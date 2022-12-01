Lady Lake police arrested a homeless man with a criminal record which includes being caught with a stolen Walmart shopping cart. Joseph Brock Liddle, 32, was spotted in the wee hours on Wednesday in the vicinity of Hartsock Sawmill Road and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 on property from which he had previously been trespassed, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Liddle had his hands in the air and asked the police officer not to “freak out,” the report said.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO