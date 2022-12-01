Read full article on original website
Fast Start Proves Too Much for Men’s Basketball at Memphis, 68-57
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – (Release) Trailing by 14 at the half, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team came up short at Memphis despite outscoring them in the second period, falling 68-57 at the FedEx Forum on Saturday night. The home team came out to a quick start, shooting 10-of-15...
Ole Miss to Houston, Miss. State to Tampa for bowl games
(WTVA) — Ole Miss and Mississippi State now know where their football teams will be playing in the postseason. The Rebels (8-4) will take on Texas Tech (7-5) in Houston in the TaxAct Texas Bowl Wednesday, December 28, at 8 p.m. Then on Monday, January 2, the Bulldogs (8-4)...
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Takes on Memphis on the Road
Ole Miss men’s basketball team returns to the hardwood on Saturday evening as they travel up I-55 to take on the Memphis Tigers. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN2 inside the FedEx Forum. Ole Miss (6-1) looks to bounce back from a 59-55...
Ole Miss offensive line coach Jake Thornton tells players he's heading to Auburn
Offensive line coach Jake Thornton told his Ole Miss players Sunday afternoon that he is taking the same position at Auburn, according to sources. Thornton communicated with his players, we are told, that he just felt it was time for a change. He did not know if he would continue to coach the Rebels through their Dec. 28, appearance in the Tax Act Texas Bowl versus Texas Tech at NRG Stadium in Houston, he allegedly told his players.
Ole Miss QB commit Marcel Reed falls short in state championship bid, despite putting up big numbers
Marcel Reed will soon be packing his bags for Oxford and the next chapter of his life as a student-athlete at Ole Miss. Thursday night, though, his prep career reached full throttle in a heartbreaking, 38-34 loss to Baylor in the Blue Cross Bowl Division II-AAA Tennessee state championship game in Chattanooga.
TDOT study shows which Memphis roads most congested
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Improving Tennessee’s roads and bridges is a top priority for Governor Bill Lee during his second term. He’s calling the state’s infrastructure proposal “Build With Us.”. The Tennessee Department of Transportation released congestion studies for all four major cities in the state,...
Memphis teachers owed thousands of dollars after school suddenly closes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some educators in Memphis are looking for answers after their school unexpectedly closed and they were left without pay. Just three weeks after the first day of school, the tuition-free private school Individualized Intellect Institute, or I3, shut its doors. One teacher told ABC24’s Eryn Rogers,...
Report: Man accused of murdering Ole Miss student released on bond
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Timothy Herrington Jr., the 22-year-old man accused of murdering Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, was released on bond Thursday, WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee reported. Open this link to read the report.
Mullen Automotive shows off new electric vehicle model
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Mullen Automotive is scheduled to start producing commercial electric vehicles next year in Tunica County, Mississippi, bringing hundreds of jobs to the region. The company will be producing the vehicles at a newly acquired property in Indiana and produce electric commercial cargo vehicles at its facility in Tunica County, formerly home to Green […]
Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A FedEx employee has died at a facility in Tennessee this week. WMC reported the employee died while working at a facility in Memphis on Wednesday afternoon. FedEx confirmed the death of one of its team members and released the following statement:. “We can confirm...
Lee County man killed in wreck near Sulligent
SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A wreck Friday afternoon in Alabama killed a Belden, Mississippi, man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identifed the victim as John Reece, 27. The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 17 about a mile north of Sulligent. According to troopers, Reece was driving a Mack truck...
Bill would require gun permit in Shelby, Davidson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than a year after Tennessee’s permitless carry bill was signed into law, State Senator London Lamar wants to roll it back in Shelby and Davidson counties. Lamar (D-Memphis) says the current law is making both areas more dangerous. “Right now, if you look at the data from many of our cities […]
Florence police identify man dead after apparent drowning
The Florence Police Department (FPD) says a man was found dead after apparently drowning.
Molestation arrest made in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A 68-year-old man faces child sex crimes in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded in November to the emergency room after receiving a child molestation report. The investigation led to the Dec. 1 arrest of William Young of Tupelo. He is charged with...
Shooting Under Investigation in Alcorn County
ALCORN Co. (WTVA) - Alcorn County deputies responded to a report of a shooting on 350 Highway 2. The report was made in the early afternoon hours of Saturday, Dec. 3, saying that an individual had been shot. The male victim was airlifted from the scene. The suspect left the...
Southaven Walmart shooter sentenced to death
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The man convicted of killing two people at a Southaven Walmart was sentenced to death on Friday. Jurors in the Southaven Walmart shooting case started Friday deliberating the fate of Martez Abram, who was convicted Thursday of two counts of capital murder after the July 2019 attack.
Southaven clinic becomes the first in the Mid-South to offer aesthetics for skin care, weight loss
Revolutionary new skin care tech at a Southaven clinic may help with weight loss as well. ABC24 Visual Storyteller Shiela Whaley catches up with the clinic.
Homicide investigation in Tippah County
TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- The Tippah County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the Pine Grove area. As of right now, that's all we know. However, Chief Deputy Josh Bateman says the agency plans to release more information on Monday at the earliest.
‘That’s me, I take responsibility for it’: Man admits to 2019 killings of Southaven Walmart managers during trial
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Thursday morning, after three days of trial, Martez Abram took the stand in DeSoto County court, where he admitted to the slaying of two managers and injury of one police officer inside a Southaven Walmart in 2019. Abram would present the last testimony before the jury...
