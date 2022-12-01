Read full article on original website
CT Attorney Specializing In Personal Injury Admits To Tax Evasion, Must Repay IRS $750K
An attorney based in Connecticut faces jail time after admitting to tax evasion. Wallingford resident Mark Carbutti, age 48, who is an attorney specializing in personal injury law, pleaded guilty to tax evasion on Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Connecticut US Attorney's Office. For se…
darientimes.com
Granby man, former Hartford CFO, embezzled $433K from company, feds say
GRANBY — A Granby man was sentenced to 18 months in prison Friday after using company funds to pay for more than $433,000 in personal expenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. David McManus, 57, previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion, officials said in...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: DiMassa reveals new details in West Haven fraud case
(WTNH) – It was quite a week in Hartford federal court. A federal criminal trial into alleged fraud in West Haven revealed a mountain of new information about what may have been happening behind the scenes in a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands in taxpayer money. All of...
therealdeal.com
Half of Section 8 vouchers have gone unused in Connecticut
Due to a quagmire of issues, half of the vouchers that people in Connecticut have received from the state’s 45 local housing authorities in the past two years went unused, CTInsider reported. The biggest issue is the housing market, which in many areas nationwide has low numbers of vacancies,...
darientimes.com
‘Very disturbing’ officials say of lawsuit alleging ‘sexist’ workplace culture at AMR New Haven ambulance company
Local officials in recent days voiced concern over allegations of workplace sexual assault and harassment at a New Haven-based ambulance company that were detailed in a Hearst Connecticut Media Group investigation. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker called the claims made by current and former employees of the American Medical Response...
57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut
A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.
Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information the leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
texasbreaking.com
Father Chokes, Stabs, Dismembers Baby; FBI Offers $10K to Whoever Can Find Him
On November 18, a baby was discovered in Francisquini’s home in Naugatuck, a town located about 17 miles northwest of New Haven, choked, stabbed, and dismembered. As per News 12 Connecticut, the hunt for a convicted felon suspected of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body intensified on Monday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was on parole and allegedly cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor before fleeing, according to Naugatuck police.
CT effort to help tenants avoid eviction is succeeding, but statewide rollout is uncertain
Connecticut's right to counsel program has already helped hundreds of people across parts of the state avoid eviction. For Alicia Arnold, it was a blessing that came when she needed it the most. For nine years, the New Haven tenant worked with her landlord to keep her unit in good...
‘Route 91 bandit’ suspect arrested in Chicopee for more than 10 bank robberies
A Chicopee man was arrested by the FBI in connection with robbing multiple banks along Interstate 91.
hstoday.us
Connecticut Man Admits to Attempting to Travel to the Middle East to Join and Fight For ISIS
Ahmad Khalil Elshazly, 25, of West Haven, Connecticut, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Bridgeport federal court to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization. According to court documents and statements made in court, beginning in approximately September 2018, Elshazly,...
2 men buy $1,800 worth of Starbucks merchandise using stolen credit card: East Lyme police
EAST LYME, Conn. — Two men were caught allegedly making $1,800 worth of fraudulent purchases at Starbucks cafes around the region, including in Connecticut, according to East Lyme police. Dante Isaac, 31, of Hartford and Antwone Washington, 30, of Far Rockaway, New York, were arrested Thursday night at the...
Do You Know This Man? New Milford Cops Are Investigating Him for Larceny, Vow Justice
The New Milford Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a man, they say is a larceny suspect. On Sunday, Novemeber 27, 2022, the New Milford Police Department published the following statement to their Facebook page:. "Officer McIntyre is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the following suspect...
Dad Who Allegedly Dismembered His Baby Is Nabbed in Connecticut
A Connecticut dad who allegedly dismembered his daughter, got into an argument with the girl’s mom, then ditched his phone, cut off his GPS ankle monitor and went on the lam last month has been caught, police said Friday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was wearing the ankle monitor for a host of unrelated charges when he murdered 11-month-old Camilla Francisquini in Naugatuck on Nov. 18, police allege. During his two weeks on the run, the FBI placed billboards with his photo along several interstates in Connecticut. He was ultimately nabbed at a home in Waterbury on Friday afternoon, just a few miles away from Naugatuck. Read it at Hartford Courant
Eyewitness News
AUDIT: State police working dangerous amounts of overtime
Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother in Ashford fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter. Updated: 9 hours ago. “It was wrapping its arms around my leg,” she explained. “It...
First Flu Death Of Season Confirmed In Connecticut As Person In 50s
Health officials have reported this season's first flu death in Connecticut.The individual who died in November was a resident of New London County and was in their 50s, the Connecticut Department of Health announced on Monday, Nov. 28.No further information about the patient is will be released, o…
Connecticut man arrested in killing, dismemberment of baby
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man wanted for the killing and dismemberment of his 11-month-old daughter has been arrested after a two-week search by local and federal authorities. Police said Christopher Francisquini, 31, was found at a bus stop in Waterbury on Friday afternoon after a person who...
darientimes.com
With Danbury Super 8 homeless shelter set to close, city to reopen 20 emergency beds at New Street
DANBURY — A former hotel that has served as a homeless shelter for over two years may be required to shut its doors at the end of the month, forcing clients to relocate to a smaller facility reopening downtown. The COVID-19 emergency orders enacted by Gov. Ned Lamont that...
Middletown Police Officer dies of cancer
Middletown Police Officer Matt Silvestrini passed away peacefully Saturday evening after suffering a long battle with uncurable brain cancer.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Multiple Charges
#Milford CT–On November 29, 2022, officers responded to a motor vehicle accident. The victim was following behind the offending vehicle, who had not stopped after the accident. The vehicle eventually stopped in the lot of 1061 Boston Post Road. When officers approached the vehicle, both the driver and passenger were passed out sleeping. After a significant effort to wake the males, they finally regained consciousness. After an investigation, it was determined that the driver, Didier Salas, was intoxicated. He struggled with officers when they were attempting to detain him. After a significant struggle, he was handcuffed and placed under the arrest.
