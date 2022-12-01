ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, MO

Clinton School District Christmas Programs

Clinton School District students have been practicing hard and are looking forward to sharing their musical talents with their family, friends and our community on the dates below. **All events are held in the Clinton High School Performing Arts Center.**. Clinton Intermediate School Cardinal Choristers and Ukulele Club Concert-December 8th...
AD: Lost Wheaten Terrier Dog

She ran from the 800 block of National Ave in Fort Scott. She is a Wheaten Terrier, 35 pounds, named Callie. She was rescued from a neglectful situation only 1 month ago, which is why she is very skittish and typically runs from humans. Last seen near Presbyterian Village and...
Kansas City has weird, wicked and wondrous holiday pop-ups for all

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Holiday-themed bars have come a long way since we first sighted them popping up around Kansas City in 2018. Today, holiday pop-ups are transforming our holiday dining and drinking experiences, tapping into our collective nostalgia, with each one as unique as our own family traditions. Whether you prefer them fancy or fanciful, there's sure to be a pop-up for everyone.
Alongside chicken and waffles, this Kansas City restaurant serves a greater purpose

Tameisha Martin was tired of watching dreams go to the grave, she shared. “Ever since I could remember, my mother and my grandmother talked about wanting to open their own restaurant. They loved cooking for church and community events. … Unfortunately, my grandmother is gone now, so she didn’t get to see this dream come to life. But my mother is still here, and every day we are grateful that the doors opened for us,” said Martin, who co-founded Love is Key alongside her husband, Cameron.
Pet of the Day: Baby Jane

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Baby Jane, a 7-year-old Shepherd, is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs. She’s an affectionate, sweet, and silly dog who wants to be your best companion. She’s 71 pounds and already housebroken! She enjoys walks in the neighborhood and playtime in the backyard, but...
In Overland Park and beyond, kindness is our brand in a challenging world

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Inas Younis was born in Mosul, Iraq, and emigrated to the United States as a child. She is a writer and commentator who has been widely published […] The post In Overland Park and beyond, kindness is our brand in a challenging world appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CJ Coombs

Historic 1922 estate of Hunter L. Gary had other family owners, including the son of house architect, John Van Brunt Sr.

Hunter L. Gary House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Hunter Larabee Gary House (Gary House) is located at 1228 West 56th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. It's a two-and-one-half-story brick house designed by architect John Van Brunt, Sr. The architectural design is the Neoclassical style.
The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed

Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
