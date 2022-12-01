Santa Fe police make 40 arrests during recent operation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are trying to tackle crime by stopping it before it happens. Over the last month, the bike unit focused on Cerrillos Rd. between Zafarano and Camino Carlos Rey; making contact with about 100 people they came across on the street.

Police say they made 40 arrests for things like drugs, alcohol, shoplifting, graffiti, probation violations and outstanding warrants. The city says there has been a rise in homeless and crime in recent months. During the operation, officers made made contact with businesses in the area to build better relationships as they look to reduce crime.

