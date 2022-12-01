Read full article on original website
Loud boom shakes Post Falls area, cause under investigation
POST FALLS, Idaho – Residents of the Post Falls area have reported a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. While rumors of an accident of the BNSF railyard and the power plant have proliferated, multiple agencies have confirmed they are false, and no incident has occurred at either location. Northern Lakes Fire District states the glow near the plant that looks like a fire is typical and caused by the lights reflected off rising steam.
Loud boom shakes Post Falls area residents, cause unknown
