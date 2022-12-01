Read full article on original website
Paulie’s Penguin Playground in Olathe to close on Christmas
A donation bucket on their front porch collected tens of thousands in donations for the leukemia and lymphoma society.
KCTV 5
Blue Springs neighborhood light display brings an old tradition back to life
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- A popular Blue Springs neighborhood light display that died ten years ago is being resurrected in a new neighborhood with help from the man who swore he was giving it up. As you drive down MO-7 Highway, you’ll see an animated sign saying “Welcome to...
mykdkd.com
Clinton School District Christmas Programs
Clinton School District students have been practicing hard and are looking forward to sharing their musical talents with their family, friends and our community on the dates below. **All events are held in the Clinton High School Performing Arts Center.**. Clinton Intermediate School Cardinal Choristers and Ukulele Club Concert-December 8th...
fortscott.biz
AD: Lost Wheaten Terrier Dog
She ran from the 800 block of National Ave in Fort Scott. She is a Wheaten Terrier, 35 pounds, named Callie. She was rescued from a neglectful situation only 1 month ago, which is why she is very skittish and typically runs from humans. Last seen near Presbyterian Village and...
kcur.org
Kansas City has weird, wicked and wondrous holiday pop-ups for all
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Holiday-themed bars have come a long way since we first sighted them popping up around Kansas City in 2018. Today, holiday pop-ups are transforming our holiday dining and drinking experiences, tapping into our collective nostalgia, with each one as unique as our own family traditions. Whether you prefer them fancy or fanciful, there's sure to be a pop-up for everyone.
kcur.org
Alongside chicken and waffles, this Kansas City restaurant serves a greater purpose
Tameisha Martin was tired of watching dreams go to the grave, she shared. “Ever since I could remember, my mother and my grandmother talked about wanting to open their own restaurant. They loved cooking for church and community events. … Unfortunately, my grandmother is gone now, so she didn’t get to see this dream come to life. But my mother is still here, and every day we are grateful that the doors opened for us,” said Martin, who co-founded Love is Key alongside her husband, Cameron.
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Baby Jane
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Baby Jane, a 7-year-old Shepherd, is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs. She’s an affectionate, sweet, and silly dog who wants to be your best companion. She’s 71 pounds and already housebroken! She enjoys walks in the neighborhood and playtime in the backyard, but...
Missing keepsake mysteriously returned to Kansas City-area family
An Independence family says a stuffed animal containing a special recording was returned after it was mistakenly donated to a thrift store.
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best restaurants for family meals and large group dining in Kansas City in 2022
Whether you’re looking for a place to take the whole family out this holiday season, or just looking for a good spot to eat with all your friends, here are some of the best places in the metro for bigger party sizes. As the holiday season approaches, many Kansas...
The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine Hughes
Mollie and Josephine Hughes House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byChenry64052, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is something to appreciate in every historic home and some you like visually more than others. There's so much to like about this house.
kshb.com
Weather Blog: Strong Friday Evening Cold Front to blast through Kansas City
This is the first post Gary era weather blog. I hope to live up to his standards as I will be doing the blog for awhile. This is a photo of his last time in front of the green screen. Before we get to the weather I wrote this about...
In Overland Park and beyond, kindness is our brand in a challenging world
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Inas Younis was born in Mosul, Iraq, and emigrated to the United States as a child. She is a writer and commentator who has been widely published […] The post In Overland Park and beyond, kindness is our brand in a challenging world appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
The First of Two Holiday Trains Will Be In Kansas City Saturday
The first of two Holiday themed trains from major freight railroads will arrive in Kansas City at Union Station on Sunday, December 4. Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train is back for its 24th year supporting food banks and food shelves across their network by raising money and awareness for food insecurity issues.
Historic 1922 estate of Hunter L. Gary had other family owners, including the son of house architect, John Van Brunt Sr.
Hunter L. Gary House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Hunter Larabee Gary House (Gary House) is located at 1228 West 56th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. It's a two-and-one-half-story brick house designed by architect John Van Brunt, Sr. The architectural design is the Neoclassical style.
kcur.org
Lawrence veteran recalls learning the way out of Vietnam 'ain't the yellow brick road'
The United States had been involved in the Vietnam War for more than a decade when John Musgrave joined the Marines. He was 17 and eager to enlist in 1966. Musgrave, who spent more than 11 months in Vietnam, said the infantrymen were mentally prepared to kill the enemy. "Everybody's...
Ukrainian teen with medical needs, mom in search of new host family in Kansas City
They came here in April to flee the ongoing war and have been getting treatment for his condition. When he was 8, a car ran a stop light and hit him as he was crossing the street.
The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed
Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
Goodbye Gary: Kansas City celebrates retirement of Gary Lezak
Past and present Kansas Citians celebrated the retirement of long-time KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak Thursday night.
Fishing trip pit stop ends in $50,000 lottery win in Grandview
One Missouri Lottery player has a lot more cash to spend for the holiday season after a pit stop during a recent fishing trip.
