The Courts Are Probably Going to Kill Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Student debt forgiveness for 40 million Americans is on hold indefinitely after another legal setback on Monday—and legal experts are warning that it’s possible the measure will be killed by the courts before anyone sees debt relief. A federal appeals court issued a preliminary injunction on Monday preventing...
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden’s student debt relief program
CNN — The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration’s student debt relief program. “The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary’s action...
Supreme Court Denies Second Request to Block Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness
On November 4, the United States Supreme Court rejected a second request to block President Joe Biden's student debt relief program. The Pacific Legal Foundation, representing two Indiana residents, requested on Nov. 1, 2022, for the Supreme Court to block President Biden's relief program pending an appellate court's decision. Associate...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden's attempt to quickly revive student-loan forgiveness — but it will take up the case early next year
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Biden's student-loan forgiveness in February, but the debt relief will remain blocked for now.
Meet a Republican who would have all $10,000 of his student loans canceled under Biden's plan but thinks it's an unfair policy
Matthew, 28, would get all of his loans forgiven under the program, but he predicts the Supreme Court will overturn it.
Fate of Biden’s student debt cancellation rests in hands of conservative Supreme Court
The Biden administration's student debt relief program will not resume for now after the 6-3 Republican-appointed Supreme Court refused to lift a hold on the plan and set oral arguments over the legal dispute for February. Biden, who criticized the high court as "more of an advocacy group" than an...
Conservative states tell Supreme Court that Biden's student loan relief was a power grab
The Supreme Court could rule quickly on the administration's request to revive the student loan relief effort. A decision could come within days.
Federal appeals court rejects Biden's bid to revive student debt plan
A federal appeals court on Wednesday declined to put on hold a Texas judge’s ruling that said President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt was unlawful. The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the Biden administration’s request...
Six GOP-led states win national injunction against Biden student debt relief plan
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Monday issued a nationwide injunction indefinitely blocking the Biden administration’s student debt relief program in response to a challenge by six GOP-led states. The unanimous ruling by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis came after the six states...
U.S. Supreme Court to review Biden student debt relief plan in February
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday it will hear oral arguments in February over a legal challenge by six Republican-led states to the Biden administration student borrower relief plan. Until the arguments are heard and the court issues a ruling, the $400 billion Biden plan is on hold due to a nationwide injunction ordered in the lawsuit […] The post U.S. Supreme Court to review Biden student debt relief plan in February appeared first on Daily Montanan.
