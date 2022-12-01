Silsbee lost a triple overtime thriller to Cuero, 58-56 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Mike Friedman will have highlights at 6. Hundreds of PN-G fans are lining up late Friday afternoon to get into the Galena Park stadium, where the Indians are getting ready for their playoff game against Fort Bend Marshall at 7 p.m. Highlights of that matchup tonight on KFDM News at 10.

SILSBEE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO