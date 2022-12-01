Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
9 Reasons That Have Me Obsessed With "One Of Us Is Lying"
The twists and turns never cease to thrill you.
Elon Musk converts some Twitter offices into bedrooms at San Francisco HQ in light of 'hardcore' ultimatum
One of Twitter's office bedrooms has a queen size bed, a bedside table, two armchairs, and an orange carpet, per Forbes.
Comments / 0