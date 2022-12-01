ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, MT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Canyon Ferry Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-04 18:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Gallatin Valley; Helena Valley; Meagher County Valleys; Missouri Headwaters WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one half inch per hour will be possible this evening.
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area, Melville Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-04 20:05:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area; Melville Foothills; Northern Carbon; Northern Park; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Paradise Valley; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches, with locally higher accumulations possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute.
CARBON COUNTY, MT

