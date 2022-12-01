San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the rest of the 2022-23 season, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. Garoppolo was knocked out of Sunday's win over Miami with what was described as an ankle injury. Now, Shanahan says that the veteran passer will undergo season-ending foot injury to repair a broken foot. It's a brutal blow to a legitimate Super Bowl contender in San Fran backed by arguably the best defense in football and was already on its backup quarterback with Trey Lance also out for the year. The team's hopes will now fall on Brock Purdy, who was drafted with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Garoppolo's injury will hurt the fantasy production of all of the 49ers' weapons, including Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.

