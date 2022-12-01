Effective: 2022-12-05 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Hill County; Northern High Plains; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...A portion of north central Montana. * WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.

CHOUTEAU COUNTY, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO