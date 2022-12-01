Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes explains why Travis Kelce could never be an NFL quarterback
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes explains exactly why putting Travis Kelce in the pocket could have him acting out of pocket. Being a truly great quarterback in the NFL takes more than mechanics and talent. Traits such as leadership, confidence, quick-thinking and patience are a few common denominators in every Hall of Fame career.
Dabo Swinney getting torched for keeping Cade Klubnik shelved for so long
College football fans let Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hear it after finally playing freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik in the ACC Championship Game. The Clemson Tigers were in College Football Playoff contention for the majority of the season, up until they lost 35-14 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Nov. 5, and 31-30 to the South Carolina Gamecocks last weekend. With the Playoff out of the question, the Tigers had the chance to win the ACC Championship.
Kirk Herbstreit had a truly wild take after Ohio State backs into College Football Playoff
Kirk Herbstreit had the strangest take about his alma mater Ohio State when it came to making the College Football Playoff. Had USC taken care of business vs. Utah, Ohio State would not have even made the College Football Playoff. Despite getting smoked at home to eventual Big Ten champion...
Dallas Cowboys blast through Colts with blowout win: Best memes, tweets
Dallas Cowboys blast through Colts with blowout win: Best memes, tweets. The Week 13 edition of Sunday Night Football featured the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas was coming off a Thanksgiving Day win over the rival New York Giants to improve their record to 8-3 on the season...
Alabama Football: Selection Committee decides to not pick four best teams
The 2022 Alabama football season is not over. But on Selection Day for the CFB Playoff field, there is a sense of emptiness. Instead of competing in the CFB Playoffs, the Alabama Crimson Tide will play Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. The CFB Playoff Selection Committee took the path...
Chiefs losing to Bengals on the margins again and again
The Kansas City Chiefs have lost three straight to the Cincinnati Bengals, and it’s largely because they keep making avoidable mistakes. Football isn’t complicated. Make mistakes against good teams, you’ll often lose. In the last calendar year, the Kansas City Chiefs have played the Cincinnati Bengals three...
Brittany Mahomes called out the Bengals for injury flop (Video)
The Cincinnati Bengals had a sketchy injury situation, and even Brittany Mahomes is questioning the legitimacy of it. The Bengals hosted the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 13 and are putting out quite an interesting game. Jessie Bates III of the Bengals was being switched out of the game due to an ‘injury,’ but the injury seemed to be far from legitimate as Bates stood comfortably until his replacement began running on the field, then laid down on the ground as if remembering he was ‘injured.’
Juan Thornhill pens emotional plea to fans following Bengals loss
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill pleaded with fans to support them and not kick them while they’re down following their Week 13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Kansas City Chiefs were looking to earn their 10th win of the season and get closer to clinching the AFC West title in Week 13. It just so happens that they had to face the Cincinnati Bengals, the team that beat the twice in the 2021 season, including in the AFC Championship Game.
Texas A&M Football: Jaylon Jones to the Draft
Jaylon Jones officially announced he will be foregoing his last season of eligibility and entering the NFL draft. This is definitely a blow to the defense that could very much use his defensive leadership on the field next season, but we wish the best of luck to Jaylon as we know he will represent the Aggies well in the NFL.
Cowboys, already thin at CB, fear Anthony Brown has torn Achilles
The Cowboys, already short on cornerbacks, lost another one Sunday when Anthony Brown went down with what is feared to be a torn left Achilles.
Watch Patrick Mahomes slam dunk touchdown against Bengals from all angles (Video)
Patrick Mahomes turned in another highlight-reel touchdown run, posterizing a Bengals defender and conjuring up some signature magic. It seems Patrick Mahomes never runs out of ways to leave NFL audiences captivated by his greatness. Whether it was punking the Buccaneers defense on national television earlier this year or his trademark no-look passes, Mahomes makes his greatness look so effortless.
MLB Rumors: Cardinals, Red Sox among teams in the running to trade for Sean Murphy
Despite being pretty set behind the plate, the Atlanta Braves are reportedly the frontrunners to acquire catcher Sean Murphy from Oakland. Plot twist! After reporting that the Braves were the frontrunners to acquire Murphy, Feinsand walked his report back. Instead of Atlanta, the Cardinals, Rays, Guardians, and Red Sox are in the mix to acquire the Gold Glove winner.
Marvin Harrison Jr. had perfect reaction on Twitter to USC losing Pac-12 title game
Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. had the perfect reaction after watching USC fumble its College Football Playoff bag in the Pac-12 Championship Game. It’s difficult to determine where the blame should be placed for the unexpectedness of the College Football Playoff chaos that awaits the world. USC obviously...
