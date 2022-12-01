CNN signaled to its employee base Wednesday that it had begun to cut some staff amid economic headwinds that are affecting its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Today we will notify a limited number of individuals, largely some of our paid contributors, as part of a recalibrated reporting strategy. Tomorrow, we will notify impacted employees, and tomorrow afternoon I will follow up with more details on these changes.” CNN CEO Chris Licht told employees in a memo, “It will be a difficult time for everyone.” One person familiar with the matter suggested cuts could affect employees based in New York and Atlanta most...

4 DAYS AGO