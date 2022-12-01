Offensive line coach Jake Thornton told his Ole Miss players Sunday afternoon that he is taking the same position at Auburn, according to sources. Thornton communicated with his players, we are told, that he just felt it was time for a change. He did not know if he would continue to coach the Rebels through their Dec. 28, appearance in the Tax Act Texas Bowl versus Texas Tech at NRG Stadium in Houston, he allegedly told his players.

10 HOURS AGO