Canton Tour of Homes features 9 festively decorated houses, raises money for nonprofit
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — The Holiday Tour of Homes is officially underway in Canton!. This year, nine houses made the cut for the one-day event. The festively decorated homes give visitors a few fresh ideas when it comes to decorating for Christmas and the holidays. "I have seen an...
Holiday hunt: News 13's Jason Boyer and family search for the perfect Christmas tree
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Every year on the day after Thanksgiving, the Boyer family drives to Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm in search of the perfect Christmas tree. Trees of all sizes grow on over 120 acres at the farm. It's good to wear sturdy shoes and a layer you can take off after you hike up the hillsides.
Hendersonville kicks off first after-dark parade in 40 years, giving boost to businesses
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For the first time in 40 years, the Hendersonville Christmas Parade took place after dark. The parade was organized by the Hendersonville Merchants and Business Association. Organizers told News 13 they had 110 entries, which is more than prior years. “I think it’s great,” said...
Businesses 'deck the trees' in Black Mountain, raise fuel funds for those in need
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — They're decking the trees this Christmas season in Black Mountain, all for a good cause!. The Historic Monte Vista Hotel, along with other businesses in town, have decorated trees with the theme, "Let Heaven and Nature Sing." It's a fundraiser for the Swannanoa Valley...
Hurricane Ridge Fire grows to nearly 800 acres, 55% contained
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — Fire crews gave a final operational update on Friday, Dec. 2, on the Hurricane Ridge Fire burning off Interstate 40 in Haywood County. Officials from the Appalachian Ranger District say remaining areas of active burning along the containment lines have been extinguished, and only minimal interior hot spots remain where pockets of fuel with large, downed trees continue to burn.
Residents attend input sessions to discuss future of Asheville's Pack Square Plaza
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville and Buncombe County representatives are asking for input in creating a shared vision for the future of Pack Square Plaza. Attendees were invited to provide feedback on their thoughts about the area on Dec. 2 and 3. The goal is to...
Buncombe County Sheriff's Office accepting gift donations for area kids ages 5-18 in need
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is putting on its holiday gift drive this weekend, Dec. 2-4, 2022, at the Walmart on Hendersonville Road in Asheville. Each year, the sheriff's office holds the gift drive to benefit children in area schools whose families need extra support...
Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual holiday gift drive
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual holiday gift drive to benefit Buncombe County Schools and local organizations that serve those in need. Sheriff’s office staff will be collecting gifts and donations at the Hendersonville Road Walmart (1636 Hendersonville Road in...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An overnight fire tore through what is believed to be a Mitchell County business overnight. The owner of Mitchell Glass confirmed the fire was at their business at the intersection of Cabin Road and Beaver Creek. No word from officials at this time on the extent of the damage or possible cause of the fire.
Mountain pharmacies report shortage of children's antibiotics
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Some mountain pharmacies report some of the most commonly-used antibiotics, particularly for children, are harder to come by. In November, the CDC warned of an early surge in respiratory disease caused by multiple viruses. A spike in respiratory illnesses like RSV and the flu, particularly among children, is straining the supply of certain antibiotics at some pharmacies.
Boy with TBI in hospice care loves Christmas, gets to meet Santa as part of final wishes
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's every child's dream to meet Santa, but for 13-year-old Karson, that dream means much more this year -- in what his family says will likely be his final Christmas. Karson is currently in hospice care due to heart failure that has developed as a...
Artist selling watercolor paintings to raise money for groups working in war-torn Ukraine
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville artist is selling watercolor paintings in an effort to help those in Ukraine. Brigitte Knauf is selling her artwork, ranging from $4 to $50 apiece, and donating all proceeds to charitable groups working in Ukraine, including World Central Kitchen and Doctors Without Borders.
'He really just deserved better;' GoFundMe started for Henderson Co. boy in hospice care
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — At just 13 years old, a Henderson County boy, Karson, is currently in hospice care due to heart failure. His great aunt, Dawn Hughes, has cared for him for almost eight years now, and she said this will likely be his last Christmas. As...
2 arrested in connection with homicide after missing person report investigation
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says two people are in custody in connection with a homicide that all started a missing person investigation. Police say Shane Archie Waters, 50, of Saluda, is charged with second-degree homicide, and Cecelia Ann Goodman, 33, also of...
Man accused of trafficking drugs arrested with firearms and ballistic vest, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Buncombe County man faces numerous charges after authorities say he was arrested with firearms, a ballistic vest and other various items in his possession. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Jose Lynn Espada Jr. was arrested on Dec. 2 while authorities were...
New tuition-free public Montessori charter school approved for Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new charter school has been approved in the mountains. The Board of Directors for Mountain Public Montessori says it received unanimous approval from the State Board of Education at its Dec. 1, 2022, meeting. The new school is scheduled to open in August 2023...
Student in custody after bringing gun to school, principal says
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Erwin High School student is in custody after they brought a gun to campus, school officials said. In a message sent to parents, Principal Chip Cody said the incident happened at the end of the school day on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Cody...
Board of education extends Dr. Causby's interim superintendent contract through June 2023
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Friday, Dec. 2, the Asheville City Board of Education voted to extend the contract of current interim superintendent Dr. Jim Causby for another six months. The education veteran with nearly 30 years of superintendent experience was named interim superintendent of Asheville City Schools on...
Clemson secures ACC title with 39-10 victory over North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Backup quarterback Cade Klubnik completed 20 of 24 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score and No. 10 Clemson reclaimed the Atlantic Coast Conference championship with a 39-10 victory over No. 24 North Carolina on Saturday night. Cornerback Nate Wiggins...
Clemson stars Shipley and Henry start "1 Clem5on" endowment
Clemson — (WLOS) Will Shipley and K.J. Henry will already be long remembered by Clemson Tigers fans for their talents on the field. However, during the Palmetto Bowl they announced a move that will leave an impact away from Death Valley. The two joined forces to start the "1...
