Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Valve is giving away Steam Decks during The Game Awards
Valve is giving away a Steam Deck each minute of The Game Awards when that show airs on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Game Awards 2022 usually runs about three hours, so, that’s 180 Steam Decks!. Fans can already register for the Steam Deck drawing; they’ll at least get an...
Polygon
The best Pokémon anime arcs to watch while you’re playing Scarlet and Violet
With Pokémon anime protagonist Ash Ketchum (or Satoshi, if you’re watching the Japanese version) finally becoming World Champion, one gets the sense his 25-year journey to be the very best, like no one ever was, has reached a sort of climax. It’s been a long time coming, and since the prodigal son of Pallet Town first set off on his quest, he’s traveled through many regions, met many new friends, and caught loads of monsters.
Polygon
Marvel Snap is at its chaotic best when it breaks
Marvel Snap is a beautiful marriage of simplicity and complexity. It’s simple in that winning is just a matter of a getting big numbers. It’s complex because of the incalculable number possible combinations between all the game’s cards and locations. For example, take the match below, in which I came up short by 689,754 power.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Charizard Tera Raid is live, and you’ll need a strategy to beat it
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s first seven-star raid, featuring Charizard with the dragon Tera Type, is live, running through Sunday. Not only is it the first seven-star raid, but it’s the only way, so far, to get Charizard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region. Charizard’s...
Polygon
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s dragonriding is (almost) too good
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is immediately striking, thanks to the open vistas of the Dragon Isles. It’s a very open expansion, and the player gets a new ride with a set of wings almost immediately, thanks to the new dragonriding feature. The player has dragons to meet and primalists to defeat, and the Isles are a big place, so the player is granted their very own dragon. It’s a fantastic feature; I’ve been having a blast soaring around, even without pursuing all of the dragon glyphs and upgrading my dragon’s mouth and saddle.
Polygon
Fortnite Chapter 4 brings a whole new map and Geralt of Rivia in the battle pass
Fortnite just got a whole new map as part of the launch for its latest chapter. Along with the fresh battle royale island, Fortnite Chapter 4 season 1 also adds new weapons, new powers, and a new battle pass that includes Doom Slayer and Geralt of Rivia. The season started about a day after Chapter 3’s finale event and will run until March 10.
Comments / 0