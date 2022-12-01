ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

darientimes.com

Granby man, former Hartford CFO, embezzled $433K from company, feds say

GRANBY — A Granby man was sentenced to 18 months in prison Friday after using company funds to pay for more than $433,000 in personal expenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. David McManus, 57, previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion, officials said in...
WTNH.com

Capitol Report: DiMassa reveals new details in West Haven fraud case

(WTNH) – It was quite a week in Hartford federal court. A federal criminal trial into alleged fraud in West Haven revealed a mountain of new information about what may have been happening behind the scenes in a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands in taxpayer money. All of...
therealdeal.com

Half of Section 8 vouchers have gone unused in Connecticut

Due to a quagmire of issues, half of the vouchers that people in Connecticut have received from the state’s 45 local housing authorities in the past two years went unused, CTInsider reported. The biggest issue is the housing market, which in many areas nationwide has low numbers of vacancies,...
Daily Voice

57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut

A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.
WTNH

Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information the leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
texasbreaking.com

Father Chokes, Stabs, Dismembers Baby; FBI Offers $10K to Whoever Can Find Him

On November 18, a baby was discovered in Francisquini’s home in Naugatuck, a town located about 17 miles northwest of New Haven, choked, stabbed, and dismembered. As per News 12 Connecticut, the hunt for a convicted felon suspected of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body intensified on Monday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was on parole and allegedly cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor before fleeing, according to Naugatuck police.
hstoday.us

Connecticut Man Admits to Attempting to Travel to the Middle East to Join and Fight For ISIS

Ahmad Khalil Elshazly, 25, of West Haven, Connecticut, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Bridgeport federal court to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization. According to court documents and statements made in court, beginning in approximately September 2018, Elshazly,...
TheDailyBeast

Dad Who Allegedly Dismembered His Baby Is Nabbed in Connecticut

A Connecticut dad who allegedly dismembered his daughter, got into an argument with the girl’s mom, then ditched his phone, cut off his GPS ankle monitor and went on the lam last month has been caught, police said Friday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was wearing the ankle monitor for a host of unrelated charges when he murdered 11-month-old Camilla Francisquini in Naugatuck on Nov. 18, police allege. During his two weeks on the run, the FBI placed billboards with his photo along several interstates in Connecticut. He was ultimately nabbed at a home in Waterbury on Friday afternoon, just a few miles away from Naugatuck. Read it at Hartford Courant
Eyewitness News

AUDIT: State police working dangerous amounts of overtime

Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother in Ashford fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter. Updated: 9 hours ago. “It was wrapping its arms around my leg,” she explained. “It...
Daily Voice

First Flu Death Of Season Confirmed In Connecticut As Person In 50s

Health officials have reported this season's first flu death in Connecticut.The individual who died in November was a resident of New London County and was in their 50s, the Connecticut Department of Health announced on Monday, Nov. 28.No further information about the patient is will be released, o…
The Associated Press

Connecticut man arrested in killing, dismemberment of baby

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man wanted for the killing and dismemberment of his 11-month-old daughter has been arrested after a two-week search by local and federal authorities. Police said Christopher Francisquini, 31, was found at a bus stop in Waterbury on Friday afternoon after a person who...
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Multiple Charges

#Milford CT–On November 29, 2022, officers responded to a motor vehicle accident. The victim was following behind the offending vehicle, who had not stopped after the accident. The vehicle eventually stopped in the lot of 1061 Boston Post Road. When officers approached the vehicle, both the driver and passenger were passed out sleeping. After a significant effort to wake the males, they finally regained consciousness. After an investigation, it was determined that the driver, Didier Salas, was intoxicated. He struggled with officers when they were attempting to detain him. After a significant struggle, he was handcuffed and placed under the arrest.
MILFORD, CT

