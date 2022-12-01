Read full article on original website
Local ODNR Officer Recognized For Life-Saving Action In 2022
Recognized for their quick thinking and fast action, 12 Natural Resources Officers (NRO) were recently honored by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) for their life-saving efforts over the past year. ODNR’s officers are often the first to arrive on the scene of an emergency at Ohio’s state parks, forests, nature preserves, and waterways.
sciotopost.com
Natural Resource Officer Recognized for Saving Life at Deer Creek in Pickaway County
Pickaway County – Recently ODNR recognized 12 individuals around the State of Ohio that had been part of life-saving efforts over the past year. One of those stories came within Pickaway County. ODNR’s officers are often the first to arrive on the scene of an emergency at Ohio’s state...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio House unanimously passes amendment that mandates 5-year sentence for vehicular manslaughter of firefighters
OHIO — The Ohio House voted to add an amendment to Senate Bill 185 that will require a minimum of a five-year sentence to someone convicted of vehicular manslaughter when the victim is a firefighter or EMT. This amendment came after Johnny Tetrick, a Cleveland firefighter, tragically passed away...
How to safely warm up your vehicle this winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the temperature drops, it's common to wait a bit for a vehicle’s engine and heater to warm up before leaving for work. The colder it gets, people may find themselves sitting in their car a few minutes longer before backing out of their driveway.
Ohio contractor fined for allegedly not protecting roofing employees from deadly fall hazards
The U.S Department of Labor said an Ohio contractor has been fined for not protecting their employees from deadly hazards. The Department of Labor said twice in six days federal safety inspectors observed a Middlefield roofing contractor exposing workers to deadly fall hazards at two separate job sites in Tallmadge and Columbia Station, continuing a […]
Most popular baby names for boys in Ohio
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
How close is Ohio to abolishing the state income tax? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. We’re talking about how the state could make up about $10.8 billion from income taxes on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
wksu.org
Ohio will contribute $25 million toward Gorge Dam removal
Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday the state will contribute $25 million towards the Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam Removal Project. The project will remove the last remaining dam on the lower Cuyahoga, restore more than a mile of river access for community use, while also reestablishing fish and wildlife habitat. An estimated 900,000 cubic meters of contaminated sentiment from the river will need to be removed from behind the dam before it's dismantled according to a news release.
VIDEO: Meteor seen blazing across Ohio sky
Doorbell footage from homes in Northeast Ohio shows the meteor as it flared through the sky on Thursday.
columbusfreepress.com
Initiate This: Adult Use Comes to Ohio
Drum roll please … within approximately one month, cannabis will … or should … take center stage at the Ohio Statehouse. That is when the General Assembly is mandated by the Ohio Supreme Court to follow the rules regarding citizen initiated statutes. Legislators must consider Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (RMLA) Act. Will they, is a matter of debate.
George Wagner IV found guilty in Rhoden massacre. What is next for his father?
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — After a jury found George Wagner IV guilty Wednesday on all of the charges he faced in the 2016 Rhoden murders, three of four members of the Wagner family have been convicted. But Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, at a press conference Wednesday evening said the largest homicide investigation in Ohio’s history, […]
columbusfreepress.com
Government Cared about this Poison in 1986, Residents Demand They Care and Act Now!
In 1986 – one year after the state of Ohio sanctioned oil & gas waste “brine” spreading on roads – it was discovered that brine contains high levels of benzene. State protection agencies were alarmed and lobbied for a ban of brine spreading, but the practice continued. In 2017, tests by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) confirmed that brine also contains high levels of radioactive radium, but still no ban. After 36 years of spreading toxic and radioactive oil well brine on Ohio roads with the silent acquiescence of state officials, the people are clamoring to end this poisonous practice.
wktn.com
OSU Extension to Host Organic Grains Conference in January 2023
Hardin County – On January 4-5, 2023, the Ohio Organic Grains Conference will be held in Archbold, Ohio. This new event is geographically positioned in the tri-state region (Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan) and is intended for current, transitioning and new-to organic grain farmers, crop consultants, agency personnel, input suppliers, and grain buyers. The event venue will take place at Founders Hall at Sauder Village campus. Keynote speakers for the event will be Dr. Joel Gruver, Western Illinois University, and Lea Vereecke, Rodale Institute, who will present both days along with selected organic farmers, crop consultants, and university personnel.
