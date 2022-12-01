Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fergus County below 4500ft, Snowy and Judith Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fergus County below 4500ft; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 11 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Snowy and Judith Mountains, Fergus County below 4500ft and Southern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST Monday. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM Monday to 11 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility at times.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Hill County; Northern High Plains; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...A portion of north central Montana. * WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bighorn Canyon, Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Musselshell by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 20:05:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Rosebud; Powder River; Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud; Southern Wheatland; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches, with locally higher accumulations possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another period of light snowfall is possible on Tuesday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area, Melville Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 20:05:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area; Melville Foothills; Northern Carbon; Northern Park; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Paradise Valley; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches, with locally higher accumulations possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute.
