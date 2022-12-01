ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

After the Great Resignation and quiet quitting, the era of 'loud layoffs' is here

Shocking layoff news is overshadowing a bright job market. Within weeks, mass layoffs primarily in tech, including at Twitter, Meta, Amazon, Salesforce, HP, Lyft, Doordash and more, have flooded headlines. More than 50,000 workers in tech lost their jobs in November, up from 12,600 in October, according to Layoffs.fyi. To...
New York Post

US hiring stayed strong in November as employers added 263,000 jobs

The nation’s employers kept hiring briskly in November despite high inflation and a slow-growing economy — a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The economy added 263,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate stayed 3.7%, still near a 53-year low, the Labor Department said Friday. November’s job growth dipped only slightly from October’s 284,000 gain. Last month’s hiring amounted to a substantial increase. All year, as inflation has surged and the Fed has imposed ever-higher borrowing rates, America’s labor market has defied skeptics, adding hundreds of thousands of jobs, month after month. As employers have continued...
BBC

US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US

Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
NBC San Diego

Tech Layoffs May Not Be a Bad Omen for U.S. Economy at Large

Major tech firms like Amazon, Meta and Twitter have announced layoffs in recent weeks. Data suggests the pain hasn't spread to the U.S. labor market more broadly, according to economists. However, things could change as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates and pump the economic brakes. A...
NBC San Diego

Stock Futures Are Little Changed as Traders Look Ahead to More Economic Data

U.S. stock futures are little changed on Sunday night as investors await more economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 35 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.15% and 0.12%, respectively. On Friday, the major averages...
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Week Ahead: Markets Need a Strong Job Market, Tame Inflation to Stay Up

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that stocks could see another strong week of trading, given the right economic conditions. He also previewed next week’s slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that stocks could see another strong week of trading, given the right...
NBC San Diego

Here's Where the Jobs Are for November 2022 — in One Chart

The U.S. job market beat expectations again in November, adding 263,000 payrolls led by the service sector. Leisure and hospitality was the top category for job gains, according to a report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, adding 88,000 jobs. Roughly 62,000 of those jobs were in food and drink services, the report said.
Variety

CNN Starts Layoffs Amid Cost-Cutting Pressures

CNN signaled to its employee base Wednesday that it had begun to cut some staff amid economic headwinds that are affecting its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Today we will notify a limited number of individuals, largely some of our paid contributors, as part of a recalibrated reporting strategy. Tomorrow, we will notify impacted employees, and tomorrow afternoon I will follow up with more details on these changes.” CNN CEO Chris Licht told employees in a memo, “It will be a difficult time for everyone.” One person familiar with the matter suggested cuts could affect employees based in New York and Atlanta most...
newsnationnow.com

US adds 263,000 jobs in November

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — America’s employers added 263,000 jobs in November, defying expectations amid the Fed’s efforts to gradually cool the economy. The report Friday from the Labor Department showed the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7%. Last month’s hiring amounted to a substantial increase. All year, as...
NBC San Diego

Goldman Sachs Warns Traders of Shrinking Bonus Pool as Wall Street Hunkers Down

Goldman Sachs traders and salespeople will have to contend with a bonus pool that's at least 10% smaller than last year, despite producing more revenue this year, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Goldman began informing executives in its markets division this week to expect a smaller bonus...

