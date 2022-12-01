World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is immediately striking, thanks to the open vistas of the Dragon Isles. It’s a very open expansion, and the player gets a new ride with a set of wings almost immediately, thanks to the new dragonriding feature. The player has dragons to meet and primalists to defeat, and the Isles are a big place, so the player is granted their very own dragon. It’s a fantastic feature; I’ve been having a blast soaring around, even without pursuing all of the dragon glyphs and upgrading my dragon’s mouth and saddle.

1 DAY AGO