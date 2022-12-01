ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarboro, NC

WNCT

GUC reports wastewater spill in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Utilities Commission reported a wastewater spill that happened Friday. The spill was discovered Friday just after 4 p.m. at a manhole that was overflowing at 420 Lake Rd. The spill was the result of a grease blockage. Officials said around 1,800 gallons of wastewater spilled into Greens Mill Run, a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Hailey Rypkema, 17, was last seen Friday night in a red hoodie with black sweatpants according to the sheriff’s office. WITN is told Rypkema is 5 ft. 3 with a...
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

This 70-year-old Nash County bridge will be replaced, DOT says

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 70-year-old bridge in Nash County will be replaced beginning next year. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Thursday the bridge on alternate U.S. Route 64 over the Tar River will be replaced after the awarding of a $3.7 million contract. DOT says...
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Funeral arrangements for Greene Central football player killed in car crash

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The funeral for a high school football player killed in a crash in Pitt County will be held today. Jah’Tayvious Edwards was a senior outside linebacker for Greene Central High School who was killed in a car crash just before 3:00 p.m. on November 26th at the intersection of Old Snow Hill Road and Pleasant Plain Road.
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

‘Active gunfire’ alert leaves 2 injured in Goldsboro, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting in Goldsboro left two people injured early Saturday morning, according to police. On Saturday shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to ShotSpotter alerts regarding “active gunfire” in the 300 block of Beech Street in addition to several 911 calls.
GOLDSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Goldsboro Intersection Will Be Improved

GOLDSBORO – A $17.3 million contract awarded Monday by the N.C. Department of Transportation will improve a complicated Goldsboro intersection and build a new route to connect U.S. 13 and North Oak Forest Road. The North Berkeley Boulevard intersections with Central Heights Road and Royall Avenue, which are bisected...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Two people sent to hospital after early morning shooting in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after being shot. Goldsboro police say they received several ShotSpotter alerts about active gunfire in the 300 block of Beech Street. Officials say they found a large crime scene with multiple cars and homes damaged by gunfire.
GOLDSBORO, NC
neusenews.com

KPD requests assistance in identifying subjects related to recent Pearson Park damage

On November 24, 2022, the Christmas decorations in Pearson Park were damaged. KPD is requesting assistance in identifying the subjects in the photos. The subjects are two white males and two white females. The are believed to be around 18 years old. If you have any information on the subjects please call the KPD tip line at 252-939-4020 or Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police arrest shooter in double homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that left two people dead. Rocky Mount Police say the Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division and Homicide Unit arrested Eric Coley, 42, for his involvement in a double homicide in the 1400 block of Construction Drive. Police...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Johnston County man found asleep in stolen Mustang in Wake Forest: sheriff

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A string of vehicle robberies and break-ins across multiple North Carolina counties have led to multiple charges for a 33-year-old Benson man. Christopher Lee Martin was found sleeping in one of the missing cars around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Wake Forest with a stolen firearm also in his possession, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
WAKE FOREST, NC
FOX Carolina

Police arrest teen on multiple charges including possession

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said an officer arrested a teen on Saturday morning on multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in reference to an car break-in.
GREENVILLE, SC

