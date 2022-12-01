Read full article on original website
Y00ts NFT Collections Gains Popularity, Close to Bored Apes and CryptoPunks
Y00ts NFT collection ranks among the 3 best works of NFT sales. While CrptoPunks still dominates the list, Y00ts has a significant place in the selling. This has resulted in a Price hike in the NFT artwork collections. According to the latest NFT sales Highlights of November 29th and December...
Minting of Reddit collectible avatars reaches an ATH
Since the collection’s introduction by Reddit earlier this year, more than 4.4 million have been produced. The record for Collectible Avatars mints sold in a single day was broken. A record number of Reddit Collectible Avatars were produced—nearly 255,000—beating the previous high of 200,000 on August 30 and August...
PureArts Brings BAYC to Life with Physical Statue
NFTs are no longer just monotonous jpegs. They can be turned into Physical Collectibles. PureArts has created an amazing Bored Ape Yacht Club statue. That is making the NFT livers go crazy. All the physical states of Bored Space Ape and Bored Captain Ape figures will have digital NFC chips...
