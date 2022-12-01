A Connecticut dad who allegedly dismembered his daughter, got into an argument with the girl’s mom, then ditched his phone, cut off his GPS ankle monitor and went on the lam last month has been caught, police said Friday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was wearing the ankle monitor for a host of unrelated charges when he murdered 11-month-old Camilla Francisquini in Naugatuck on Nov. 18, police allege. During his two weeks on the run, the FBI placed billboards with his photo along several interstates in Connecticut. He was ultimately nabbed at a home in Waterbury on Friday afternoon, just a few miles away from Naugatuck. Read it at Hartford Courant

2 DAYS AGO