Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Canyon Ferry Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 18:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Gallatin Valley; Helena Valley; Meagher County Valleys; Missouri Headwaters WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one half inch per hour will be possible this evening.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area, Melville Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 20:05:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area; Melville Foothills; Northern Carbon; Northern Park; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Paradise Valley; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches, with locally higher accumulations possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute.
Comments / 0