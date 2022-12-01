Many years ago, when I was working nights on one of our stations, I saw a red hue in the sky. It was around 11 p.m. when I saw it. I was the only one in the building, and it was a little unnerving, to say the least. I took a few phone calls from listeners who all claimed they saw it too. I wasn’t a news person, but they too, were wondering if I could see it, and what it was. During those calls, we speculated it could be the Northern Lights, or perhaps some sort of UFO. To this day, I’m not sure what it was we saw.

