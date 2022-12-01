ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Investopedia

Supreme Court Denies Second Request to Block Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness

On November 4, the United States Supreme Court rejected a second request to block President Joe Biden's student debt relief program. The Pacific Legal Foundation, representing two Indiana residents, requested on Nov. 1, 2022, for the Supreme Court to block President Biden's relief program pending an appellate court's decision. Associate...
NBC News

Federal appeals court rejects Biden's bid to revive student debt plan

A federal appeals court on Wednesday declined to put on hold a Texas judge’s ruling that said President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt was unlawful. The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the Biden administration’s request...
MSNBC

The Supreme Court’s weak Alito defense shows oversight is desperately needed

That might as well have been what the Supreme Court’s lawyer wrote this week to Democratic lawmakers who were seeking answers about a series of explosive claims implicating the court’s right wing. The claims included the potential leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s Hobby Lobby opinion in 2014. If...
MSNBC

Investigations surrounding President Trump take dramatic turns

On Thursday, an appeals court removed the Special Master put in place to review the thousands of documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago in August. Then on Friday former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and his former deputy, Pat Philbin spent several hours testifying in front of a federal grand jury. What could this all mean for the Former President?Dec. 4, 2022.
MSNBC

Prosecutors say Trump sanctioned tax fraud in his company

Jurors in the Trump Organization trial are set to begin deliberations after prosecutors presented documents they argue show Donald Trump had sanctioned tax fraud in the company. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin broke down the timeline of the trial and what legal problems Trump may be facing.Dec. 4, 2022.
MSNBC

Senior Iranian official’s comments indicate abolishment of morality police

Iran's attorney general indicated that the institution that had established the country's morality police has discontinued it, but there has been no comment yet from Iran's supreme leader confirming the action. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports on how recent protests could have affected this decision and how the Iranian government is reviewing its hijab law. Dec. 4, 2022.
Daily Montanan

U.S. Supreme Court to review Biden student debt relief plan in February

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday it will hear oral arguments in February over a legal challenge by six Republican-led states to the Biden administration student borrower relief plan. Until the arguments are heard and the court issues a ruling, the $400 billion Biden plan is on hold due to a nationwide injunction ordered in the lawsuit […] The post U.S. Supreme Court to review Biden student debt relief plan in February appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MSNBC

Velshi: Democracy is on the line in this upcoming SCOTUS case.

What began as a dispute over a heavily gerrymandered congressional map in North Carolina has brought the fringe Independent State Legislature theory to the Supreme Court in a case called Moore V. Harper. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments for that case this week, on wednesday. And if the Supreme Court embraces ISL, it could have dire consequences for the integrity of future elections. It could give elected state representatives and legislators the authority to redraw districts without court oversight, ending protections against gerrymandering. It could allow state legislators to ignore their own state’s voting laws, subvert their constitutions, even hand pick electors.Dec. 3, 2022.
MSNBC

Sen. Tammy Baldwin on spearheading the historic bipartisan effort to pass the same-sex marriage bill

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) is the first openly gay lawmaker to be elected to the Senate, and she just spearheaded the bipartisan effort to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, a landmark piece of legislation that will codify federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. “It’s interesting to see how opinion changes and how that’s reflected in a body like the United States Senate,” she tells Ali Velshi, as she reflects on the historic significance of this moment. “The Respect for Marriage Act firms up the certainty that marriage equality will remain the law of the land.” Dec. 4, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy