Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Fentanyl, heroin, meth seized during arrest at Elko hotel-casino
ELKO – A woman reported to be fleeing law enforcement in Sparks with her boyfriend from Elko was located early Friday at an Elko hotel/casino, and they reportedly had fentanyl, meth and heroin in their possession. Naomi Perry, 25, was wanted on warrants for drug possession, child abuse and...
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
ELKO – An Elko drug trafficker with a long history of offenses has been sentenced to prison. George A. Smith, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of low-level trafficking in controlled substances, one count of eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property, and one count of burglary of a residence and was sentenced Monday to 7 to 18 years in prison by District Judge Kriston Hill.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko District Court sentencings
----- Dominick Jon Michael Palmer, 31, pleaded guilty to possession of a credit or debit card without cardholder’s consent, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and placed on probation for two years and ordered to enter and successfully complete a program at Bristlecone Recovery Center.
Elko Daily Free Press
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (11) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Elko Daily Free Press
UPDATE: More crashes reported in Elko area
ELKO – Multiple injury crashes are being reported on icy roads in northern Nevada after snow fell overnight. Nevada State Police responded to crashes on Interstate 80 at Golconda late Thursday night, at Carson City around 5:49 a.m. Friday, Carlin around 5:52 a.m., at Crescent Valley around 6:17 a.m., at Elko around 6:24 a.m., and at Battle Mountain around 7:40 a.m.
Elko Daily Free Press
Rewrite: News from past issues
November 27, 1897: Monday night Constable L.D. Pierce landed a prisoner, named Otto Solm, in the Elko county jail for highway robbery. It seems that on the 18th a teamster by the name of Jas. H. Combs, driving for Tom Short of Ruby Valley, was returning from Cherry Creek, after disposing of a load of produce, and just over the line between Elko and White Pine counties, Solm stepped out into the road and at the point of a rifle, commanded him to pass over what money he had. Combs threw out a purse containing $42.10, but managed to save $95 that was in his jumper pocket. After getting the money, Solm lit out in the direction of Cherry Creek, where he was arrested Friday night.
Elko Daily Free Press
Slick roads lead to crashes on Interstate 80
ELKO – Multiple injury crashes are being reported on icy roads in northern Nevada after snow fell overnight. Nevada State Police responded to crashes on Interstate 80 at Golconda late Thursday night, at Carson City around 5:49 a.m. Friday, Carlin around 5:52 a.m., at Crescent Valley around 6:17 a.m.
Elko Daily Free Press
Luna Events Venue debuts in Elko
ELKO – Looking to host a small party? Luna Events Venue is now taking bookings to plan your gathering in style. Located at 2715 Argent Ave. Suite 9, Luna Events is a place “where you can celebrate your special occasion in a private, intimate and beautiful location,” said owner Carmina Cazarin-Garcia.
Elko Daily Free Press
More snow headed to Elko area
ELKO – Snow could create hazardous driving conditions during the Thursday evening commute. Parts of northeastern Nevada could see 3-6 inches of snow in the valleys, while a winter storm warning has been posted for the Ruby Mountains where 8-15 inches are expected. Snowfall from Elko County southwestward through...
buffalonynews.net
Surge Battery Metals Announces Strong Lithium Results From Drilling at the Nevada North Lithium Project
COQUITLAM, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Surge') (TSXV:NILI)(OTCPink:NILIF)(FRA:DJ5C) is pleased to announce assay results from four drill holes at their 100% owned Nevada North Lithium Project in Elko County, Nevada. Assay results returned multiple zones of strong values ranging from 1,000 ppm to 5,000 ppm lithium confirming the potential for a high tenor lithium clay deposit.
Elko Daily Free Press
Ernest Burton Aldridge
Ernest Burton Aldridge was born to Irene (Burton Aldridge) Weiss and Andrew Jackson Aldridge. Ernie as everyone knew him, passed away in Wells Nevada on November 28, 2022. He was a business owner for the last 16 years and was an amazing brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was also a wonderful friend and a father figure to many in the community.
Elko Daily Free Press
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 5F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 25-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 9. We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees today. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Lunchbox is open at GBC
ELKO – From food truck to Great Basin College’s in-house eatery, the Lunchbox has become the place to go for a breakfast burrito or a chicken sandwich. Owned and operated by Shawn and DeDe Ponce, the Lunchbox is nearing its first anniversary in Elko, capping it off inside the Leonard Center for Student Life where they serve breakfast, lunch and hot drinks to hungry students, staff and the community Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Elko Daily Free Press
Indians hang on for 69-63 victory
ELKO — Things were definitely not always easy for the Elko boys basketball team, but the Indians found a way to overcome defensive lapses, turnovers and missed opportunities against Reed. On Friday, Elko made plays when it had to and hung on for a 69-63 victory. Although the Indians...
Elko Daily Free Press
Spartans play better, fall in 2nd half
ELKO — The Spring Creek boys basketball team played better than it did in a 73-32 loss Thursday to Reno — outscored 42-11 in the second half — but the Spartans were unable to maintain a halftime lead Friday against Hunter. The Wolverines overcame a two-point deficit...
Comments / 0