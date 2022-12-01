ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Click10.com

Miami Art Week events that won’t break the bank

MIAMI – Art Basel has arrived, bringing artists and creatives from across the world to Miami. And if you’re wondering where to go this weekend, we know of a few events that won’t break the bank. From a free event that is hoping to change your perspective...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

North Beach Music Festival Is Back and Bigger!

Miami Beach, FLA. – The North Beach Music Festival returns to the North Beach Bandshell and Bandshell Park, starting Friday, Dec. 9 and wrapping up on Sunday, Dec. 11. Just like last year, the NBMF is jam band heavy with moe. doing 2 full sets on Friday and a highly-anticipated Saturday night set from Lotus, which will incorporate the park’s lights and lasers in their performance!
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: December 4, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney welcome Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Tantralis, new Brwoard County Mayor Lamar Fisher, LGBTQ advocate Orlando Gonzales and Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar. The full episode can be seen at the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Car slams into restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car plowed through the front of a restaurant in southwest Miami-Dade Saturday morning. Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment that the vehicle crashed through the front of The Spotted Gallo on West Flagler Street. “We heard a loud bang and then the wall shook,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Dean Trantalis

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It’s been almost a month since Election Day and people in the City of Fort Lauderdale still have no representation. The problem involves a high-stakes tug of war, political and legal, between the city commission candidate elected by voters and opposition to seating him by current Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and another commissioner.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Lamar Fisher

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – When you’ve got a crisis of some kind, whether it’s a health emergency, auto accident or a bad fall, you call 911. Broward County’s serious failures in call response involve unanswered emergency calls. According to county commissioned report, 12 percent of 911...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Family mourns after Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher dies following I-95 shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A family is mourning the loss of a loved one after a Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher was shot and killed in a road rage shooting on Sunday night. Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, died from her injuries after being shot Sunday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Broward County Public Schools announce hurricane make-up days

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools confirmed Friday that two previously scheduled early release days will be regular school days to make up for the days students missed school during hurricane season. Full-day schedules will be implemented for Thursday, Jan. 12, and Thursday, April 20. “In addition,...
Click10.com

Police investigating fire at Hialeah Gardens gas station

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a fire broke out at a Miami-Dade gas station on Sunday morning. It happened at a Wawa along Northwest 103rd Street in Hialeah Gardens. What appeared to be a scooter was left completely charred. Some areas near the gas pumps...
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Man wanted in connection with Marshfield murders arrested in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The nationwide manhunt for 27-year-old Christopher Keeley is officially over. The man wanted in connection with the brutal murders of a married couple found stabbed and beaten to death in their Marshfield, Massachusetts home has been arrested, according to authorities. According to Plymouth County District...
MARSHFIELD, MA
Click10.com

BSO fire truck catches fire near Fort Lauderdale airport

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue truck needed rescuing itself Friday morning. It caught fire inside a fleet facility in the 500 block of Southwest 34th Street near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Only one ladder truck in the service bay was damaged and it...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Deputies investigate after man shot in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating a shooting that took place in Broward County on Sunday. It happened along North State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street in Lauderdale Lakes at approximately 3:36 p.m. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, arriving deputies quickly found a man who had...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

2 arrested in connection with Miami-Dade school bus burglaries

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people have been arrested on accusations that they broke into Miami-Dade County public school buses and stole more than $20,000 in electronic devices. Monica Rodriguez, 21, and Samuel Day, 24, were arrested Wednesday and are facing several charges, including burglary, grand theft, dealing in...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Lauderhill Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash killed a woman on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to BSO spokesperson Carey Codd, deputies received reports of a traffic crash around 11 a.m. near the 5300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard. Investigators...
LAUDERHILL, FL

