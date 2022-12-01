Read full article on original website
Roseboro shines in holiday spirit
ROSEBORO — Downtown was a buzz with Christmas spirit Thursday as the town came together in celebration for their annual Christmas Tree L
PHOTOS: Ellerbe Hometown Christmas ’22
ELLERBE — Christmas activities across Richmond County continued Friday with Ellerbe’s annual Hometown Christmas. Mayor Brenda Capel welcomed the crowd that gathered in the park for the town’s tree-lighting, which was preceded by singing from the Mineral Springs Elementary chorus and Anna Preslar and a prayer from Bishop Arlester Simpson.
Fairmont holds Christmas parade
FAIRMONT — On the night of Dec. 2 the town of Fairmont held its 16th Holiday on Main. This annual Christmas event featured a Christmas t
New Johnston County Museum Grand Opening December 14
SMITHFIELD – The Johnston County Heritage Center’s new County Museum will hold a Grand Opening celebration beginning at 10 am on Wednesday, December 14. Located in the former Rose’s Department Store at 329 E. Market Street in Downtown Smithfield, the museum had a soft opening October 8 to unveil a special exhibit in commemoration of Ava Gardner’s 100th birthday.
Remembering Percy Glaspie, a longtime groundskeeper at Cape Fear Country Club
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The sweeping fairways and luscious greens at Cape Fear Country Club have been on par for decades. And one man helped keep them that way for more than 40 years, Percy Glaspie. “He was very classy, very professional, and very well-liked,” Joey Hines, Director of Golf...
Fort Bragg soldiers receive donated Christmas trees
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – The Trees for Troops Program is spreading holiday cheer at Fort Bragg. Friday, hundreds of Fort Bragg soldiers ranked staff sergeant or lower lined up in their cars for a free Christmas tree as growers from across the United States donated the trees. FedEx...
Moore County residents cope with massive power outage, cold weather
The power outage in Moore County has made keeping warm and getting through daily life more difficult for thousands of people. The power outage in Moore County has made keeping warm and getting through daily life more difficult for thousands of people.
Van drives into chicken restaurant in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A popular chicken restaurant in Fayetteville is closed until further notice after a van slammed into the side of the building. Crown Fried Chicken on Ramsey St. had a hole left in it Friday after the incident. Police said the driver of a van lost control...
On walking in darkness
Last Sunday, our congregation began the observance of the season of Advent. Advent is a word that simply means “arrival” or “beginning.” In the history of the Church, the season of Advent is the four Sundays prior to Christmas day, a season of preparation for the celebration of the arrival of God in the person the Son, Jesus.
More Than Golf! Things To Do In Moore County NC This Winter
It’s beginning to look a lot like winter, and you’re looking for things to do in Moore County NC? Fear not! We have just the list for you to explore the greatest activities of Southern Pines, Pinehurst, and more. Christmas At The Carolina. You need a base that...
Fayetteville Man Makes $5 Lottery Ticket Turn Into $250,000 Win
Another lucky winner right here in Fayetteville, as Robert McFall has landed a $250,000 North Carolina Education Lottery prize. McFall played the $5 20X The Cash scratch off ticket, which he bought from the Shop N Save on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. After all the required taxes, McFall brought home...
“Vandals” Shoot 3 NC Substations On Night of Drag Show – Knocking Out Power To Over 40k Residents
Just after 7pm last night, several vandals shot up a number of electric substations around Southern Pines, NC (about an 1 1/2 hours east of Charlotte), knocking out the power to over 40,000 residents. An official statement from the Moore County Sherriff’s Office reads: “As utility companies began responding to...
Pinehurst couple introduces Kind Cookie
Erin and Nic Vandre are on a mission. The owners of Kind Cookie Company, recently launched in Pinehurst, the couple didn’t start selling cookies focused on profits. While it’s true money’s necessary to sustain business, the Vandres are more concerned about positive impact. “We want to create...
Spring Lake man shot and killed
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On Saturday around 4:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1000 block of W. Orange St. after reports of shots being fired. A man, who police identified as 50-year-old Curtis Lamont Melvin, was found outside of a home. He had been shot...
Fayetteville’s Social District opens
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Fayetteville launched its social district downtown on Thursday. It allows customers to take alcoholic beverages they purchased at participating Downtown Fayetteville restaurants and bars with them, to-go. It starts at Segra Stadium and runs through Market House on Hay Street. Cool Spring...
Fort Bragg picks 'Family of the Year'
Fort Bragg kicked off the holiday season with the 20th annual Fort Bragg Family of the Year.
Columbus County home destroyed in Saturday morning fire
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County home is destroyed after a fire Saturday morning. Deputy County Fire Marshal Chase Lancaster says crews were called to the home on Gore Lake Road in the southern part of the county around 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Lancaster says no one was home at the time of the fire, but the house is considered a total loss.
Cape Fear Mini Storage Auction
Per N.C. Statues, Section 44A-40 thru 46, Cape Fear Mini Storage has the right to take possessory lien on all of the goods stored in the following units and offer for sale at the public action as listed below. Tenant will have the opportunity to pay in full the total amount due to bring account up to date by 9:30 a.m., December 13, 2022 to keep property from auction.
Pet of the week
Arnold, a 4-month-old lab mix puppy, is available for adoption at Robeson County Humane Society. He is super sweet, playful and friendly, gett
The missing marker case solved
LUMBERTON — For a little over a century an obelisk stood over the doors of the Lumberton courthouse. That monument memorialized the Conf
