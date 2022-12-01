Read full article on original website
20 dazzling red carpet photos of drivers at the 2022 NASCAR Awards
The 2022 NASCAR Awards were Thursday night in Nashville — although the event won’t air until Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock. The sport’s top drivers traded their fire suits for tuxedos and dazzled on the red carpet before the big night officially began. While the...
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing still have a big decision to make
Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed a promotion for Ty Gibbs to the NASCAR Cup Series for the 2023 season, but they still have a massive decision to make. As expected, Ty Gibbs is set to replace the Richard Childress Racing-bound Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series team for the 2023 season. Ty is the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, and he won the 2022 Xfinity Series championship in his first full season of competition at the sport’s second highest level.
3 Cup Tracks That Should Fall Off the Schedule or Lose a Race in the Near Future
Imagine the NASCAR season with one fewer race at Daytona. Would that be a tragedy? Or would it actually make things better for everyone? The post 3 Cup Tracks That Should Fall Off the Schedule or Lose a Race in the Near Future appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch Gives Fans Behind-the-Scenes View of NASCAR Awards Ceremony, Including Special Moment and Smooth Move He Made on His Wife
Kyle Busch attended the NASCAR Awards banquet and shared a special moment and smooth move he made on his wife, Samantha, as they entered the venue. The post Kyle Busch Gives Fans Behind-the-Scenes View of NASCAR Awards Ceremony, Including Special Moment and Smooth Move He Made on His Wife appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch ‘cleans out his locker’ at Joe Gibbs Racing
Kyle Busch turned in his key at Joe Gibbs Racing headquarters before the NASCAR season finale last month and his locker, so to speak, has since been cleaned out. “After Phoenix, my interior guy was able to round up all my stuff and essentially clean out my locker for me,” Busch said during Champion’s Week in Nashville. “I’ve got all that gear and am going through some of the stuff that’s still good, some of the stuff that obviously we’ll put in my storage room — helmets, fire suits, all that sort of stuff. Some of the shoes and gloves I sign and use for giveaway items for auctions and things like that.
Charlie Woods already OUTDRIVING Tiger Woods; "What they feeding this kid?!"
Tiger Woods has revealed how his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods is already outdriving him on the golf course ahead of the 2022 PNC Championship. Woods made such comments while in the commentary booth during round three of the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he is hosting at Albany in the Bahamas this week.
Snowball Derby Results: December 2, 2022
5 Flags Speedway results from Friday practice for the Snowball Derby. This weekend, the half-mile of 5 Flags Speedway hosts the famed Snowball Derby. Teams unloaded on Friday for two rounds of asphalt late model practice on the Pensacola, Florida track. View Snowball Derby results below. Snowball Derby Menu. Prac...
Brennan Poole Full Time In The 6, JD Motorsports Moving Forward In 2023
With drivers Bayley Currey and Brennan Poole signed for the new season and shop mechanics busy preparing new Chevrolets, JD Motorsports is ramping up for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Currey will return to the team’s No. 4 Chevrolets after scoring five top-15 runs, including a 10th-place finish at...
Logano celebrates 2nd NASCAR Cup title, already wanting 3rd
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joey Logano has a simple target for the future even as he celebrates the present. Win a third NASCAR Cup championship. Logano joined Kyle Busch as the only active NASCAR drivers with multiple Cup series title this season, adding a second title the first championship he won in 2018. Being the only active driver with three Cup titles would be even sweeter.
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
NASCAR Awards 2022: How to watch, stream, preview for the year-end champion's banquet
With the racing season now over and the holiday season in full swing, there was only one thing left to be done in NASCAR for 2022: honor the sport's newly-crowned and reigning champions and look ahead to 2023 with a night of celebration and recognition in Music City. NASCAR's annual...
NASCAR: Tyler Reddick ‘Hit It Off’ With New Boss Michael Jordan at 23XI Racing
It looks like everything is going well for Tyler Reddick at 23XI Racing as the team’s newest driver has already met the NASCAR team owner Michael Jordan. Getting to link up with MJ is not something that most get to do. But when he’s your boss, it brings a whole new dynamic to the situation.
NASCAR fetes its national champions in Nashville awards ceremony
It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that deuces were wild on Thursday night at the Music City Center, where NASCAR honored the champions of its top three national series at the annual NASCAR Awards. Headlining the event was NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, who drives the No....
Denny Hamlin talks 2023 as his JGR contract is up for renewal
FedEx and Hamlin both need to renew their contract with JGR after the 2023 season. Denny Hamlin began his NASCAR Cup Series career with Joe Gibbs Racing back in 2005. 19 years later, he’s entering another contract year. At the end of 2023, Hamlin’s contract with JGR is set...
Kevin Harvick talks NASCAR contract renewal status
Harvick might not return to Stewart-Haas Racing; Says he’ll know by Daytona. Kevin Harvick is heading into a contract year. Heis contract with Stewart-Haas Racing will expire at the end of the 2023 season. 2023 will be Harvick’s 23rd season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Yet, the 46-year-old...
Denny Hamlin’s Big Idea Wouldn’t Fix the Championship 4, but at Least He’s Trying
Denny Hamlin says he arrived at the 2020 Championship 4 knowing he had no chance of winning. The post Denny Hamlin’s Big Idea Wouldn’t Fix the Championship 4, but at Least He’s Trying appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
