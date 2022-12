SUNDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Winds will be southwesterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 43 degrees and the low will be 27 degrees. MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be southerly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 52 degrees and the low will be 45 degrees.

1 DAY AGO