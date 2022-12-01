ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Consultant Advises D.C. Onsite for Schuylkill Rail Project; This Feb., Mr. Lawrence Goes to Washington

 3 days ago

Photo byiStock.

John Robert Smith, consultant on the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority (SRPRA), has advised its executive committee to make in-person visits to Congress in Feb. David Kostival of WFMZ 69 News reported the recommendation.

The advised onsite presence of the SRPRA committee members means that Ken Lawrence, Jr., representing Montgomery County on the tri-county coalition, will travel to Washington, D.C. to continue advocating funding the Reading-to-Phila. railway.

“We’re suggesting a visit to Washington, DC in February to meet with not only your delegation, but every chair and ranking member of every committee that has jurisdiction in the House and the Senate, both appropriations and authorization, and with FRA (Federal Railroad Administration) and DOT (Department of Transportation) officials, and if possible, with the White House itself,” Smith said.

The Feb. timeframe is designed to let some of the post-election dust settle as newly elected senators and representatives take their seats in Jan.

Smith said the initial visit could set the stage for federal funds for the passenger rail project.

He advised that the assistance of U.S. Senator-Elect John Fetterman will be key.

“Keep in mind that Senator Fetterman is going to be a very, very important card that you have to play,” Smith explained, given his access to the FRA, Amtrak, and the DOT.

To chug through this complete story on the suggested action by John Robert Smith, see WFMZ 69 News.

