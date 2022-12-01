ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwin area: Christmas concert, bus trip planned

By Joe Napsha
 3 days ago
Christmas concert slated

The Mon Yough Chorale will present a Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Sampson’s Mills Presbyterian Church, 1665 Lincoln Way, White Oak.

Admission is free, but the chorale is accepting a goodwill offering.

A cookie reception will follow the concert.

Bus trip to Washington, D.C.

The Greensburg Art Center will sponsor a bus trip Dec. 14 to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

Special exhibits will include Sargent and Spain, Vermeer’s Secrets of Venice and Capaccio’s Italian Art.

The bus will leave at 5:30 a.m. from the art center, arrive at the museum at about 10:15 a.m. and leave Washington at 5 p.m.

Cost of the excursion is $59.

The museum has three cafés available for lunch and there will be a dinner stop on the way home.

For details contact Mary Koynok, 724-961-6700.

