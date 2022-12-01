Read full article on original website
cbs17
Wake Forest man crashes into bicyclist, hits deputy’s car during chase in Durham County, officials say; 3 taken to hospital
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest man who crashed his car into a bicyclist then rammed a Durham County deputy’s cruiser during a chase late Sunday morning, officials said. The incident began around 11:30 a.m. Sunday when a Durham County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the incident in the...
WITN
A holiday tradition is back this year at one Eastern Carolina hospital
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in the east is hosting a tree lighting and some famous faces will be making an appearance. Monday night at 6 p.m. East Carolina Beaufort Hospital in Washington is holding its Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony to ring in the holiday season. The...
GUC reports wastewater spill in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Utilities Commission reported a wastewater spill that happened Friday. The spill was discovered Friday just after 4 p.m. at a manhole that was overflowing at 420 Lake Rd. The spill was the result of a grease blockage. Officials said around 1,800 gallons of wastewater spilled into Greens Mill Run, a […]
WITN
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Hailey Rypkema, 17, was last seen Friday night in a red hoodie with black sweatpants according to the sheriff’s office. WITN is told Rypkema is 5 ft. 3 with a...
WITN
Some Williamston residents concerned tar on vehicles and homes is coming from nearby construction site
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some people in the east say they’re having a problem with tar on their vehicles and even their homes, and they claim it’s coming from a construction site set up on their road. Many families on Jones Road say they are getting tar...
cbs17
This 70-year-old Nash County bridge will be replaced, DOT says
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 70-year-old bridge in Nash County will be replaced beginning next year. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Thursday the bridge on alternate U.S. Route 64 over the Tar River will be replaced after the awarding of a $3.7 million contract. DOT says...
WITN
Funeral arrangements for Greene Central football player killed in car crash
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The funeral for a high school football player killed in a crash in Pitt County will be held today. Jah’Tayvious Edwards was a senior outside linebacker for Greene Central High School who was killed in a car crash just before 3:00 p.m. on November 26th at the intersection of Old Snow Hill Road and Pleasant Plain Road.
cbs17
‘Active gunfire’ alert leaves 2 injured in Goldsboro, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting in Goldsboro left two people injured early Saturday morning, according to police. On Saturday shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to ShotSpotter alerts regarding “active gunfire” in the 300 block of Beech Street in addition to several 911 calls.
Man arrested, charged in North Carolina double murder
A man has been arrested and charged in the murder of Destiny Wiggins and Devone Brown, police said.
jocoreport.com
Goldsboro Intersection Will Be Improved
GOLDSBORO – A $17.3 million contract awarded Monday by the N.C. Department of Transportation will improve a complicated Goldsboro intersection and build a new route to connect U.S. 13 and North Oak Forest Road. The North Berkeley Boulevard intersections with Central Heights Road and Royall Avenue, which are bisected...
NC woman faces dozens of drug charges, held on $3M bond: sheriff
Craven County deputies and New Bern police officers served a search warrant in Vanceboro on Wednesday that led to a drug arrest.
WITN
Two people sent to hospital after early morning shooting in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after being shot. Goldsboro police say they received several ShotSpotter alerts about active gunfire in the 300 block of Beech Street. Officials say they found a large crime scene with multiple cars and homes damaged by gunfire.
cbs17
Rocky Mount billboard highlights deadly cold case shootings; Nash County victims include teen and former barber
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An organization that calls attention to unsolved killings has posted a billboard in Rocky Mount about two cold cases in Nash County, officials said. The sign was erected Thursday at Golden East mall on Wesleyan Boulevard, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.
Man arrested, charged in Rocky Mount double murder
A man has been arrested and charged in the murder of Destiny Wiggins and Devone Brown, police said.
Nearly 1 year later, Rocky Mount family honors man killed in QVC plant fire
December 18 marks the one year anniversary since the massive QVC distribution fire that killed a young man and left thousands without jobs.
neusenews.com
KPD requests assistance in identifying subjects related to recent Pearson Park damage
On November 24, 2022, the Christmas decorations in Pearson Park were damaged. KPD is requesting assistance in identifying the subjects in the photos. The subjects are two white males and two white females. The are believed to be around 18 years old. If you have any information on the subjects please call the KPD tip line at 252-939-4020 or Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
WITN
Rocky Mount Police arrest shooter in double homicide
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that left two people dead. Rocky Mount Police say the Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division and Homicide Unit arrested Eric Coley, 42, for his involvement in a double homicide in the 1400 block of Construction Drive. Police...
cbs17
Johnston County man found asleep in stolen Mustang in Wake Forest: sheriff
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A string of vehicle robberies and break-ins across multiple North Carolina counties have led to multiple charges for a 33-year-old Benson man. Christopher Lee Martin was found sleeping in one of the missing cars around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Wake Forest with a stolen firearm also in his possession, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
NC offering up to $25,000 reward in January 2021 shooting that left mother dead
Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of 38-year-old Patrice Faison from Jan. 2021.
FOX Carolina
Police arrest teen on multiple charges including possession
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said an officer arrested a teen on Saturday morning on multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in reference to an car break-in.
