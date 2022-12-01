ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1808Delaware

Local ODNR Officer Recognized For Life-Saving Action In 2022

Recognized for their quick thinking and fast action, 12 Natural Resources Officers (NRO) were recently honored by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) for their life-saving efforts over the past year. ODNR’s officers are often the first to arrive on the scene of an emergency at Ohio’s state parks, forests, nature preserves, and waterways.
10TV

How to safely warm up your vehicle this winter

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the temperature drops, it's common to wait a bit for a vehicle’s engine and heater to warm up before leaving for work. The colder it gets, people may find themselves sitting in their car a few minutes longer before backing out of their driveway.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
wksu.org

Ohio will contribute $25 million toward Gorge Dam removal

Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday the state will contribute $25 million towards the Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam Removal Project. The project will remove the last remaining dam on the lower Cuyahoga, restore more than a mile of river access for community use, while also reestablishing fish and wildlife habitat. An estimated 900,000 cubic meters of contaminated sentiment from the river will need to be removed from behind the dam before it's dismantled according to a news release.
columbusfreepress.com

Initiate This: Adult Use Comes to Ohio

Drum roll please … within approximately one month, cannabis will … or should … take center stage at the Ohio Statehouse. That is when the General Assembly is mandated by the Ohio Supreme Court to follow the rules regarding citizen initiated statutes. Legislators must consider Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (RMLA) Act. Will they, is a matter of debate.
WTWO/WAWV

George Wagner IV found guilty in Rhoden massacre. What is next for his father?

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — After a jury found George Wagner IV guilty Wednesday on all of the charges he faced in the 2016 Rhoden murders, three of four members of the Wagner family have been convicted. But Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, at a press conference Wednesday evening said the largest homicide investigation in Ohio’s history, […]
columbusfreepress.com

Government Cared about this Poison in 1986, Residents Demand They Care and Act Now!

In 1986 – one year after the state of Ohio sanctioned oil & gas waste “brine” spreading on roads – it was discovered that brine contains high levels of benzene. State protection agencies were alarmed and lobbied for a ban of brine spreading, but the practice continued. In 2017, tests by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) confirmed that brine also contains high levels of radioactive radium, but still no ban. After 36 years of spreading toxic and radioactive oil well brine on Ohio roads with the silent acquiescence of state officials, the people are clamoring to end this poisonous practice.
wktn.com

OSU Extension to Host Organic Grains Conference in January 2023

Hardin County – On January 4-5, 2023, the Ohio Organic Grains Conference will be held in Archbold, Ohio. This new event is geographically positioned in the tri-state region (Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan) and is intended for current, transitioning and new-to organic grain farmers, crop consultants, agency personnel, input suppliers, and grain buyers. The event venue will take place at Founders Hall at Sauder Village campus. Keynote speakers for the event will be Dr. Joel Gruver, Western Illinois University, and Lea Vereecke, Rodale Institute, who will present both days along with selected organic farmers, crop consultants, and university personnel.

