November job growth likely slowed but will still show strength despite layoffs, hiring freezes

The world’s baby shortfall is so bad that the labor shortage will last for years, major employment firms predict
The world is aging faster and allowing less immigration. It all adds up to a shrinking workforce population, Indeed and Glassdoor say.
CNBC
Payrolls and wages blow past expectations, flying in the face of Fed rate hikes
Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 for the month while the unemployment rate was 3.7%, the Labor Department reported Friday. The payrolls number was well above the 200,000 estimate, while the unemployment rate was in line. Average hourly earnings jumped 0.6% for the month, double the estimate, and 5.1% annually versus the...
CNBC
Layoffs mount, and Main Street still can't find any workers to hire for open jobs
The latest NFIB monthly small business confidence and jobs reports show that Main Street is still looking to hire even as economic sentiment continues to decline. But the vast majority of open positions (90%) are seeing few to no qualified applicants apply even as layoffs mount throughout the economy. Higher...
NPR
The U.S. gained 263,000 jobs last month. It's good news for workers, but not the Fed
Hiring in the U.S. slowed only slightly last month as rising interest rates weighed on businesses. The overall job market remains unusually tight. The Labor Department reported this morning that U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in November. The unemployment rate held steady at a low. The unemployment rate held steady at a low 3.7%. NPR's Scott Horsley is with us with details. Hey, Scott.
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
Welcome to the new labor market, where everyone still quits all the time and some people will just never come back to work
The US labor market includes millions of Americans quitting in near-record numbers month after month. People exited the US labor force in October while the number of unemployed increased. Cyclical and structural changes are affecting labor force participation, according to one expert. The dust is settling a little bit on...
Gizmodo
Amazon Offers 'Voluntary Severance' to Employees Who Resign Amid Ongoing Layoffs
Amazon sent a letter to some of its employees this week offering a buyout program if they voluntarily resigned. The proposal is a “voluntary severance” that would provide employees with three months’ pay if they selected to leave the company amidst mass layoffs at the company. The...
Vox
Here’s what employers are cutting instead of your job
In the last three months, Dumbo Moving downsized about 200 offices into storage and about another 100 into smaller office space. That’s double what the New York City-based moving company did in the same period last year and multiples higher than what it would have done pre-pandemic. The moving...
BBC
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
A recession might be on a horizon—Here are the 10 best states to find a job according to a new study
WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranks Washington as the best state for finding a job. This has been a wild year for the U.S. economy, with inflation hitting 40-year highs, coupled with several Federal Reserve interest rate hikes to try to get prices down, which drubbed the stock market in the process.
sfstandard.com
10,000 Googlers Could Lose Their Jobs as Search Giant Targets Underperforming Employees
Search giant Google has thus far avoided the mass layoffs that have stricken more and more of its tech industry cohort. But that reprieve may be nearing an end. A report from The Information says managers at the company have been asked to categorize around 6% of employees—roughly 10,000 people—as low performers, a precursor for layoffs or reduced bonuses.
November jobs report breakdown: Which industries hired the most workers?
U.S. employers added more jobs than expected in November as the labor market remained strong in the face of higher interest rates and steep inflation.
The labor force is shrinking. Here's what is keeping Americans from working.
The labor market remains surprisingly resilient, with the U.S. adding more jobs than expected in November. Yet that job growth is masking a trend pressuring employers and the economy alike: The labor force is actually shrinking. The number of people who either are working or looking for a job declined...
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Friday: Hot jobs, chip trouble, FedEx looks OK
1. U.S. stock futures point to a lower open as bond yield rise on stronger-than-expected November job growth and wage inflation. Nonfarm payrolls up 263,000. The nation's unemployment rate holds steady, as expected, at 3.7%. Average hourly earnings up 0.6% month over month and up 5.1% year over year — both hotter than expected. Persistent wage increases come two days after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said smaller interest rate hikes may be coming. Though he did say more needs to be done to quell inflation.
Why tech layoffs are happening all at once — and why the next few weeks could be the worst of them
Industry experts say the next few weeks are critical: Many tech firms will want to trim payroll, and they're likely to do it before the holidays.
CNBC
People with perfect credit scores have 3 key traits in common, Experian reports
While achieving a perfect 850 credit score is rare, it's not impossible. About 1.3% of consumers have one, according to Experian's latest data. FICO scores can range anywhere from 300 to 850. The average score was 714, as of 2021. The few people who do manage to achieve perfect credit...
CNBC
CCTV Script 01/12/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on December 1, 2022. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed Wednesday that smaller interest rate increases are likely ahead and could start in December. The market interprets this as more dovish comments. So we also saw overnight, the three major U.S. stock indexes rose across the board. Wall Street applauded the remarks. The three major US stock indexes rose collectively.
The coming recession could kill the office once and for all
Employers are cutting office space to avoid layoffs. It could render the office moot.
The US jobs market keeps beating the odds, adding another 263,000 jobs in November
The increase beat the forecast from economists but was lower than October's revised figure, while unemployment held steady at 3.7%.
newsnationnow.com
US adds 263,000 jobs in November
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — America’s employers added 263,000 jobs in November, defying expectations amid the Fed’s efforts to gradually cool the economy. The report Friday from the Labor Department showed the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7%. Last month’s hiring amounted to a substantial increase. All year, as...
