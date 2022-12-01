ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

5 On Your Side

1 dead in rollover crash Sunday on Interstate 70

ST. LOUIS — One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 70 before Madison Street, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police said a 1996 Chevrolet Caprice struck the guardrail near Madison Street, drove...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Co. police investigate fatal shooting in Berkeley, Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a homicide in the City of Berkeley. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Monterio Smith, of Larry Lane in Berkeley. According to the police department, the City of Berkeley received a call for a shooting in the 6600 block of Larry Lane at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.
BERKELEY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Box truck stolen from outside Imperial home

A pickup recently was stolen from outside a home in the 2500 block of Golden Gate Drive in Imperial. The white 2007 Ford F-450 box truck was valued at about $5,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The truck was stolen during the overnight hours between Oct. 29 and...
IMPERIAL, MO
FOX2Now

Police investigating double shooting that kills man in Berkely early Sunday morning

BERKELEY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead in Berkeley early Sunday morning. According to reports, officers got the call of a shooting on the 6600 block of Larry Lane around 2:00 a.m. Police contacted, and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg upon arrival. He shared that he was in a gunfight with another man who inside the local residence.
BERKELEY, MO
kttn.com

Teenager from Missouri indicted on drug and machine gun charges

A teenager from Missouri has been indicted on drug and machine gun charges. The indictment charges Zavion McGee, 18, from St. Louis County, with four felonies: possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and possession of a machine gun.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Barnhart man charged with felony for allegedly stealing golf clubs

Charles S. Fox Jr., 36, of Barnhart has been charged with burglary after he reporteddly was found with three sets of stolen golf clubs. He also was involved in a disturbance at his home on Marylin Drive, where he allegedly armed himself with one of the stolen clubs, authorities reported.
BARNHART, MO
KMOV

Police arrest key suspect believed to be responsible for smash and grab business burglaries

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An alleged smash-and-grab robber has been arrested and linked to numerous business burglaries across the Metro. Zavion McGee, 18, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree property damage, one count of stealing over $750 and one count of stealing a controlled substance. The charges are tied to two burglaries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
TheDailyBeast

Missouri City Quietly Replaces Chief Who Was Pulled Over ‘Hammered Drunk’

The city of Hazelwood, Missouri, has quietly parted ways with its police chief months after he was pulled over while driving “hammered” and taken home by a neighboring city’s chief, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Chief Gregg Hall is set to retire on Jan. 1, a decision that’s reportedly been in the works since as early as Aug. 17, despite the city keeping it under wraps until Friday. Hall was pulled over while off-duty around 3:30 a.m. on May 28 in O'Fallon, Missouri. The struggling chief botched multiple sobriety tests that were captured on body camera, but escaped arrest when the responding officer called on his city’s chief, John Neske, to come and drive Hall home without penalty. Hall now appears poised to enjoy a relatively comfortable retirement—not only did he evade a likely DUI charge, city officials say he will be paid for any unused time off and receive a healthy set of benefits, which allows him to keep his service weapon, his city-issued tablet, and receive an extra month’s pay. Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
HAZELWOOD, MO
5 On Your Side

Spanish Lake woman sentenced for role in 2017 murder

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 24-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been sentenced for her role in a 2017 killing in St. Louis' Kingsway West neighborhood. Makala Mayo pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 25-year-old Amber Green. Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh accepted Mayo's plea deal between prosecutors and her lawyer and sentenced her to nine years in prison, with credit for 4.5 years of jail time served.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Armed carjacking Thursday night in The Grove, police say

ST. LOUIS — Police officers responded to an armed carjacking at 10:45 p.m. Thursday night in the 4000 block of Choteau Avenue in The Grove. They said a man came up to the victim standing outside of his 2023 Kia Telluride. He then pulled out his shotgun, stole the car and drove off on Manchester Avenue, according to police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man shot in leg during carjacking in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon during an armed carjacking in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the carjacking happened shortly after 4 p.m. near the area of Enright and Clara in the West End neighborhood. The man was shot in the leg and his white 2021 Honda Accord was taken.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

