Read full article on original website
Related
kdal610.com
Arrest Made In Hibbing Drug Bust
HIBBING, MN (KDAL) – Following an investigation by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force, officers executed a search warrant in a Hibbing apartment this week. 52 year old Phillip Lamount Davis was arrested and faces charges that include two counts of 1st degree sales of a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police Department Swears In Nine New Officers
DULUTH, Minn.–The Duluth Police Force is the third largest in the state of Minnesota. On Friday afternoon the police force welcomed eight new officers who had completed their training with the Duluth department’s own academy. Four of the new officers are women and four are men. One of...
WDIO-TV
DPD swears in eight new officers
Surrounded by friends and family, eight new Duluth Police Officers were sworn in at the Public Safety building on Friday afternoon. Christopher Simons, Mikayla Cozzi, Key Powless, Michael Jansen, Macie VanBuskirk, Lucas Pyrlik, Paulina Johansen, and Katie Latourelle all joined the department. The officers are starting a difficult career that...
trfradio.com
Alcohol An Apparent Factor in Single Vehicle Accident
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in an ATV accident that was reported Thursday evening in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Kristian Matthew Huju, 24, was injured when the 1996 Kawasaki he was driving went into the ditch. According to the report the driver suddenly ejected...
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Arrest Made After Tuesday Stabbing In Gary-New Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police received a report of a stabbing in the Gary-New Duluth neighborhood Tuesday. The call came in around 4:40 p.m. on the 300 block of 96th Avenue West for a report of a male who was stabbed. A spokesperson for the police department said the...
WDIO-TV
Predatory offender moving to West Duluth
The Duluth Police Department is notifying the public of a High-Risk predatory offender moving to the 5600 block of Grand Avenue in Duluth. Russell James Randall, is an 85-year-old, white man with brownish gray hair and brown eyes. Randall is 5′ 9″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. His Civil Commit Provisional Discharge release date is Tuesday, November 29.
boreal.org
Avid ‘sportsman’ orchestrates incredible Island Lake deer rescue
DULUTH, MN -- Brett Capra was sitting at his home on Pike Lake, just outside Duluth, Wednesday afternoon when he saw a concerning photo show up on his Facebook feed. A person living on nearby Island Lake had recently posted a photo of a doe and her fawn, exhausted and stranded on the ice outside their home.
Watch For ‘Rehoming’ Pet Scams Going Around In Minnesota & Wisconsin
Scammers generally use their emotions to get your money. They usually prey on desperate people, like when someone thinks they find a great deal on an apartment. Then you send your security deposit to only find that the place wasn't even for rent. It happens ALL THE TIME in Duluth. They may also prey on kind-hearted animal lovers.
WDIO-TV
Off-street parking rates increase in Duluth
Off-street parking, parking ramps, and many other areas in Duluth will have higher parking rates in 2023. The Duluth Parking Commission held their monthly meeting and approved the proposal to raise parking rates. The reason as to why off-street parking rates increased, is because the city is looking to raise their revenue.
GCN.com
In northern Minnesota, autonomous vehicles are hitting rural roads
On a damp evening in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, just after a rainstorm, a white van drove up through an empty high school and performing arts center parking lot. The van that picked me up, a Toyota Sienna, looks different from a regular Sienna. It has a cylinder mounted just above the windshield. Someone is in the drivers’ seat, but they aren’t actually driving. Instead, they are outfitted with a headset, ready to take over in case something goes wrong. To their left, a mobile device shows where the vehicle is going. It also plays the baseball charge tune every time the vehicle goes through an intersection. (Ann Arbor-based May Mobility, the company that operates the van, says this feature “denote[s] certain functionality during rides and represents a little bit of irreverence from our engineers.”)
WDIO-TV
Parking tickets could be more abundant with winter conditions
Parking tickets could potentially increase this winter due to many Duluth residents leaving their vehicles on snow emergency routes. Not only will cars be ticketed, they could also be towed and impounded due to blocking these routes for snowplows. Leaving your vehicle on a snow emergency route or the wrong...
WDIO-TV
Around Town – Dec. 2, 2022
There are so many ways to jump into December and get into the holiday spirit Around Town this weekend. The Julebyen Christmas Village is back in Knife River, Minn. Enjoy Scandinavian food, culture, activities, and a market. It goes from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. You can even take the North Shore Scenic Railroad from Duluth to Knife River.
Hospital chiefs say nursing strike will come at 'worst possible time'
Children's Minnesota in St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Minnesota hospital executives stressed the importance of staffing in response to the nurses strike announced earlier Thursday, noting a current "unprecedented surge" in respiratory illnesses. The Minnesota Nurses Association authorized a strike to begin on...
Hospitals respond to Minnesota nurses strike announcement
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota hospitals say they have plans in place to continue patient care as thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities, Duluth and Two Harbors prepare to go on strike for a second time this year. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted to...
FOX 21 Online
Shelter In Hibbing Temporarily Cuts Adoption Fees, Hopes To Rehome More Animals
HIBBING, Minn. — Range Regional Animal Rescue is a temporary home for displaced cats and dogs. But right now, the shelter is nearly full, and 35 animals are in need of forever homes. “We can have a bunch of animals here, but that doesn’t mean they’re each going to...
WDIO-TV
Pikkujoulu: A Finnish little Christmas party
During the weeks prior to Christmas, Finland seems overrun by party fever. This phenomenon is called the Pikkujoulu (pre-Christmas party) season. And that same energy was brought to Duluth today. The Minnesota Finnish American Historical Society Lakehead Chapter had its 41st Annual Pikkujoulu today. “This is the 41st annual one....
WDIO-TV
A busy start to Duluth Winter Village’s second year on Harbor Drive
Saturday, it was a busy day down behind the DECC as shoppers braced the chilly weather to shop at the Duluth Winter Village which returned to Harbor Drive for its second year. More than 50 local businesses are set up in festive wooden cabins and in Pioneer Hall with their curated goods for sale. The DECC expects more than 20,000 people will be stopping to check out the village during the two day run.
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Luke Dueland
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for December 2nd, 2022: Luke Dueland. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a...
WDIO-TV
Duluth woman competing to be “The Greatest Baker”
Carol Marsh has a baked good in her oven pretty much every day. “Gosh, I started baking when I was little with my mom. She taught me all the basics,” Marsh said. “I think I made my first pie when I was 8 years old.”. Since then, she’s...
Comments / 5