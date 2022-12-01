Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
PN-G wins and moves on while Silsbee and Newton lose in the state football playoffs
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — PN-G defeated Fort Bend Marshall 29-21 in the state football playoffs Friday night in front of a large crowd supporting the Indians at Galena Park stadium. Newton lost its playoff game Friday night against the Harmony Eagles. Silsbee lost a triple overtime thriller to Cuero, 58-56,...
Silsbee loses thriller while PN-G and Newton prepare for their big games tonight
Silsbee lost a triple overtime thriller to Cuero, 58-56 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Mike Friedman will have highlights at 6. Hundreds of PN-G fans are lining up late Friday afternoon to get into the Galena Park stadium, where the Indians are getting ready for their playoff game against Fort Bend Marshall at 7 p.m. Highlights of that matchup tonight on KFDM News at 10.
