5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice month
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in Miami
Five of the best Italian restaurants in Miami
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in Miami
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South Florida
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in Miami
Five summer activities to beat the heat in Miami
Five of the best Miami spas to unwind
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycation
Ten daytime date ideas in Miami
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Miami Nightclubs suffer as Crypto Prices Tumble
Major discount retail store chain opening a new location in Florida this week
5 Steakhouses In Miami Beach
Two brothers are giving away millions in Miami
Click10.com
Miami Art Week events that won't break the bank
MIAMI – Art Basel has arrived, bringing artists and creatives from across the world to Miami. And if you’re wondering where to go this weekend, we know of a few events that won’t break the bank. From a free event that is hoping to change your perspective...
Click10.com
North Beach Music Festival Is Back and Bigger!
Miami Beach, FLA. – The North Beach Music Festival returns to the North Beach Bandshell and Bandshell Park, starting Friday, Dec. 9 and wrapping up on Sunday, Dec. 11. Just like last year, the NBMF is jam band heavy with moe. doing 2 full sets on Friday and a highly-anticipated Saturday night set from Lotus, which will incorporate the park’s lights and lasers in their performance!
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: December 4, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney welcome Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Tantralis, new Brwoard County Mayor Lamar Fisher, LGBTQ advocate Orlando Gonzales and Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar. The full episode can be seen at the...
Click10.com
Car slams into restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car plowed through the front of a restaurant in southwest Miami-Dade Saturday morning. Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment that the vehicle crashed through the front of The Spotted Gallo on West Flagler Street. “We heard a loud bang and then the wall shook,...
Click10.com
Aventura tree lot owner provides miracle for Key Biscayne church after losing out on $30k
AVENTURA, Fla. – A Christmas tree lot owner in Aventura is stepping up to bring some Christmas cheer to Key Biscayne. Key Biscayne’s only Christmas tree lot looks pretty bare this season after the church that runs it believes they were scammed out of over $30,000 when they switched tree brokers after their old tree provider passed away.
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Dean Trantalis
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It’s been almost a month since Election Day and people in the City of Fort Lauderdale still have no representation. The problem involves a high-stakes tug of war, political and legal, between the city commission candidate elected by voters and opposition to seating him by current Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and another commissioner.
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Lamar Fisher
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – When you’ve got a crisis of some kind, whether it’s a health emergency, auto accident or a bad fall, you call 911. Broward County’s serious failures in call response involve unanswered emergency calls. According to county commissioned report, 12 percent of 911...
Click10.com
Family hosting 5K in honor of teen who lost his life trying to save a stranger
DAVIE, Fla. – The family of 17-year-old Aden Perry is hosting a 5K in his honor at Vista View Park in Davie on Sunday morning. The event will begin at 8 a.m. at 4001 SW 142 Avenue. According to a press release, the Holiday Season of Giving 5K will...
Click10.com
Broward College's health sciences veteran retires after nearly 6 decades
DAVIE, Fla. – Nancy Estes, a graduate of the University of. North Carolina, started teaching at Broward College in 1964. She witnessed the college’s growth and over the years she adapted to the digital demands of the job. Her “Do’s and Don’ts” list was still online on Friday...
Click10.com
Family mourns after Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher dies following I-95 shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A family is mourning the loss of a loved one after a Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher was shot and killed in a road rage shooting on Sunday night. Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, died from her injuries after being shot Sunday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
Click10.com
Broward County Public Schools announce hurricane make-up days
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools confirmed Friday that two previously scheduled early release days will be regular school days to make up for the days students missed school during hurricane season. Full-day schedules will be implemented for Thursday, Jan. 12, and Thursday, April 20. “In addition,...
Click10.com
Police investigating fire at Hialeah Gardens gas station
HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a fire broke out at a Miami-Dade gas station on Sunday morning. It happened at a Wawa along Northwest 103rd Street in Hialeah Gardens. What appeared to be a scooter was left completely charred. Some areas near the gas pumps...
Click10.com
Man wanted in connection with Marshfield murders arrested in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The nationwide manhunt for 27-year-old Christopher Keeley is officially over. The man wanted in connection with the brutal murders of a married couple found stabbed and beaten to death in their Marshfield, Massachusetts home has been arrested, according to authorities. According to Plymouth County District...
Click10.com
BSO fire truck catches fire near Fort Lauderdale airport
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue truck needed rescuing itself Friday morning. It caught fire inside a fleet facility in the 500 block of Southwest 34th Street near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Only one ladder truck in the service bay was damaged and it...
Click10.com
Deputies investigate after man shot in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating a shooting that took place in Broward County on Sunday. It happened along North State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street in Lauderdale Lakes at approximately 3:36 p.m. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, arriving deputies quickly found a man who had...
Click10.com
Police: Miami officer fires weapon, grazing suspect while trying to take him into custody
An investigation into predawn police-involved shooting is ongoing in Miami-Dade County. Miami Police say one of their officers discharged his weapon while trying to take someone into custody early Sunday morning in Wynwood. It happened around 3:07 a.m. after police were called to Northwest 2nd Avenue and 27th street for...
Click10.com
Police: 2 people struck by driver during possible medical emergency
MIAMI – Two people were injured after being hit by a car in Miami-Dade County. It happened just before noon on Sunday near Northwest 17th Street and 8th Avenue in Miami. Witnesses said the car struck a pole along with the two pedestrians. “I see a car coming fast,...
Click10.com
2 arrested in connection with Miami-Dade school bus burglaries
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people have been arrested on accusations that they broke into Miami-Dade County public school buses and stole more than $20,000 in electronic devices. Monica Rodriguez, 21, and Samuel Day, 24, were arrested Wednesday and are facing several charges, including burglary, grand theft, dealing in...
Click10.com
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Lauderhill Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash killed a woman on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to BSO spokesperson Carey Codd, deputies received reports of a traffic crash around 11 a.m. near the 5300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard. Investigators...
Click10.com
Broward man pleads guilty to beating officer with police baton during Jan. 6 insurrection
TAMARAC, Fla. – A Broward County man pleaded guilty this week to assaulting, resisting, or impeding a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Mason Joel Courson, 27, of Tamarac, pleaded guilty Wednesday in the District of Columbia.
