Read full article on original website
Related
These Shoes May be The Key in Solving a Cold Case Lufkin Homicide
The Lufkin Police Department is hoping that re-releasing details, photos, and video of a murder that took place over 5 years ago will spark the memory of someone who could provide a lead in a cold-case homicide. Homicide Details. On November 3, 2017, 31-year-old Darrence O’Brien Kindle went to pick...
SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to alleged Garrison murder
GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to an alleged murder in Garrison on Dec. 3. Officials said that they considered David Lawrence Davis II armed and dangerous before they found him and took him into custody. During their search, […]
VIDEO: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for people accused of throwing rocks at houses
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people in two separate criminal mischief incidents that happened on Friday, Nov. 25. The incidents happened in the area of County Road 4688 and FM 947, with both incidents involving a rock being thrown at houses and […]
KSLA
NPD: 2 additional suspects identified in shooting on Lakeview Drive
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department(NPD), two more suspects have been identified in a shooting on Lakeview Drive that happened on Nov. 22. On Dec. 2, NPD identified Jashawn Hill and Evelyn Coley as alleged suspects in a shooting that happened late November. Hill is wanted...
KLTV
Lufkin police release info on Dollar General murder suspect’s shoes
On November 3, 2017, Darrence Kindle, 31, was buying cigarettes when he was shot and killed during a robbery attempt at the Dollar General Store on Kurth Drive in Lufkin. Last month marked the 5-year anniversary and this crime remains unsolved.
KTRE
18-wheeler crashes on TX-103 E in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An 18-wheeler crashed into the trees off the shoulder of TX-103 E near the intersection with CR 489. DPS has confirmed the wreck, but no other details are available at this time. Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.
kjas.com
Driver escaped injury when car left the highway, hit a tree, and burst into flames
A driver was fortunate to escape serious injury on Friday afternoon when his car left a highway, hit a tree, and caught on fire. It happened shortly before 1:00 on Farm to Market Road 2799, about ¾ of a mile west of the Jasper city limits. Texas Department of...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
One person seriously injured in boating accident on Cane River
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, NPSO Rescue Boat, Natchitoches Police Department, Natchitoches City Fire Department, Louisiana Department of Wildlfire and Fisheries Agents and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to a boating accident on Dec. 3 at 6:35 pm on Cane River near the 300 block of Shoreline Drive in Natchitoches according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
East Texas News
Man arrested on drugs, warrant
DAM B – Tyler County Sheriffs’ deputies made an arrest last week of a Dam B man who was in possession of drugs and a warrant for his arrest out of neighboring Hardin County. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, deputies made contact with Thomas Ray “Trey”...
Ivanhoe man arrested, charged with indecency with a child
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 28-year-old Ivanhoe man is in jail facing a charge of indecency with a child. The guardian of the child filed a complaint with the Tyler County Sheriff's Office in November according to a news release. Deputies investigated and gathered evidence that included text messages before...
At Least 1 Person Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Sabine County (Sabine County,TX)
According to the Fairmount and Six Mile Fire Departments and the Sabine County EMS, a motor-vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday in Sabine County. Authorities confirmed that at least one person was injured due to the accident.
KTBS
One person injured in boating accident
NATCHITOCHES, La. - One person was seriously injured after a boating accident in Natchitoches on Saturday. It happened just after 6-30 p.m., on the Cane River Lake. According to authorities, there were two people on the boat at the time. The other person was treated by paramedics for minor injuries.
Five men in Louisiana Arrested After Allegedly Drugging and Raping Two Women
Five men in Louisiana Arrested After Allegedly Drugging and Raping Two Women. Fort Polk, Louisiana – The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on December 1, 2022, that on November 25, 2022, they were contacted by a Beauregard Medical Facility regarding a sexual assault involving two female victims. Detectives...
scttx.com
FM 3172 Scene of Fatal Truck-tractor Crash
December 1, 2022 - FM 3172 near CR 2665 was the scene of a fatal crash November 30, 2022, involving a truck-tractor hauling saltwater. Emergency personnel with four fire departments including the Huxley Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Shelbyville VFD, Joaquin VFD and Center Fire Department immediately responded to the scene when they were alerted to the incident two miles from FM 2694.
KLTV
East Texas Ag News: Dealing with invasive Asian lady beetles
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - We see them in the news from time to time: some kind of pest that few have ever seen, and they are causing problems. You may have recently heard of Japanese climbing fern, zebra mussels, and raspberry crazy ants. If they are problematic, we call these non-native pests “invasive.”
ktalnews.com
‘Give it to God:’ Zwolle woman set to turn 100
ZWOLLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Sabine Parish woman is set to turn 100 next week, but the celebration will happen early for this youthful centurion. Murline Cooper Finuf is turning 100 years young on December 5. Aimwell Baptist Church in Zwolle, where Murline has been a member since 1983, is throwing a bash on Saturday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in her honor.
fox4beaumont.com
PN-G wins and moves on while Silsbee and Newton lose in the state football playoffs
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — PN-G defeated Fort Bend Marshall 29-21 in the state football playoffs Friday night in front of a large crowd supporting the Indians at Galena Park stadium. Newton lost its playoff game Friday night against the Harmony Eagles. Silsbee lost a triple overtime thriller to Cuero, 58-56,...
KLTV
Lufkin Defeats Longview in Hoopfest Tournament
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Hoopfest Tournament Championship between the Lufkin Panthers and the Longview Lobos would have Lufkin coming out strong from the three point range. Austin Brown who would be good multiple times from behind the three point line throughout the game put up double digits. Longview would...
Comments / 0