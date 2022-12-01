Read full article on original website
The Portland Timbers have acquired Brazilian midfielder Evander in a full transfer from Denmark’s top-tier league Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland, the club announced today. Under contract through 2026 with a club option in 2027, Evander will occupy a Designated Player spot and an international spot on the roster, pending a physical and a receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa. The team acquired Evander for a club-record transfer fee.
Things sure look easier when Damian Lillard is on the floor. The Trail Blazers star scored 21 points in his return to the court after missing the previous seven games with a calf injury, but it wasn’t simply the scoring that was impressive. More than Trail Blazers fans have...
