pictures of Winter Fest at David Street Station
On Friday, David Street Station hosted Winter Fest, where the community could come enjoy hot cocoa, games, and sledding. Check out the pictures of Winter Fest below.
PHOTOS: 2022 Downtown Casper Christmas Parade Was a Winter Wonderland
Well, the weather outside was frightful but the fire was so delightful. And people certainly had a place to go, because they all ended up in Downtown Casper on Saturday for the 2022 Downtown Casper Christmas Parade. It was snowy and it was cold and it was wet but it...
Natrona County Library’s ‘Holiday Bag Sale’ Returns This Week
It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you love books. The annual Holiday Bag Sale is returning to the Natrona County Library for three days, beginning on Thursday, December 1st, 2022. Gear up for a great holiday shopping and winter reading experience. The Friends of the Library...
Skip Ewing Playing A FREE Christmas Show In Douglas
It's not very often in life you can get something for free, now is one of those moments. Award winning singer/songwriter Skip Ewing and Douglas Congregational Church is giving you that opportunity. Friday December 9th at Douglas High School, Skip is performing a FREE Christmas show. Skip lived the fast...
All The Pretty Horses: Ropes & Roses Celebrates New Clinic [PHOTOS]
Ropes & Roses Therapy Services celebrated their new clinic with an open house today, December 2nd. K2Radio News talked to Karol Santistevan, the founder and owner of the equine therapy clinic. You may also know her as the co-founder and past Executive Director for Reach 4A Star Riding Academy. Born...
“It Was the Right Thing To Do,” Casper Kids Spend Thanksgiving Shoveling Neighbors’ Sidewalks
Thanksgiving, for many people, is a time for family. It's a time to gather around a table, spend time with loved ones (or, at least, people you tolerate once or twice a year in exchange for eating free food that everybody else made), and talk about what you're thankful for.
Take that Grizwald! Casper Homeowner Puts up 45,000 Christmas Lights
As of Friday night, Wagner's Lights are officially on!. They are set to run from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and broadcast on 98.1 FM. You can see them for yourself at 3148 Whispering Springs in Casper. Brian Wagner has always loved Christmas lights, even as a kid when his...
Float Winners Announced for Casper Christmas Parade, Kenny Electric Takes Top Prize
After a day or two of rest after months of preparation and the big night on Saturday, the Casper Chamber of Commerce has announced a variety of winners for their float contest from the Downtown Casper Christmas Parade. Kenny Electric won the Grand Prize with their Dinosaur-themed float, which featured...
Kick off the Holiday Season in Downtown Casper at the Christmas Parade
One of the city's most beloved holiday traditions is happening today, November 26, in Downtown Casper. Coinciding with small business Saturday, the Christmas parade and tree lighting at David Street Station are a sight to behold. The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Past, Present & Future” and begins...
The Wait Is Over: Chick’nCone Is Opening This December
Casperites have been patiently awaiting the opening of this chicken and waffles specialty chain for a little over a year now, but the wait is finally over. Chick'nCone will be having their soft opening on Thursday, December 1st, 2022. Located in the Hilltop Shopping Center (in the former Java Jitters location), they will be open from 11:00 am - 8:00 pm on their first day.
Enter Your Child In The 2022 Casper ‘Christmas Kids’ Photo Contest
Townsquare Media and Pathfinder Federal Credit Union want to bring a little extra cheer to one of you this season. We’re giving you the chance to win $500. All you have to do is enter a photo of your Christmas kid - adorable, funny, messy- we want to see 'em all!
PHOTOS: Small Business Saturday Tells A Tale of Two Cities in Casper
Or so it seems, these days. The day after Thanksgiving used to be about recovering from the massive amounts of turkey and stuffing you consumed the day before. It was about family and napping and leftovers. But then, something happened. Somebody figured out that most people had the day after Thanksgiving off from work. Then, that person figured out a way to make money from it. Thus, Black Friday was born- and it was dark days, indeed.
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming
It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
73-Year-Old Casper Woman Seeking Identities of Three ‘Angels’ Who Shoveled Her Walk
It happened again! Just last week we reported that four kiddos had volunteered to shovel their neighbors' walkways on Thanksgiving, just because "It was the right thing to do." And now, perhaps inspired by that story, perhaps not, another group of people offered to do the very same thing for...
Reindeer Radio Returns To Casper on 101.9 FM for 24/7 Christmas Music
November 25th, 2022 marks the defrosting of all your favorite Christmas classics and jingle jams. Tune in 24/7 on 101.9 FM. From Mariah Carry to Elvis Presley, there's something to make every caroler's heart sing. Casper Reindeer Radio is back for another season of Christmas cheer. You will be able...
There’s a New Veteran-Owned Dog Trainer in Casper
If you're in need of a dog trainer and you're here in the Casper area, you now have a new option. Absolute Alpha is a veteran-owned dong training business, whose motto is" Bettering relationships one dog at a time. Absolute Alpha is owned by United States Navy veteran, Vincent O'Connell....
City Of Casper: Stop Thanksgiving Feast Grease From Clogging Pipes
A hearty Thanksgiving dinner may temporarily (we hope) clog your arteries, but don't let the grease from cooking it clog your and your city's wastewater pipes. The City of Casper on Wednesday offered these handy household hints for what to do cleaning up after dinner. "Grease and fat from turkey,...
Casper Police Release Video on September Shooting
In a Facebook post by the Casper Police Department, it provided a more detailed account of what happened between police and 38-year-old Corey David Garriott on Sept. 2 at 1:54 a.m. The incident started when two Casper officers, Officers Ryan Brownell and Megan Welge, came across Garriott at Lake McKenzie...
