Taylor Swift ticket prices soar on resale market
Tickets for Taylor Swift's highly anticipated "The Eras Tour" are going for as much as $30,000 on the resale market with no signs of demand slowing down. Driving the news: Buyers and sellers have flocked to websites such as StubHub and Vivid Seats in the two weeks since Ticketmaster canceled its public sale for Swift's 2023 stadium tour.
Taylor Swift and Harry Styles Went on Their Iconic Central Park Date 10 Years Ago, Inspiring These Songs
Watch: Taylor Swift Makes SURPRISE Appearance at 2022 AMAs. Exactly 10 years ago, when we were still at the height of Gossip Girl parlance, we had one of the greatest eyewitness sightings of our time. Spotted: Two of the world's biggest pop stars going on their second date in Central Park on Dec. 2, 2012.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West’s Reddit Forum Flooded With Holocaust Facts & Taylor Swift Memes
Kanye West fans once dedicated to supporting on a Reddit forum have started using the space to counter his recent behavior instead. According to NME, of the last 100 posts shared in the r/Kanye forum, only two have spoken of the artist in a positive light. And both of those posts have been overwhelmingly downvoted.
NBC San Diego
Taylor Swift Fans Sue Ticketmaster Following Fumbled Presale
Taylor Swift fans are suing Live Nation Entertainment, the parent company for Ticketmaster, following the presale debacle last month for her 2023 “The Eras Tour." According to court documents reviewed by TODAY, the plaintiffs alleged breach of contract, intentional misrepresentation, fraud, fraudulent inducement, and several antitrust violations. The plaintiffs...
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Midnights" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album
Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
BET
Ashanti Says A Music Producer Asked Her To Shower With Him
Ashanti recently recounted a story about a music producer that she collaborated with who asked her to shower with him or pay him $80,000 for the two songs they worked on. "I thought he was joking," she recalled in a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. "Then he was like, 'Nah, I'm dead serious.'"
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too $hort Drop New Single, Reveal Mount Westmore Album Tracklist
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort have linked up for a new track off their forthcoming Mount Westmore album, and it’s already shaping up to be a legendary affair. Released on Friday (December 2), the supergroup’s new single, “Activated,” finds each of the aforementioned MCs in their comfort zone as they rap over a classic West Coast beat.
Adam Sandler Learned Quickly That Not Everyone Loves His Films
Adam Sandler has learned how to deal with haters. During a recent conversation on his Netflix show Hustle, Sandler touched on the reviews for Billy Madison, the first film he cowrote with longtime collaborator Tim Herlihy. “When I was 17 and I got into this, I didn’t think about critics … I didn’t even realize that stuff was coming. I just thought you made movies, people go see it,” Sandler said. “When Billy Madison came out, me and my friend who wrote it, we were just like, ‘Oh yeah, they’re going to write about this in New York!’ We grew up reading the papers, we...
NBC San Diego
Elon Musk Suspends Kanye West From Twitter After Posting Picture of a Swastika
Hours after tweeting a now-deleted picture of an apparent Swastika inside a star of David, Kanye West's Twitter account was suspended again, Twitter's CEO Elon Musk confirmed Thursday night. "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended," Musk tweeted...
Allure
Megan Fox's Inevitable UN/DN Nail Polish Collab Is Here
The actor teamed up with MGK's brand to launch a crystal- and gemstone-themed collection. It was only a matter of time! If your fiancé had his own nail polish line, wouldn't you want to create your own collection for it? Megan Fox just collaborated with her beloved, Machine Gun Kelly, on a handful of polishes for his UN/DN LAQR brand — and each one has a special significance for the actor.
Dolly Parton Felt She Was ‘Betraying Somebody Else’ With Rock Hall Nomination
Dolly Parton may now be enshrined in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t feel a little guilty about it. Ahead of the ceremony in November, the country icon experienced a whirlwind of emotions over her induction, which went ahead, despite her encouraging voters to look elsewhere. “I still had this feeling that I was taking votes from someone that had spent… I would take any country things they give me because I’d feel I’d earned any of them that I get,” Parton says in a special holiday episode of Proud Radio with Hunter...
Axl Rose promises to stop throwing mic into crowd after reports a fan was hurt
Axl Rose has promised to stop throwing his microphone into the audience after a fan was reportedly hurt during a recent show in Australia. The Guns N’ Roses singer, who celebrated his 60th birthday this year, has routinely ended their shows by offering attenders towards the front a chance to catch his mic.
AOL Corp
The 'Wednesday' Dance Is Driving the Internet Wild
Wednesday Addams, the eldest child of The Addams Family, is known for her deadpan, dreary, nature. But in addition to loving doom, she also loves... to dance. This tendency comes front and center in Episode 4 of Netflix's new series, Wednesday, which focuses on a teenage Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega)—creating a moment that has taken the internet by storm upon the show's release. But past iterations of the character (played by Lisa Loring in the original TV series and Christina Ricci in the '90s feature films) have also memorably busted a move on screen.
ETOnline.com
Ryan Seacrest Teases Unpredictable ‘New Year’s Rockin' Eve’ and ‘American Idol’ 21 (Exclusive)
Ryan Seacrest is ready to lead one of the biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations on television! On Friday, ET’s Denny Directo caught up with the host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023, and he teased what fans can expect. "It's...
Megan Thee Stallion Becomes First Black Woman On Forbes' 30 Under 30 Cover
“I can’t slow down right now,” Megan said. “I’ll take a break when I’m dead. I’m trying to really build something."
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube Wants ‘Friday’ Franchise Back From Warner Bros: ‘They Need To Do The Right Thing’
Ice Cube is seeking to regain ownership of his iconic Friday franchise from Warner Bros. During an appearance on Hotboxin With Mike Tyson, the West Coast legend aired out the company that currently holds the rights to his classic films. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now,” Cube...
seventeen.com
Billie Eilish Fans Compare Her to Wednesday Addams in New Pics
Billie Eilish has been playing with the pop-punk vibe for a few years now, so it's no surprise fans are comparing her latest pics to Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family. In case you didn't know, the latest spin-off about the famous family recently landed on Netflix, with Tim Burton's reimagining of Wednesday shooting into the streaming service's Top 10.
EW.com
See pics of Paris Hilton, Bebe Rexha, and more at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2022 in L.A.
Paris Hilton, Khalid, Jvke, and Ava Max were just a few of the stars decked out in their holiday best at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2022 in Los Angeles on Friday night. The annual holiday concert, held at the Kia Forum, kicked off a rocking start to the festive season with performances from Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Lewis Capaldi, and more. Scroll through EW's gallery to see the holly, jolly pics of all the celebs in attendance, including Dove Cameron, Bebe Rexha, and Christy Carlson Romano.
