WCJB
Woman attacked a man with a sword is charged with battery
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing charges of aggravated battery after slicing a man with a sword on Friday night. Gainesville police officers say 22-year-old Sie’errah Witcher got into an argument with the man she had been in a relationship with for months. During the fight, Witcher...
villages-news.com
Homeless woman with stolen backpack arrested after found in broken down truck
A homeless woman with a stolen backpack was arrested after she was found in a broken down truck. Sarah Lee Kilby, 35, was found at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the green Ford pickup parked on the sidewalk on the northbound side of State Road 25, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She initially told police she was waiting for a friend to pick her up.
WCJB
Man is charged with aggravated battery, over a battery
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The criminal charge is battery... after a fight over a battery... fortunately the result wasn’t terminal. Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say 45-year-old Richette Law attacked another person with a knife during a fight, cutting them twice after they argued over who owned a battery.
WCJB
Ocala man and wife arrested in connection to human trafficking of minors
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were arrested after Marion County Sheriff’s Office launched a human trafficking investigation into a man and his wife. The investigation began last week after the sheriff’s office became aware of inappropriate texts between Dwight Tawan Edwards, 45, and two teenage victims. The detectives determined Dwight Edwards has been coercing the children for more than a year into trading sexual favors for money and gifts.
WCJB
A male suspect is still on the loose after a multi-county stolen vehicle chase
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple units were out searching in the woods by an abandoned boat ramp at Lake Sampson just west of Starke. For hours to find two suspects who bailed out of a stolen vehicle. “The vehicle refused to stop for the Union County deputy and come into...
Man hides in tree in effort to avoid arrest in Brooksville, deputies say
Hernando deputies said a man hid in a tree in an effort to avoid an arrest on Thursday night.
WCJB
Motorcyclist found dead in Bradford County after a crash
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from archer is dead after a motorcycle crash in Bradford County last night. State Troopers say a 64-year-old man was riding a motorcycle South on US Highway 301 around 9:30 p.m. When he came to the T-intersection with State Road 223, he drove straight...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake police arrest homeless man with long criminal record
Lady Lake police arrested a homeless man with a criminal record which includes being caught with a stolen Walmart shopping cart. Joseph Brock Liddle, 32, was spotted in the wee hours on Wednesday in the vicinity of Hartsock Sawmill Road and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 on property from which he had previously been trespassed, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Liddle had his hands in the air and asked the police officer not to “freak out,” the report said.
WESH
FHP: Motorcyclist dies following crash with deer
PALM COAST, Fla. — A motorcyclist traveling eastbound on Firethorn Road in Flagler County died from injuries sustained from a crash when two deer walked into the path of his motorcycle early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 12:45 a.m. the motorcyclist, 50, from Palm Coast...
WCJB
2 Injured and 1 dead in a crash in Putnam County
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 people are seriously hurt and 1 man is dead after a crash in Putnam County this afternoon. A 56-year-old man from Crescent City was driving southbound in an SUV on US-17 when he crossed over the center line and hit a van in the opposite lane.
2 teens seriously injured in fiery Pasco County crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Pasco County that shut down all southbound lanes of I-75 on Saturday night.
pasconewsonline.com
HERNANDO COUNTY: Teen reportedly shot walking home from Brooksville park
BROOKSVILLE, FLa. A 13-year-old is recovering from a gunshot wound after being shot while walking home from a Brooksville Park Thursday night. According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, the teen was reportedly walking home from the Hill N Dale Community Park and was shot. The injuries are non-life threating and detectives are continuing to investigate the incident to obtain additional details from the victim. No additional details were provided from the Sheriff's Office.
WCJB
Crash on North County Road 225 results in a man dead
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua is dead after a crash in Alachua County this evening. Florida Highway Patrol officials say a 39-year-old man was driving North in a white car on County Road 225. He crashed around 6:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead on the scene by...
Missing teen has been found, Flagler County deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Update: The 15-year-old who was missing in Flagler County has been found, the sheriff’s office said. Flagler County Sherriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl. Alayna Whalen was last seen Friday, Dec. 2 leaving Matanzas High School, according to deputies. Whalen...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness man goes on theft and battery spree, deputies say
An Inverness man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges all stemming from a five-day rampage of batteries, thefts, and an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Citrus County Sherriff’s Office. According to county arrest records, investigating CCSO deputies said that on June, 23, 2021 Sean...
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Car crashes into Florida deputy's patrol vehicle during traffic stop in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. - A Florida deputy's words of warning proved dramatically apt during a traffic stop in Ocala recently, as a car came crashing into his patrol vehicle just after he warned those he’d pulled over to move back from the road for their own safety. "Come up on...
Brooksville Man Dies After Being Ejected From Pickup Truck In Pasco County Crash
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 55-Year-old Brooksville man was killed in a crash that happened on Saturday around 11:21 am, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the man was traveling southbound on US-301, north of Mattingly Lane when he steered left to avoid
villages-news.com
Teens arrested after allegedly making threats at apartment complex in Lady Lake
Two teenagers were arrested after allegedly making threats at an apartment complex in Lady Lake. A 17-year-old from Groveland and a 16-year-old from Leesburg were in a black Toyota Tundra pickup on Sunday afternoon when they threatened to shoot a man at the Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to arrest reports from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WCJB
Injuries reported in a crash at South East Maricamp Road
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are reporting a crash with injuries on SE Maricamp Road. Marion County Fire Rescue crews also responded to the scene just East of Baseline Road. The crash caused a roadblock which has since reopened. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
WCJB
MCSO asks for help identifying suspected credit card thieves
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials are looking for two burglary suspects accused of using a stolen credit card. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies released security camera footage stills of two people they say used a stolen credit card to make a purchase at a Circle K at the intersection of Rainbow Lakes Boulevard and Highway 41 in Dunnellon.
