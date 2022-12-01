Effective: 2022-12-04 18:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Madison River Valley; Northwest Beaverhead County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains, Madison River Valley and Northwest Beaverhead County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one half inch per hour will be possible this evening.

BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO