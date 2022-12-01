ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KICKS 105

These Shoes May be The Key in Solving a Cold Case Lufkin Homicide

The Lufkin Police Department is hoping that re-releasing details, photos, and video of a murder that took place over 5 years ago will spark the memory of someone who could provide a lead in a cold-case homicide. Homicide Details. On November 3, 2017, 31-year-old Darrence O’Brien Kindle went to pick...
KETK / FOX51 News

SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to alleged Garrison murder

GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to an alleged murder in Garrison on Dec. 3. Officials said that they considered David Lawrence Davis II armed and dangerous before they found him and took him into custody. During their search, […]
KSLA

NPD: 2 additional suspects identified in shooting on Lakeview Drive

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department(NPD), two more suspects have been identified in a shooting on Lakeview Drive that happened on Nov. 22. On Dec. 2, NPD identified Jashawn Hill and Evelyn Coley as alleged suspects in a shooting that happened late November. Hill is wanted...
KTRE

18-wheeler crashes on TX-103 E in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An 18-wheeler crashed into the trees off the shoulder of TX-103 E near the intersection with CR 489. DPS has confirmed the wreck, but no other details are available at this time. Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.
natchitochesparishjournal.com

One person seriously injured in boating accident on Cane River

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, NPSO Rescue Boat, Natchitoches Police Department, Natchitoches City Fire Department, Louisiana Department of Wildlfire and Fisheries Agents and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to a boating accident on Dec. 3 at 6:35 pm on Cane River near the 300 block of Shoreline Drive in Natchitoches according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
East Texas News

Man arrested on drugs, warrant

DAM B – Tyler County Sheriffs’ deputies made an arrest last week of a Dam B man who was in possession of drugs and a warrant for his arrest out of neighboring Hardin County. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, deputies made contact with Thomas Ray “Trey”...
12NewsNow

Ivanhoe man arrested, charged with indecency with a child

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 28-year-old Ivanhoe man is in jail facing a charge of indecency with a child. The guardian of the child filed a complaint with the Tyler County Sheriff's Office in November according to a news release. Deputies investigated and gathered evidence that included text messages before...
KTBS

One person injured in boating accident

NATCHITOCHES, La. - One person was seriously injured after a boating accident in Natchitoches on Saturday. It happened just after 6-30 p.m., on the Cane River Lake. According to authorities, there were two people on the boat at the time. The other person was treated by paramedics for minor injuries.
scttx.com

FM 3172 Scene of Fatal Truck-tractor Crash

December 1, 2022 - FM 3172 near CR 2665 was the scene of a fatal crash November 30, 2022, involving a truck-tractor hauling saltwater. Emergency personnel with four fire departments including the Huxley Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Shelbyville VFD, Joaquin VFD and Center Fire Department immediately responded to the scene when they were alerted to the incident two miles from FM 2694.
KLTV

East Texas Ag News: Dealing with invasive Asian lady beetles

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - We see them in the news from time to time: some kind of pest that few have ever seen, and they are causing problems. You may have recently heard of Japanese climbing fern, zebra mussels, and raspberry crazy ants. If they are problematic, we call these non-native pests “invasive.”
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

‘Give it to God:’ Zwolle woman set to turn 100

ZWOLLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Sabine Parish woman is set to turn 100 next week, but the celebration will happen early for this youthful centurion. Murline Cooper Finuf is turning 100 years young on December 5. Aimwell Baptist Church in Zwolle, where Murline has been a member since 1983, is throwing a bash on Saturday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in her honor.
KLTV

Lufkin Defeats Longview in Hoopfest Tournament

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Hoopfest Tournament Championship between the Lufkin Panthers and the Longview Lobos would have Lufkin coming out strong from the three point range. Austin Brown who would be good multiple times from behind the three point line throughout the game put up double digits. Longview would...

