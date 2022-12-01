ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Holiday hunt: News 13's Jason Boyer and family search for the perfect Christmas tree

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Every year on the day after Thanksgiving, the Boyer family drives to Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm in search of the perfect Christmas tree. Trees of all sizes grow on over 120 acres at the farm. It's good to wear sturdy shoes and a layer you can take off after you hike up the hillsides.
Businesses 'deck the trees' in Black Mountain, raise fuel funds for those in need

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — They're decking the trees this Christmas season in Black Mountain, all for a good cause!. The Historic Monte Vista Hotel, along with other businesses in town, have decorated trees with the theme, "Let Heaven and Nature Sing." It's a fundraiser for the Swannanoa Valley...
Hurricane Ridge Fire grows to nearly 800 acres, 55% contained

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — Fire crews gave a final operational update on Friday, Dec. 2, on the Hurricane Ridge Fire burning off Interstate 40 in Haywood County. Officials from the Appalachian Ranger District say remaining areas of active burning along the containment lines have been extinguished, and only minimal interior hot spots remain where pockets of fuel with large, downed trees continue to burn.
Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual holiday gift drive

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual holiday gift drive to benefit Buncombe County Schools and local organizations that serve those in need. Sheriff’s office staff will be collecting gifts and donations at the Hendersonville Road Walmart (1636 Hendersonville Road in...
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — An overnight fire tore through what is believed to be a Mitchell County business overnight. The owner of Mitchell Glass confirmed the fire was at their business at the intersection of Cabin Road and Beaver Creek. No word from officials at this time on the extent of the damage or possible cause of the fire.
Mountain pharmacies report shortage of children's antibiotics

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Some mountain pharmacies report some of the most commonly-used antibiotics, particularly for children, are harder to come by. In November, the CDC warned of an early surge in respiratory disease caused by multiple viruses. A spike in respiratory illnesses like RSV and the flu, particularly among children, is straining the supply of certain antibiotics at some pharmacies.
2 arrested in connection with homicide after missing person report investigation

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says two people are in custody in connection with a homicide that all started a missing person investigation. Police say Shane Archie Waters, 50, of Saluda, is charged with second-degree homicide, and Cecelia Ann Goodman, 33, also of...
New tuition-free public Montessori charter school approved for Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new charter school has been approved in the mountains. The Board of Directors for Mountain Public Montessori says it received unanimous approval from the State Board of Education at its Dec. 1, 2022, meeting. The new school is scheduled to open in August 2023...
Student in custody after bringing gun to school, principal says

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Erwin High School student is in custody after they brought a gun to campus, school officials said. In a message sent to parents, Principal Chip Cody said the incident happened at the end of the school day on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Cody...
Board of education extends Dr. Causby's interim superintendent contract through June 2023

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Friday, Dec. 2, the Asheville City Board of Education voted to extend the contract of current interim superintendent Dr. Jim Causby for another six months. The education veteran with nearly 30 years of superintendent experience was named interim superintendent of Asheville City Schools on...
Clemson secures ACC title with 39-10 victory over North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Backup quarterback Cade Klubnik completed 20 of 24 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score and No. 10 Clemson reclaimed the Atlantic Coast Conference championship with a 39-10 victory over No. 24 North Carolina on Saturday night. Cornerback Nate Wiggins...
Clemson stars Shipley and Henry start "1 Clem5on" endowment

Clemson — (WLOS) Will Shipley and K.J. Henry will already be long remembered by Clemson Tigers fans for their talents on the field. However, during the Palmetto Bowl they announced a move that will leave an impact away from Death Valley. The two joined forces to start the "1...

