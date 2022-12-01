Read full article on original website
1 dead in rollover crash Sunday on Interstate 70
ST. LOUIS — One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 70 before Madison Street, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police said a 1996 Chevrolet Caprice struck the guardrail near Madison Street, drove...
KMOV
St. Louis Co. police investigate fatal shooting in Berkeley, Mo.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a homicide in the City of Berkeley. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Monterio Smith, of Larry Lane in Berkeley. According to the police department, the City of Berkeley received a call for a shooting in the 6600 block of Larry Lane at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.
myleaderpaper.com
Box truck stolen from outside Imperial home
A pickup recently was stolen from outside a home in the 2500 block of Golden Gate Drive in Imperial. The white 2007 Ford F-450 box truck was valued at about $5,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The truck was stolen during the overnight hours between Oct. 29 and...
Police investigating double shooting that kills man in Berkely early Sunday morning
BERKELEY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead in Berkeley early Sunday morning. According to reports, officers got the call of a shooting on the 6600 block of Larry Lane around 2:00 a.m. Police contacted, and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg upon arrival. He shared that he was in a gunfight with another man who inside the local residence.
kttn.com
Teenager from Missouri indicted on drug and machine gun charges
A teenager from Missouri has been indicted on drug and machine gun charges. The indictment charges Zavion McGee, 18, from St. Louis County, with four felonies: possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and possession of a machine gun.
myleaderpaper.com
Barnhart man charged with felony for allegedly stealing golf clubs
Charles S. Fox Jr., 36, of Barnhart has been charged with burglary after he reporteddly was found with three sets of stolen golf clubs. He also was involved in a disturbance at his home on Marylin Drive, where he allegedly armed himself with one of the stolen clubs, authorities reported.
KMOV
Police link smash and grab suspect to 9 more burglaries, teen faces additional federal charges
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Charges have been filed against 18-year-old Zavion McGee in connection to a string of smash-and-grab burglaries. According to court documents, McGee faces multiple felony burglary and property damage charges. Investigators say McGee was the lookout driver during an October burglary at Colombo’s CAFÉ & Tavern on...
1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Belleville (Belleville, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Belleville on Wednesday night. The accident happened on the city's eastern edge in the 700 block of Carlyle Avenue at the intersection with Denvershire Drive.
Man dies in head-on Belleville crash
An investigation is underway after a man died in a Belleville crash Wednesday evening.
At least 5 shot, 3 killed in St. Louis shootings this weekend
At least five people have been shot and three have died in shootings since the start of the weekend, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
KMOV
Police arrest key suspect believed to be responsible for smash and grab business burglaries
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An alleged smash-and-grab robber has been arrested and linked to numerous business burglaries across the Metro. Zavion McGee, 18, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree property damage, one count of stealing over $750 and one count of stealing a controlled substance. The charges are tied to two burglaries.
Missouri City Quietly Replaces Chief Who Was Pulled Over ‘Hammered Drunk’
The city of Hazelwood, Missouri, has quietly parted ways with its police chief months after he was pulled over while driving “hammered” and taken home by a neighboring city’s chief, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Chief Gregg Hall is set to retire on Jan. 1, a decision that’s reportedly been in the works since as early as Aug. 17, despite the city keeping it under wraps until Friday. Hall was pulled over while off-duty around 3:30 a.m. on May 28 in O'Fallon, Missouri. The struggling chief botched multiple sobriety tests that were captured on body camera, but escaped arrest when the responding officer called on his city’s chief, John Neske, to come and drive Hall home without penalty. Hall now appears poised to enjoy a relatively comfortable retirement—not only did he evade a likely DUI charge, city officials say he will be paid for any unused time off and receive a healthy set of benefits, which allows him to keep his service weapon, his city-issued tablet, and receive an extra month’s pay. Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Spanish Lake woman sentenced for role in 2017 murder
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 24-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been sentenced for her role in a 2017 killing in St. Louis' Kingsway West neighborhood. Makala Mayo pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 25-year-old Amber Green. Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh accepted Mayo's plea deal between prosecutors and her lawyer and sentenced her to nine years in prison, with credit for 4.5 years of jail time served.
Police on the lookout for missing St. Louis man
St. Louis County police have issued an endangered person advisory to a 39-year-old man.
Armed carjacking Thursday night in The Grove, police say
ST. LOUIS — Police officers responded to an armed carjacking at 10:45 p.m. Thursday night in the 4000 block of Choteau Avenue in The Grove. They said a man came up to the victim standing outside of his 2023 Kia Telluride. He then pulled out his shotgun, stole the car and drove off on Manchester Avenue, according to police.
Man fatally shot in St. Louis grocery store parking lot Saturday evening
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Saturday evening in St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. Police said a 38-year-old man was found shot multiple times shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Price Chopper store near the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Maffitt Avenue.
Man shot in leg during carjacking in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon during an armed carjacking in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the carjacking happened shortly after 4 p.m. near the area of Enright and Clara in the West End neighborhood. The man was shot in the leg and his white 2021 Honda Accord was taken.
Police: Sweatshirt, cellphone keys in capturing alleged serial burglar
Cooperation between police in St. Louis City and County continues to overturn clues in the area’s rash of smash-and-grab crimes.
Man dies in St. Louis shooting on I-55, traffic reopens after long jam
Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday morning at Interstate 55 near South Broadway in St. Louis City.
Suburban St. Louis officer sentenced for shooting into car
A suburban St. Louis police officer who shot into a fleeing car, seriously injuring the driver, has been sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to give up his police officer's license.
