November job growth likely slowed but will still show strength despite layoffs, hiring freezes

1. U.S. stock futures point to a lower open as bond yield rise on stronger-than-expected November job growth and wage inflation. Nonfarm payrolls up 263,000. The nation's unemployment rate holds steady, as expected, at 3.7%. Average hourly earnings up 0.6% month over month and up 5.1% year over year — both hotter than expected. Persistent wage increases come two days after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said smaller interest rate hikes may be coming. Though he did say more needs to be done to quell inflation.

2 DAYS AGO