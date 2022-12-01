ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe police make 40 arrests during recent operation

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are trying to tackle crime by stopping it before it happens. Over the last month, the bike unit focused on Cerrillos Rd. between Zafarano and Camino Carlos Rey; making contact with about 100 people they came across on the street.

Police say they made 40 arrests for things like drugs, alcohol, shoplifting, graffiti, probation violations and outstanding warrants. The city says there has been a rise in homeless and crime in recent months. During the operation, officers made made contact with businesses in the area to build better relationships as they look to reduce crime.

sean m
2d ago

Then after several hours of interrogation, they realized they had arrested a sack pinecones.The pinecones have since been offered staffing positions within the Governor's Office.

2d ago

But then they out within a couple days doing the same thing nothing really does change

