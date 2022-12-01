November 27, 1897: Monday night Constable L.D. Pierce landed a prisoner, named Otto Solm, in the Elko county jail for highway robbery. It seems that on the 18th a teamster by the name of Jas. H. Combs, driving for Tom Short of Ruby Valley, was returning from Cherry Creek, after disposing of a load of produce, and just over the line between Elko and White Pine counties, Solm stepped out into the road and at the point of a rifle, commanded him to pass over what money he had. Combs threw out a purse containing $42.10, but managed to save $95 that was in his jumper pocket. After getting the money, Solm lit out in the direction of Cherry Creek, where he was arrested Friday night.

